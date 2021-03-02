All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 8 2 .800 13 6 .684 Northeastern 8 2 .800 9 8 .529 Coll. of Charleston 6 4 .600 9 9 .500 Hofstra 8 6 .571 12 9 .571 Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500 Drexel 4 5 .444 9 7 .563 William & Mary 4 6 .400 6 9 .400 Elon 4 7 .364 7 8 .467 Towson 3 9 .250 4 13 .235 UNC-Wilmington 1 6 .143 7 9 .438

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct W. Kentucky 10 2 .833 17 5 .773 Louisiana Tech 12 4 .750 19 6 .760 North Texas 9 3 .750 13 7 .650 Old Dominion 10 4 .714 14 6 .700 UAB 11 5 .688 19 6 .760 Marshall 7 5 .583 13 6 .684 UTSA 9 7 .563 13 10 .565 UTEP 8 8 .500 12 10 .545 FAU 5 5 .500 10 9 .526 Rice 6 10 .375 12 12 .500 Charlotte 5 9 .357 9 13 .409 Southern Miss. 4 13 .235 8 16 .333 Middle Tennessee 3 11 .214 5 15 .250 FIU 2 15 .118 9 17 .346

Monday’s Games

W. Kentucky 71, FIU 59

Wednesday’s Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 6 p.m.

UTEP at Kansas, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 16 4 .800 18 5 .783 Cleveland St. 16 4 .800 16 7 .696 Detroit 10 6 .625 12 9 .571 N. Kentucky 11 7 .611 13 10 .565 Oakland 10 10 .500 10 17 .370 Youngstown St. 9 11 .450 15 11 .577 IUPUI 7 9 .438 8 10 .444 Milwaukee 7 10 .412 9 11 .450 Green Bay 8 12 .400 8 17 .320 Ill.-Chicago 6 10 .375 9 13 .409 Fort Wayne 6 14 .300 8 14 .364 Robert Morris 3 12 .200 4 15 .211

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 7:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 11 3 .786 11 3 .786 Iona 6 3 .667 8 5 .615 Monmouth (NJ) 10 6 .625 10 7 .588 Canisius 6 4 .600 6 4 .600 St. Peter’s 9 7 .563 12 9 .571 Marist 10 8 .556 12 8 .600 Niagara 7 9 .438 8 10 .444 Quinnipiac 6 9 .400 8 11 .421 Fairfield 6 10 .375 6 15 .286 Manhattan 5 11 .313 6 11 .353 Rider 5 11 .313 5 14 .263

Monday’s Games

Marist 65, Quinnipiac 52

Thursday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Manhattan, 6 p.m.

Canisius at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Toledo 14 3 .824 19 6 .760 Kent St. 12 5 .706 15 6 .714 Akron 12 5 .706 14 6 .700 Buffalo 10 5 .667 12 7 .632 Ohio 9 5 .643 13 7 .650 Bowling Green 10 7 .588 14 9 .609 Miami (Ohio) 8 8 .500 11 10 .524 Ball St. 7 8 .467 9 11 .450 W. Michigan 3 11 .214 4 15 .211 E. Michigan 2 10 .167 5 11 .313 Cent. Michigan 2 12 .143 6 15 .286 N. Illinois 1 11 .083 2 15 .118

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 5 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC A&T 7 1 .875 11 10 .524 Norfolk St. 8 4 .667 14 7 .667 Coppin St. 8 4 .667 9 12 .429 Morgan St. 6 4 .600 11 6 .647 Florida A&M 6 4 .600 7 10 .412 NC Central 2 4 .333 4 7 .364 SC State 1 7 .125 1 17 .056 Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Delaware St. 0 10 .000 2 15 .118 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

SC State at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 3 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC Central, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola of Chicago 16 2 .889 21 4 .840 Drake 15 3 .833 24 3 .889 Missouri St. 12 6 .667 16 6 .727 Indiana St. 11 7 .611 14 9 .609 Evansville 7 11 .389 9 15 .375 N. Iowa 7 11 .389 9 15 .375 Valparaiso 7 11 .389 10 17 .370 Bradley 6 12 .333 12 15 .444 S. Illinois 5 13 .278 11 13 .458 Illinois St. 4 14 .222 7 17 .292

Thursday’s Games

S. Illinois vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 6 p.m.

Illinois St. vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, M.O., 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 13 3 .813 19 4 .826 Colorado St. 13 3 .813 16 4 .800 Utah St. 13 4 .765 16 7 .696 Boise St. 14 5 .737 18 6 .750 Nevada 9 7 .563 14 9 .609 UNLV 8 8 .500 11 12 .478 Fresno St. 8 10 .444 10 10 .500 Wyoming 6 8 .429 12 9 .571 San Jose St. 3 13 .188 5 15 .250 Air Force 3 17 .150 5 19 .208 New Mexico 2 14 .125 6 14 .300

Monday’s Games

Colorado St. 74, Air Force 44

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Mexico at Colorado St., 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wyoming at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bryant 10 4 .714 14 5 .737 Wagner 11 5 .688 11 6 .647 Merrimack 9 7 .563 9 7 .563 Sacred Heart 9 7 .563 9 8 .529 Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 10 10 .500 LIU 9 9 .500 9 9 .500 St. Francis Brooklyn 9 9 .500 9 10 .474 Fairleigh Dickinson 8 10 .444 9 15 .375 St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 6 16 .273 CCSU 5 13 .278 5 16 .238

Tuesday’s Games

Merrimack at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Merrimack at Wagner, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 18 2 .900 24 3 .889 Morehead St. 17 3 .850 20 7 .741 E. Kentucky 15 5 .750 21 6 .778 Jacksonville St. 13 6 .684 17 8 .680 Austin Peay 10 10 .500 14 12 .538 Murray St. 10 10 .500 13 12 .520 SE Missouri 9 11 .450 11 15 .423 SIU-Edwardsville 7 12 .368 9 16 .360 E. Illinois 6 14 .300 9 18 .333 UT Martin 6 14 .300 8 16 .333 Tennessee Tech 5 15 .250 5 22 .185 Tennessee St. 3 17 .150 4 19 .174

Wednesday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri vs. Morehead St. at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Murray St. vs. Jacksonville St. at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.

Austin Peay vs. E. Kentucky at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.

