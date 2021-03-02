On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 10 4 .714 14 5 .737
Vermont 10 4 .714 10 4 .714
New Hampshire 9 6 .600 10 9 .526
Hartford 8 6 .571 13 8 .619
Albany (NY) 6 6 .500 7 9 .438
Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 10 11 .476
Stony Brook 7 9 .438 9 14 .391
NJIT 6 10 .375 7 12 .368
Binghamton 4 10 .286 4 14 .222
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222

___

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 9 2 .818 13 4 .765
Houston 13 3 .813 20 3 .870
Memphis 10 3 .769 14 6 .700
SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733
Cincinnati 7 6 .538 9 9 .500
Tulsa 7 8 .467 10 10 .500
UCF 6 10 .375 8 11 .421
South Florida 4 8 .333 8 10 .444
Temple 4 10 .286 5 10 .333
Tulane 4 11 .267 9 11 .450
East Carolina 2 8 .200 8 8 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at UCF, 7 p.m.

Memphis at South Florida, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita St. at Tulane, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern State at Tulsa, 1 p.m.

SMU at Cincinnati, ppd.

UCF at East Carolina, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 11 4 .733 13 4 .765
VCU 10 4 .714 17 6 .739
Davidson 7 4 .636 12 7 .632
Saint Louis 6 4 .600 13 5 .722
UMass 6 4 .600 7 6 .538
George Mason 8 6 .571 12 8 .600
Dayton 9 7 .563 13 8 .619
Richmond 6 5 .545 13 7 .650
Duquesne 7 7 .500 8 8 .500
Rhode Island 7 10 .412 10 14 .417
George Washington 3 5 .375 4 11 .267
La Salle 6 11 .353 9 15 .375
Saint Joseph’s 3 9 .250 4 14 .222
Fordham 2 11 .154 2 11 .154

___

Monday’s Games

Dayton 55, St. Bonaventure 52

Saint Joseph’s 76, Richmond 73

Saint Louis 78, UMass 57

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. La Salle at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.

Fordham vs. George Washington at Richmond, V.A., 2 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Richmond at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.

Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. UMass at Richmond, V.A., 1 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. Dayton at Richmond, V.A., 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. George Mason at Richmond, V.A., 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 10 3 .769 14 4 .778
Virginia 12 4 .750 16 6 .727
Virginia Tech 9 4 .692 15 5 .750
Louisville 8 4 .667 13 5 .722
Clemson 9 5 .643 15 5 .750
North Carolina 9 6 .600 15 9 .625
Georgia Tech 9 6 .600 13 8 .619
Duke 9 7 .563 11 9 .550
Syracuse 8 7 .533 14 8 .636
NC State 8 8 .500 12 9 .571
Notre Dame 6 10 .375 9 13 .409
Pittsburgh 5 9 .357 9 10 .474
Wake Forest 3 13 .188 6 13 .316
Boston College 2 9 .182 4 13 .235
Miami 3 15 .167 7 16 .304

___

Monday’s Games

Virginia 62, Miami 51

Syracuse 72, North Carolina 70

Tuesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Florida St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 11 2 .846 20 5 .800
Bellarmine 10 3 .769 13 6 .684
Lipscomb 9 6 .600 15 11 .577
North Florida 6 6 .500 8 14 .364
North Alabama 7 8 .467 11 10 .524
Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 9 7 .563
Stetson 7 9 .438 10 13 .435
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458
Kennesaw St. 2 13 .133 5 18 .217

___

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. vs. Liberty at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.

North Alabama vs. North Florida at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Lipscomb at Jacksonville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Stetson vs. Bellarmine at Jacksonville, F.L., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 10 1 .909 18 1 .947
West Virginia 10 4 .714 17 6 .739
Kansas 12 6 .667 18 8 .692
Oklahoma St. 10 6 .625 17 6 .739
Texas 8 6 .571 14 7 .667
Oklahoma 9 7 .563 14 8 .636
Texas Tech 7 7 .500 15 8 .652
TCU 5 8 .385 12 10 .545
Kansas St. 3 14 .176 7 19 .269
Iowa St. 0 15 .000 2 18 .100

___

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 79, Oklahoma 75

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

Texas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 10 3 .769 15 4 .789
Creighton 13 5 .722 17 6 .739
UConn 9 6 .600 12 6 .667
Seton Hall 10 7 .588 13 10 .565
Xavier 6 5 .545 13 5 .722
St. John’s 8 9 .471 14 10 .583
Providence 8 9 .471 12 11 .522
Georgetown 6 8 .429 8 11 .421
Butler 8 11 .421 9 13 .409
Marquette 6 11 .353 11 13 .458
DePaul 2 12 .143 4 12 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Xavier at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UConn at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 11 2 .846 12 6 .667
S. Utah 10 2 .833 17 3 .850
Weber St. 11 3 .786 16 5 .762
Idaho St. 7 5 .583 12 9 .571
Montana St. 7 5 .583 10 8 .556
Portland St. 6 6 .500 9 10 .474
N. Colorado 6 7 .462 10 9 .526
Montana 7 9 .438 11 12 .478
Sacramento St. 4 8 .333 7 10 .412
N. Arizona 4 10 .286 5 15 .250
Idaho 1 17 .056 1 20 .048

___

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at Montana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 17 1 .944 21 1 .955
Radford 12 6 .667 15 11 .577
Campbell 11 6 .647 16 9 .640
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 10 .500
Longwood 10 10 .500 12 15 .444
Gardner-Webb 10 10 .500 11 15 .423
Hampton 9 9 .500 11 14 .440
High Point 6 11 .353 9 15 .375
SC-Upstate 5 11 .313 5 18 .217
Presbyterian 5 12 .294 7 15 .318
Charleston Southern 2 15 .118 3 18 .143

___

Monday’s Games

Radford 67, Hampton 52

Winthrop 83, High Point 54

Campbell 63, Gardner-Webb 57

Longwood 77, UNC-Asheville 61

Thursday’s Games

Longwood at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Radford, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 13 1 .929 18 1 .947
Illinois 14 4 .778 18 6 .750
Iowa 12 6 .667 18 7 .720
Purdue 11 6 .647 16 8 .667
Ohio St. 12 7 .632 18 7 .720
Wisconsin 10 8 .556 16 9 .640
Maryland 9 9 .500 15 10 .600
Rutgers 9 10 .474 13 10 .565
Michigan St. 7 10 .412 13 10 .565
Indiana 7 10 .412 12 12 .500
Minnesota 6 12 .333 13 12 .520
Penn St. 5 12 .294 8 13 .381
Northwestern 4 13 .235 7 14 .333
Nebraska 3 14 .176 7 17 .292

___

Monday’s Games

Nebraska 72, Rutgers 51

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 11 3 .786 17 4 .810
UC Irvine 8 4 .667 14 8 .636
UC Davis 5 3 .625 8 6 .571
UC Riverside 6 4 .600 11 7 .611
CS Bakersfield 9 7 .563 15 10 .600
Hawaii 8 8 .500 10 8 .556
CS Northridge 5 7 .417 9 10 .474
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 6 7 .462
Long Beach St. 4 6 .400 5 9 .357
Cal Poly 1 13 .071 3 17 .150
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 10 .333

___

