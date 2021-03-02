All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|6
|.684
|Northeastern
|8
|2
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Hofstra
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|Drexel
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|7
|.563
|William & Mary
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|Elon
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|8
|.467
|Towson
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|9
|.438
___
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Kentucky
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|5
|.773
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|North Texas
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|7
|.650
|Old Dominion
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|UAB
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|6
|.760
|Marshall
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|6
|.684
|UTSA
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|10
|.565
|UTEP
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|FAU
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Rice
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|12
|.500
|Charlotte
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|13
|.409
|Southern Miss.
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|16
|.333
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|15
|.250
|FIU
|2
|15
|.118
|9
|17
|.346
___
Monday’s Games
W. Kentucky 71, FIU 59
Wednesday’s Games
Our Lady of the Lake at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at FAU, 6 p.m.
UTEP at Kansas, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|16
|4
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Cleveland St.
|16
|4
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Detroit
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|N. Kentucky
|11
|7
|.611
|13
|10
|.565
|Oakland
|10
|10
|.500
|10
|17
|.370
|Youngstown St.
|9
|11
|.450
|15
|11
|.577
|IUPUI
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|10
|.444
|Milwaukee
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|11
|.450
|Green Bay
|8
|12
|.400
|8
|17
|.320
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|13
|.409
|Fort Wayne
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|14
|.364
|Robert Morris
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|15
|.211
___
Tuesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Oakland, 7:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|11
|3
|.786
|11
|3
|.786
|Iona
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|6
|.625
|10
|7
|.588
|Canisius
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|St. Peter’s
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|9
|.571
|Marist
|10
|8
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|10
|.444
|Quinnipiac
|6
|9
|.400
|8
|11
|.421
|Fairfield
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|15
|.286
|Manhattan
|5
|11
|.313
|6
|11
|.353
|Rider
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|14
|.263
___
Monday’s Games
Marist 65, Quinnipiac 52
Thursday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 4 p.m.
Fairfield at Manhattan, 6 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|14
|3
|.824
|19
|6
|.760
|Kent St.
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|6
|.714
|Akron
|12
|5
|.706
|14
|6
|.700
|Buffalo
|10
|5
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Ohio
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|7
|.650
|Bowling Green
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|9
|.609
|Miami (Ohio)
|8
|8
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Ball St.
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|11
|.450
|W. Michigan
|3
|11
|.214
|4
|15
|.211
|E. Michigan
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|11
|.313
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|15
|.286
|N. Illinois
|1
|11
|.083
|2
|15
|.118
___
Tuesday’s Games
Akron at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 5 p.m.
Ohio at Kent St., 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|10
|.524
|Norfolk St.
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Coppin St.
|8
|4
|.667
|9
|12
|.429
|Morgan St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Florida A&M
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|10
|.412
|NC Central
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|7
|.364
|SC State
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|17
|.056
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
SC State at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 3 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at NC Central, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola of Chicago
|16
|2
|.889
|21
|4
|.840
|Drake
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|3
|.889
|Missouri St.
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Indiana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|14
|9
|.609
|Evansville
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|15
|.375
|N. Iowa
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|15
|.375
|Valparaiso
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|17
|.370
|Bradley
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|15
|.444
|S. Illinois
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|13
|.458
|Illinois St.
|4
|14
|.222
|7
|17
|.292
___
Thursday’s Games
S. Illinois vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 6 p.m.
Illinois St. vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, M.O., 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|4
|.826
|Colorado St.
|13
|3
|.813
|16
|4
|.800
|Utah St.
|13
|4
|.765
|16
|7
|.696
|Boise St.
|14
|5
|.737
|18
|6
|.750
|Nevada
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|9
|.609
|UNLV
|8
|8
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Fresno St.
|8
|10
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|Wyoming
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|9
|.571
|San Jose St.
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|15
|.250
|Air Force
|3
|17
|.150
|5
|19
|.208
|New Mexico
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
___
Monday’s Games
Colorado St. 74, Air Force 44
Tuesday’s Games
Fresno St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
New Mexico at Colorado St., 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at UNLV, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Wyoming at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Wagner
|11
|5
|.688
|11
|6
|.647
|Merrimack
|9
|7
|.563
|9
|7
|.563
|Sacred Heart
|9
|7
|.563
|9
|8
|.529
|Mount St. Mary’s
|9
|7
|.563
|10
|10
|.500
|LIU
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|8
|10
|.444
|9
|15
|.375
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|16
|.273
|CCSU
|5
|13
|.278
|5
|16
|.238
___
Tuesday’s Games
Merrimack at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Merrimack at Wagner, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|18
|2
|.900
|24
|3
|.889
|Morehead St.
|17
|3
|.850
|20
|7
|.741
|E. Kentucky
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|6
|.778
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|6
|.684
|17
|8
|.680
|Austin Peay
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|Murray St.
|10
|10
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|SE Missouri
|9
|11
|.450
|11
|15
|.423
|SIU-Edwardsville
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|16
|.360
|E. Illinois
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|18
|.333
|UT Martin
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|16
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|15
|.250
|5
|22
|.185
|Tennessee St.
|3
|17
|.150
|4
|19
|.174
___
Wednesday’s Games
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.
SE Missouri vs. Morehead St. at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Murray St. vs. Jacksonville St. at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.
Austin Peay vs. E. Kentucky at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.
