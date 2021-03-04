On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 6:12 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Wisconsin 15 6 1 1 1 46 101 64 17 8 1
Minnesota 15 5 0 0 0 45 93 44 19 5 0
Notre Dame 10 10 2 1 2 35 69 69 12 12 2
Michigan 10 8 1 1 0 29 78 42 13 8 1
Penn St. 7 9 0 2 1 20 53 62 9 9 0
Ohio St. 6 16 0 0 2 20 45 89 6 17 1
Michigan St. 5 14 1 2 1 15 38 69 7 15 2
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Arizona St. at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.

Penn State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Penn State at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.

