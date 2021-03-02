On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 13 4 .765 17 6 .739
Oregon 12 4 .750 17 5 .773
Southern Cal 13 5 .722 19 6 .760
Colorado 13 6 .684 19 7 .731
Arizona 11 9 .550 17 9 .654
Stanford 10 9 .526 14 11 .560
Oregon St. 9 9 .500 13 11 .542
Arizona St. 7 8 .467 10 11 .476
Utah 7 10 .412 10 11 .476
Washington St. 7 12 .368 14 12 .538
Washington 4 16 .200 5 20 .200
California 3 17 .150 8 19 .296

___

Monday’s Games

Washington St. at Arizona St., ppd.

Oregon 80, Arizona 69

Wednesday’s Games

Oregon St. at Utah, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 12 1 .923 15 2 .882
Colgate 11 1 .917 11 1 .917
Lafayette 9 5 .643 9 5 .643
Army 7 7 .500 11 8 .579
American U. 4 5 .444 4 5 .444
Bucknell 4 6 .400 4 6 .400
Boston U. 6 10 .375 6 10 .375
Holy Cross 5 11 .313 5 11 .313
Lehigh 4 10 .286 4 10 .286
Loyola (Md.) 4 10 .286 4 10 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Boston U., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 14 2 .875 19 6 .760
Arkansas 11 4 .733 19 5 .792
Florida 9 5 .643 13 6 .684
LSU 9 6 .600 14 8 .636
Tennessee 9 7 .563 16 7 .696
Mississippi 8 8 .500 13 10 .565
Missouri 7 7 .500 14 7 .667
Kentucky 7 8 .467 8 14 .364
Mississippi St. 7 9 .438 13 12 .520
Georgia 7 10 .412 14 10 .583
Auburn 6 10 .375 12 13 .480
South Carolina 4 10 .286 6 12 .333
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 3 11 .214 7 13 .350

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU, 8:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 13 5 .722 18 8 .692
Wofford 12 5 .706 15 8 .652
Furman 10 5 .667 16 8 .667
Chattanooga 9 7 .563 18 7 .720
ETSU 8 7 .533 12 11 .522
VMI 7 7 .500 12 11 .522
Mercer 8 9 .471 15 10 .600
The Citadel 5 11 .313 12 11 .522
W. Carolina 4 13 .235 11 15 .423
Samford 2 9 .182 6 12 .333

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 13 2 .867 16 6 .727
Sam Houston St. 12 2 .857 18 7 .720
Abilene Christian 11 2 .846 19 4 .826
Stephen F. Austin 11 2 .846 15 4 .789
Northwestern St. 8 6 .571 9 16 .360
New Orleans 6 7 .462 7 14 .333
Incarnate Word 5 7 .417 8 11 .421
SE Louisiana 5 8 .385 7 15 .318
Lamar 5 10 .333 7 17 .292
McNeese St. 4 8 .333 10 11 .476
Houston Baptist 3 10 .231 4 17 .190
Cent. Arkansas 3 11 .214 4 18 .182
Texas A&M-CC 1 12 .077 4 18 .182

___

Monday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 79, Cent. Arkansas 66

Nicholls 87, Northwestern St. 71

Sam Houston St. 83, Houston Baptist 70

Lamar 66, Texas A&M-CC 47

New Orleans 88, Incarnate Word 72

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nicholls at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 11 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Jackson St. 9 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Texas Southern 8 3 .727 11 8 .579
Southern U. 8 4 .667 8 8 .500
Alcorn St. 6 5 .545 6 10 .375
Grambling St. 7 6 .538 9 11 .450
Alabama A&M 4 7 .364 6 7 .462
Alabama St. 4 12 .250 4 12 .250
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 12 .143 3 20 .130
MVSU 2 12 .143 2 20 .091

___

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern 68, Alabama A&M 58

Jackson St. 64, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58, OT

MVSU 67, Grambling St. 63

Prairie View 70, Alabama St. 67

Thursday’s Games

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 9 3 .750 15 6 .714
South Dakota 11 4 .733 13 10 .565
N. Dakota St. 11 5 .688 13 11 .542
Oral Roberts 10 5 .667 13 10 .565
North Dakota 8 8 .500 9 16 .360
UMKC 7 7 .500 11 12 .478
W. Illinois 5 9 .357 7 14 .333
Nebraska-Omaha 3 11 .214 5 19 .208
Denver 1 13 .071 2 19 .095

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 12 3 .800 18 6 .750
Georgia St. 8 4 .667 14 5 .737
Coastal Carolina 9 5 .643 15 6 .714
Louisiana-Lafayette 10 7 .588 16 8 .667
South Alabama 10 7 .588 16 10 .615
Texas-Arlington 9 8 .529 13 12 .520
Appalachian St. 7 8 .467 13 11 .542
Arkansas St. 7 8 .467 10 12 .455
Georgia Southern 7 9 .438 13 12 .520
UALR 7 11 .389 11 14 .440
Louisiana-Monroe 5 13 .278 7 18 .280
Troy 4 12 .250 10 16 .385

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 15 0 1.000 24 0 1.000
BYU 10 3 .769 19 5 .792
Loyola Marymount 7 5 .583 12 8 .600
Pepperdine 7 6 .538 11 11 .500
Pacific 6 7 .462 9 8 .529
Santa Clara 4 5 .444 10 7 .588
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4 6 .400 13 8 .619
San Francisco 4 9 .308 10 13 .435
San Diego 2 7 .222 3 10 .231
Portland 0 11 .000 6 14 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 8 2 .800 14 5 .737
Utah Valley 8 3 .727 10 9 .526
California Baptist 5 5 .500 12 8 .600
Rio Grande 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Seattle 3 4 .429 10 9 .526
New Mexico St. 4 6 .400 7 7 .500
Dixie St. 4 8 .333 8 11 .421
Tarleton St. 3 7 .300 8 10 .444
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rio Grande vs. New Mexico St. at El Paso, T.X., 1 p.m.

