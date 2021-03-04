Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Bench helps LSU top Mississippi State 71-62 in SEC quarters

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 8:37 pm
1 min read
      

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Ryann Payne scored 17 points off the bench and eighth-seeded LSU ended a five-game losing streak with a 71-62 win over ninth-seeded Mississippi State on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The Tigers (9-12), who lost to the Bulldogs 68-59 a week earlier, earned a date with top-seeded and second-ranked Texas A&M. LSU handed the Aggies their only loss of the season, 65-61 in overtime on Jan. 14.

Khayla Pointer, coach Nikki Fargas’ niece, scored 14 points for LSU and Sarah Shematsi joined Payne to give the Tigers a huge advantage in bench points by adding 13. LSU’s reserves had a 34-15 advantage. Faustine Aifuwa added nine points and 12 rebounds.

Jessika Carter and Rickea Jackson both had 14 points for Mississippi State (10-9), which played in the last five SEC championship games. Myah Taylor added 12.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

MSU led throughout the first quarter but Payne opened the second with a 3-pointer and a layup and LSU led the rest of the way. Payne had 10 points in the second quarter and the Tigers led 33-29 at the half.

LSU scored the last five points of the third quarter to lead 53-43 and the Bulldogs did not got closer than seven.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday