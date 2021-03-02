All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Vermont
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|4
|.714
|New Hampshire
|9
|6
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|Hartford
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|8
|.619
|Albany (NY)
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|11
|.476
|Stony Brook
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|14
|.391
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Binghamton
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|14
|.222
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
___
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|4
|.765
|Houston
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|3
|.870
|Memphis
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|6
|.700
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|.538
|9
|9
|.500
|Tulsa
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|10
|.500
|UCF
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|South Florida
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Temple
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|10
|.333
|Tulane
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|11
|.450
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at UCF, 7 p.m.
Memphis at South Florida, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wichita St. at Tulane, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Northeastern State at Tulsa, 1 p.m.
SMU at Cincinnati, ppd.
UCF at East Carolina, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|4
|.733
|13
|4
|.765
|VCU
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|6
|.739
|Davidson
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|7
|.632
|Saint Louis
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|UMass
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|6
|.538
|George Mason
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Dayton
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|8
|.619
|Richmond
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|7
|.650
|Duquesne
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Rhode Island
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|14
|.417
|George Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|11
|.267
|La Salle
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|15
|.375
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|14
|.222
|Fordham
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|11
|.154
___
Monday’s Games
Dayton 55, St. Bonaventure 52
Saint Joseph’s 76, Richmond 73
Saint Louis 78, UMass 57
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
Saint Joseph’s vs. La Salle at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.
Fordham vs. George Washington at Richmond, V.A., 2 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Duquesne vs. Richmond at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.
Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. UMass at Richmond, V.A., 1 p.m.
Rhode Island vs. Dayton at Richmond, V.A., 3:30 p.m.
Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. George Mason at Richmond, V.A., 5:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|4
|.778
|Virginia
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|Virginia Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|5
|.750
|Louisville
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Clemson
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|5
|.750
|North Carolina
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|9
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|9
|6
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Duke
|9
|7
|.563
|11
|9
|.550
|Syracuse
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|8
|.636
|NC State
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Notre Dame
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|13
|.409
|Pittsburgh
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|10
|.474
|Wake Forest
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|13
|.316
|Boston College
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|13
|.235
|Miami
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|16
|.304
___
Monday’s Games
Virginia 62, Miami 51
Syracuse 72, North Carolina 70
Tuesday’s Games
Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Clemson at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Florida St., 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|5
|.800
|Bellarmine
|10
|3
|.769
|13
|6
|.684
|Lipscomb
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|11
|.577
|North Florida
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|14
|.364
|North Alabama
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|10
|.524
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|7
|.563
|Stetson
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|13
|.435
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|13
|.133
|5
|18
|.217
___
Thursday’s Games
Kennesaw St. vs. Liberty at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.
North Alabama vs. North Florida at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast vs. Lipscomb at Jacksonville, F.L., 7 p.m.
Stetson vs. Bellarmine at Jacksonville, F.L., 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|1
|.947
|West Virginia
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|6
|.739
|Kansas
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|8
|.692
|Oklahoma St.
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|6
|.739
|Texas
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|7
|.667
|Oklahoma
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|8
|.636
|Texas Tech
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|TCU
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|10
|.545
|Kansas St.
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|19
|.269
|Iowa St.
|0
|15
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
___
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 79, Oklahoma 75
Tuesday’s Games
Baylor at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
Texas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
TCU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|10
|3
|.769
|15
|4
|.789
|Creighton
|13
|5
|.722
|17
|6
|.739
|UConn
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Seton Hall
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|10
|.565
|Xavier
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|5
|.722
|St. John’s
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|10
|.583
|Providence
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|11
|.522
|Georgetown
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|11
|.421
|Butler
|8
|11
|.421
|9
|13
|.409
|Marquette
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|13
|.458
|DePaul
|2
|12
|.143
|4
|12
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
Xavier at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Marquette at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
UConn at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|11
|2
|.846
|12
|6
|.667
|S. Utah
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|3
|.850
|Weber St.
|11
|3
|.786
|16
|5
|.762
|Idaho St.
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|9
|.571
|Montana St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|8
|.556
|Portland St.
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|N. Colorado
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|9
|.526
|Montana
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|12
|.478
|Sacramento St.
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|N. Arizona
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Idaho
|1
|17
|.056
|1
|20
|.048
___
Wednesday’s Games
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Idaho at Montana, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|17
|1
|.944
|21
|1
|.955
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|11
|.577
|Campbell
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|9
|.640
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|10
|.500
|Longwood
|10
|10
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|10
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Hampton
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|High Point
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|15
|.375
|SC-Upstate
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|18
|.217
|Presbyterian
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|15
|.318
|Charleston Southern
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|18
|.143
___
Monday’s Games
Radford 67, Hampton 52
Winthrop 83, High Point 54
Campbell 63, Gardner-Webb 57
Longwood 77, UNC-Asheville 61
Thursday’s Games
Longwood at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
Campbell at Radford, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|13
|1
|.929
|18
|1
|.947
|Illinois
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|6
|.750
|Iowa
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Purdue
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|8
|.667
|Ohio St.
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|7
|.720
|Wisconsin
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|9
|.640
|Maryland
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Rutgers
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|10
|.565
|Michigan St.
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|10
|.565
|Indiana
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|12
|.500
|Minnesota
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|Penn St.
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|13
|.381
|Northwestern
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|14
|.333
|Nebraska
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|17
|.292
___
Monday’s Games
Nebraska 72, Rutgers 51
Tuesday’s Games
Illinois at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Purdue, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Michigan St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|4
|.810
|UC Irvine
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|6
|.571
|UC Riverside
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|CS Bakersfield
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|10
|.600
|Hawaii
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|CS Northridge
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|10
|.474
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|7
|.462
|Long Beach St.
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|9
|.357
|Cal Poly
|1
|13
|.071
|3
|17
|.150
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
