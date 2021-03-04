Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Wisconsin
|15
|6
|1
|1
|1
|46
|101
|64
|17
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|15
|5
|0
|0
|0
|45
|93
|44
|19
|5
|0
|Notre Dame
|10
|10
|2
|1
|2
|35
|69
|69
|12
|12
|2
|Michigan
|10
|8
|1
|1
|0
|29
|78
|42
|13
|8
|1
|Penn St.
|7
|9
|0
|2
|1
|20
|53
|62
|9
|9
|0
|Ohio St.
|6
|16
|0
|0
|2
|20
|45
|89
|6
|17
|1
|Michigan St.
|5
|14
|1
|2
|1
|15
|38
|69
|7
|15
|2
No Games Scheduled
Arizona St. at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
Arizona St. at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.
Penn State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Penn State at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.
