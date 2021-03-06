Trending:
Bills re-sign backup LB Andre Smith to 2-year contract

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 5:11 pm
< a min read
      

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills re-signed backup linebacker Andre Smith to a two-year contract on Saturday.

Smith was eligible to become a restricted free agent after completing his first season with Buffalo. He was used mostly in special team roles in appearing in 12 games.

Smith is a third-year player, and spent his first two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers selected Smith in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of North Carolina.

The Bills’ depth at linebacker will take a hit this offseason with starter Matt Milano preparing to test free agency once the NFL’s signing period opens on March 17.

