On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 8 2 .800 13 6 .684
Northeastern 8 2 .800 9 8 .529
Coll. of Charleston 6 4 .600 9 9 .500
Hofstra 8 6 .571 12 9 .571
Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
Drexel 4 5 .444 9 7 .563
William & Mary 4 6 .400 6 9 .400
Elon 4 7 .364 7 8 .467
Towson 3 9 .250 4 13 .235
UNC-Wilmington 1 6 .143 7 9 .438

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Kentucky 10 2 .833 17 5 .773
Louisiana Tech 12 4 .750 19 6 .760
North Texas 9 3 .750 13 7 .650
Old Dominion 10 4 .714 14 6 .700
UAB 11 5 .688 19 6 .760
Marshall 7 5 .583 13 6 .684
UTSA 9 7 .563 13 10 .565
UTEP 8 8 .500 12 10 .545
FAU 5 5 .500 10 9 .526
Rice 6 10 .375 12 12 .500
Charlotte 5 9 .357 9 13 .409
Southern Miss. 4 13 .235 8 16 .333
Middle Tennessee 3 11 .214 5 15 .250
FIU 2 15 .118 9 17 .346

___

Monday’s Games

W. Kentucky 71, FIU 59

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Wednesday’s Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 6 p.m.

UTEP at Kansas, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 16 4 .800 18 5 .783
Cleveland St. 16 4 .800 16 7 .696
Detroit 10 6 .625 12 9 .571
N. Kentucky 11 7 .611 13 10 .565
Oakland 10 10 .500 10 17 .370
Youngstown St. 9 11 .450 15 11 .577
IUPUI 7 9 .438 8 10 .444
Milwaukee 7 10 .412 9 11 .450
Green Bay 8 12 .400 8 17 .320
Ill.-Chicago 6 10 .375 9 13 .409
Fort Wayne 6 14 .300 8 14 .364
Robert Morris 3 12 .200 4 15 .211

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 7:30 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 11 3 .786 11 3 .786
Iona 6 3 .667 8 5 .615
Monmouth (NJ) 10 6 .625 10 7 .588
Canisius 6 4 .600 6 4 .600
St. Peter’s 9 7 .563 12 9 .571
Marist 10 8 .556 12 8 .600
Niagara 7 9 .438 8 10 .444
Quinnipiac 6 9 .400 8 11 .421
Fairfield 6 10 .375 6 15 .286
Manhattan 5 11 .313 6 11 .353
Rider 5 11 .313 5 14 .263

___

Monday’s Games

Marist 65, Quinnipiac 52

Thursday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Manhattan, 6 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Canisius at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 14 3 .824 19 6 .760
Kent St. 12 5 .706 15 6 .714
Akron 12 5 .706 14 6 .700
Buffalo 10 5 .667 12 7 .632
Ohio 9 5 .643 13 7 .650
Bowling Green 10 7 .588 14 9 .609
Miami (Ohio) 8 8 .500 11 10 .524
Ball St. 7 8 .467 9 11 .450
W. Michigan 3 11 .214 4 15 .211
E. Michigan 2 10 .167 5 11 .313
Cent. Michigan 2 12 .143 6 15 .286
N. Illinois 1 11 .083 2 15 .118

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 5 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 7 1 .875 11 10 .524
Norfolk St. 8 4 .667 14 7 .667
Coppin St. 8 4 .667 9 12 .429
Morgan St. 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Florida A&M 6 4 .600 7 10 .412
NC Central 2 4 .333 4 7 .364
SC State 1 7 .125 1 17 .056
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Delaware St. 0 10 .000 2 15 .118
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

SC State at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 3 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC Central, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola of Chicago 16 2 .889 21 4 .840
Drake 15 3 .833 24 3 .889
Missouri St. 12 6 .667 16 6 .727
Indiana St. 11 7 .611 14 9 .609
Evansville 7 11 .389 9 15 .375
N. Iowa 7 11 .389 9 15 .375
Valparaiso 7 11 .389 10 17 .370
Bradley 6 12 .333 12 15 .444
S. Illinois 5 13 .278 11 13 .458
Illinois St. 4 14 .222 7 17 .292

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Illinois vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 6 p.m.

Illinois St. vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, M.O., 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 13 3 .813 19 4 .826
Colorado St. 13 3 .813 16 4 .800
Utah St. 13 4 .765 16 7 .696
Boise St. 14 5 .737 18 6 .750
Nevada 9 7 .563 14 9 .609
UNLV 8 8 .500 11 12 .478
Fresno St. 8 10 .444 10 10 .500
Wyoming 6 8 .429 12 9 .571
San Jose St. 3 13 .188 5 15 .250
Air Force 3 17 .150 5 19 .208
New Mexico 2 14 .125 6 14 .300

___

Monday’s Games

Colorado St. 74, Air Force 44

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Mexico at Colorado St., 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wyoming at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 10 4 .714 14 5 .737
Wagner 11 5 .688 11 6 .647
Merrimack 9 7 .563 9 7 .563
Sacred Heart 9 7 .563 9 8 .529
Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 10 10 .500
LIU 9 9 .500 9 9 .500
St. Francis Brooklyn 9 9 .500 9 10 .474
Fairleigh Dickinson 8 10 .444 9 15 .375
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 6 16 .273
CCSU 5 13 .278 5 16 .238

___

Tuesday’s Games

Merrimack at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Merrimack at Wagner, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 18 2 .900 24 3 .889
Morehead St. 17 3 .850 20 7 .741
E. Kentucky 15 5 .750 21 6 .778
Jacksonville St. 13 6 .684 17 8 .680
Austin Peay 10 10 .500 14 12 .538
Murray St. 10 10 .500 13 12 .520
SE Missouri 9 11 .450 11 15 .423
SIU-Edwardsville 7 12 .368 9 16 .360
E. Illinois 6 14 .300 9 18 .333
UT Martin 6 14 .300 8 16 .333
Tennessee Tech 5 15 .250 5 22 .185
Tennessee St. 3 17 .150 4 19 .174

___

Wednesday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri vs. Morehead St. at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Murray St. vs. Jacksonville St. at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.

Austin Peay vs. E. Kentucky at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday