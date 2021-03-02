All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UMBC 10 4 .714 14 5 .737 Vermont 10 4 .714 10 4 .714 New Hampshire 9 6 .600 10 9 .526 Hartford 8 6 .571 13 8 .619 Albany (NY) 6 6 .500 7 9 .438 Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 10 11 .476 Stony Brook 7 9 .438 9 14 .391 NJIT 6 10 .375 7 12 .368 Binghamton 4 10 .286 4 14 .222 Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222

___

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wichita St. 9 2 .818 13 4 .765 Houston 13 3 .813 20 3 .870 Memphis 10 3 .769 14 6 .700 SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733 Cincinnati 7 6 .538 9 9 .500 Tulsa 7 8 .467 10 10 .500 UCF 6 10 .375 8 11 .421 South Florida 4 8 .333 8 10 .444 Temple 4 10 .286 5 10 .333 Tulane 4 11 .267 9 11 .450 East Carolina 2 8 .200 8 8 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at UCF, 7 p.m.

Memphis at South Florida, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita St. at Tulane, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern State at Tulsa, 1 p.m.

SMU at Cincinnati, ppd.

UCF at East Carolina, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Bonaventure 11 4 .733 13 4 .765 VCU 10 4 .714 17 6 .739 Davidson 7 4 .636 12 7 .632 Saint Louis 6 4 .600 13 5 .722 UMass 6 4 .600 7 6 .538 George Mason 8 6 .571 12 8 .600 Dayton 9 7 .563 13 8 .619 Richmond 6 5 .545 13 7 .650 Duquesne 7 7 .500 8 8 .500 Rhode Island 7 10 .412 10 14 .417 George Washington 3 5 .375 4 11 .267 La Salle 6 11 .353 9 15 .375 Saint Joseph’s 3 9 .250 4 14 .222 Fordham 2 11 .154 2 11 .154

___

Monday’s Games

Dayton 55, St. Bonaventure 52

Saint Joseph’s 76, Richmond 73

Saint Louis 78, UMass 57

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. La Salle at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.

Fordham vs. George Washington at Richmond, V.A., 2 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Richmond at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.

Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. UMass at Richmond, V.A., 1 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. Dayton at Richmond, V.A., 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. George Mason at Richmond, V.A., 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Florida St. 10 3 .769 14 4 .778 Virginia 12 4 .750 16 6 .727 Virginia Tech 9 4 .692 15 5 .750 Louisville 8 4 .667 13 5 .722 Clemson 9 5 .643 15 5 .750 North Carolina 9 6 .600 15 9 .625 Georgia Tech 9 6 .600 13 8 .619 Duke 9 7 .563 11 9 .550 Syracuse 8 7 .533 14 8 .636 NC State 8 8 .500 12 9 .571 Notre Dame 6 10 .375 9 13 .409 Pittsburgh 5 9 .357 9 10 .474 Wake Forest 3 13 .188 6 13 .316 Boston College 2 9 .182 4 13 .235 Miami 3 15 .167 7 16 .304

___

Monday’s Games

Virginia 62, Miami 51

Syracuse 72, North Carolina 70

Tuesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Florida St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 11 2 .846 20 5 .800 Bellarmine 10 3 .769 13 6 .684 Lipscomb 9 6 .600 15 11 .577 North Florida 6 6 .500 8 14 .364 North Alabama 7 8 .467 11 10 .524 Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 9 7 .563 Stetson 7 9 .438 10 13 .435 Jacksonville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458 Kennesaw St. 2 13 .133 5 18 .217

___

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. vs. Liberty at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.

North Alabama vs. North Florida at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Lipscomb at Jacksonville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Stetson vs. Bellarmine at Jacksonville, F.L., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 10 1 .909 18 1 .947 West Virginia 10 4 .714 17 6 .739 Kansas 12 6 .667 18 8 .692 Oklahoma St. 10 6 .625 17 6 .739 Texas 8 6 .571 14 7 .667 Oklahoma 9 7 .563 14 8 .636 Texas Tech 7 7 .500 15 8 .652 TCU 5 8 .385 12 10 .545 Kansas St. 3 14 .176 7 19 .269 Iowa St. 0 15 .000 2 18 .100

___

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 79, Oklahoma 75

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

Texas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Villanova 10 3 .769 15 4 .789 Creighton 13 5 .722 17 6 .739 UConn 9 6 .600 12 6 .667 Seton Hall 10 7 .588 13 10 .565 Xavier 6 5 .545 13 5 .722 St. John’s 8 9 .471 14 10 .583 Providence 8 9 .471 12 11 .522 Georgetown 6 8 .429 8 11 .421 Butler 8 11 .421 9 13 .409 Marquette 6 11 .353 11 13 .458 DePaul 2 12 .143 4 12 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Xavier at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UConn at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Washington 11 2 .846 12 6 .667 S. Utah 10 2 .833 17 3 .850 Weber St. 11 3 .786 16 5 .762 Idaho St. 7 5 .583 12 9 .571 Montana St. 7 5 .583 10 8 .556 Portland St. 6 6 .500 9 10 .474 N. Colorado 6 7 .462 10 9 .526 Montana 7 9 .438 11 12 .478 Sacramento St. 4 8 .333 7 10 .412 N. Arizona 4 10 .286 5 15 .250 Idaho 1 17 .056 1 20 .048

___

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at Montana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 17 1 .944 21 1 .955 Radford 12 6 .667 15 11 .577 Campbell 11 6 .647 16 9 .640 UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 10 .500 Longwood 10 10 .500 12 15 .444 Gardner-Webb 10 10 .500 11 15 .423 Hampton 9 9 .500 11 14 .440 High Point 6 11 .353 9 15 .375 SC-Upstate 5 11 .313 5 18 .217 Presbyterian 5 12 .294 7 15 .318 Charleston Southern 2 15 .118 3 18 .143

___

Monday’s Games

Radford 67, Hampton 52

Winthrop 83, High Point 54

Campbell 63, Gardner-Webb 57

Longwood 77, UNC-Asheville 61

Thursday’s Games

Longwood at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Radford, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan 13 1 .929 18 1 .947 Illinois 14 4 .778 18 6 .750 Iowa 12 6 .667 18 7 .720 Purdue 11 6 .647 16 8 .667 Ohio St. 12 7 .632 18 7 .720 Wisconsin 10 8 .556 16 9 .640 Maryland 9 9 .500 15 10 .600 Rutgers 9 10 .474 13 10 .565 Michigan St. 7 10 .412 13 10 .565 Indiana 7 10 .412 12 12 .500 Minnesota 6 12 .333 13 12 .520 Penn St. 5 12 .294 8 13 .381 Northwestern 4 13 .235 7 14 .333 Nebraska 3 14 .176 7 17 .292

___

Monday’s Games

Nebraska 72, Rutgers 51

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Santa Barbara 11 3 .786 17 4 .810 UC Irvine 8 4 .667 14 8 .636 UC Davis 5 3 .625 8 6 .571 UC Riverside 6 4 .600 11 7 .611 CS Bakersfield 9 7 .563 15 10 .600 Hawaii 8 8 .500 10 8 .556 CS Northridge 5 7 .417 9 10 .474 Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 6 7 .462 Long Beach St. 4 6 .400 5 9 .357 Cal Poly 1 13 .071 3 17 .150 UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 10 .333

___

