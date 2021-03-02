On Air: Federal News Network program
Bile lifts Georgetown past Xavier 72-66

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 9:36 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chudier Bile had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Georgetown to a 72-66 win over Xavier on Tuesday night.

Jamorko Pickett had 18 points and seven rebounds for Georgetown (9-11, 7-8 Big East Conference). Qudus Wahab added 13 points and Jahvon Blair had 12 points.

KyKy Tandy had 14 points for the Musketeers (13-6, 6-6). Zach Freemantle added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Colby Jones had 11 points and seven rebounds.

