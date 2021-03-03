All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UMBC 10 4 .714 14 5 .737 Vermont 10 4 .714 10 4 .714 New Hampshire 9 6 .600 10 9 .526 Hartford 8 6 .571 13 8 .619 Albany (NY) 6 6 .500 7 9 .438 Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 10 11 .476 Stony Brook 7 9 .438 9 14 .391 NJIT 6 10 .375 7 12 .368 Binghamton 4 10 .286 4 14 .222 Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222

___

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wichita St. 9 2 .818 13 4 .765 Houston 13 3 .813 20 3 .870 Memphis 11 3 .786 15 6 .714 SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733 Cincinnati 7 6 .538 9 9 .500 Tulsa 7 9 .438 10 11 .476 UCF 7 10 .412 9 11 .450 South Florida 4 9 .308 8 11 .421 Temple 4 10 .286 5 10 .333 Tulane 4 11 .267 9 11 .450 East Carolina 2 8 .200 8 8 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

UCF 73, Tulsa 69

Memphis 73, South Florida 52

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita St. at Tulane, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern State at Tulsa, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

UCF at East Carolina, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Bonaventure 11 4 .733 13 4 .765 VCU 10 4 .714 17 6 .739 Davidson 7 4 .636 12 7 .632 Saint Louis 6 4 .600 13 5 .722 UMass 6 4 .600 7 6 .538 George Mason 8 6 .571 12 8 .600 Dayton 9 7 .563 13 8 .619 Richmond 6 5 .545 13 7 .650 Duquesne 7 7 .500 8 8 .500 Rhode Island 7 10 .412 10 14 .417 George Washington 3 5 .375 4 11 .267 La Salle 6 11 .353 9 15 .375 Saint Joseph’s 3 9 .250 4 14 .222 Fordham 2 11 .154 2 11 .154

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. La Salle at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.

Fordham vs. George Washington at Richmond, V.A., 2 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Richmond at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.

Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. UMass at Richmond, V.A., 1 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. Dayton at Richmond, V.A., 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. George Mason at Richmond, V.A., 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. St. Bonaventure at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.

Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Saint Louis at Richmond, V.A., 1 p.m.

Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 3 (win) at VCU, 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Davidson at Richmond, V.A., 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Florida St. 10 3 .769 14 4 .778 Virginia 12 4 .750 16 6 .727 Virginia Tech 9 4 .692 15 5 .750 Louisville 8 4 .667 13 5 .722 Clemson 9 5 .643 15 5 .750 Georgia Tech 10 6 .625 14 8 .636 North Carolina 9 6 .600 15 9 .625 Syracuse 8 7 .533 14 8 .636 Duke 9 8 .529 11 10 .524 NC State 8 8 .500 12 9 .571 Pittsburgh 6 9 .400 10 10 .500 Notre Dame 6 10 .375 9 13 .409 Boston College 2 9 .182 4 13 .235 Wake Forest 3 14 .176 6 14 .300 Miami 3 15 .167 7 16 .304

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 70, Wake Forest 57

Georgia Tech 81, Duke 77, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston College at Miami, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 11 2 .846 20 5 .800 Bellarmine 10 3 .769 13 6 .684 Lipscomb 9 6 .600 15 11 .577 North Florida 6 6 .500 8 14 .364 North Alabama 7 8 .467 11 10 .524 Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 9 7 .563 Stetson 7 9 .438 10 13 .435 Jacksonville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458 Kennesaw St. 2 13 .133 5 18 .217

___

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. vs. Liberty at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.

North Alabama vs. North Florida at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Lipscomb at Jacksonville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Stetson vs. Bellarmine at Jacksonville, F.L., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 11 1 .917 19 1 .950 Kansas 12 6 .667 18 8 .692 West Virginia 10 5 .667 17 7 .708 Oklahoma St. 10 6 .625 17 6 .739 Texas 9 6 .600 15 7 .682 Oklahoma 9 7 .563 14 8 .636 Texas Tech 8 7 .533 16 8 .667 TCU 5 9 .357 12 11 .522 Kansas St. 3 14 .176 7 19 .269 Iowa St. 0 16 .000 2 19 .095

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor 94, West Virginia 89, OT

Texas 81, Iowa St. 67

Texas Tech 69, TCU 49

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Villanova 10 3 .769 15 4 .789 Creighton 13 5 .722 17 6 .739 UConn 9 6 .600 12 6 .667 Seton Hall 10 7 .588 13 10 .565 Xavier 6 6 .500 13 6 .684 St. John’s 8 9 .471 14 10 .583 Providence 8 9 .471 12 11 .522 Georgetown 7 8 .467 9 11 .450 Butler 8 11 .421 9 13 .409 Marquette 7 11 .389 12 13 .480 DePaul 2 13 .133 4 13 .235

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown 72, Xavier 66

Marquette 77, DePaul 71

Wednesday’s Games

UConn at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Washington 11 2 .846 12 6 .667 S. Utah 10 2 .833 17 3 .850 Weber St. 11 3 .786 16 5 .762 Idaho St. 7 5 .583 12 9 .571 Montana St. 7 5 .583 10 8 .556 Portland St. 6 6 .500 9 10 .474 N. Colorado 6 7 .462 10 9 .526 Montana 7 9 .438 11 12 .478 Sacramento St. 4 8 .333 7 10 .412 N. Arizona 4 10 .286 5 15 .250 Idaho 1 17 .056 1 20 .048

___

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 3:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 17 1 .944 21 1 .955 Radford 12 6 .667 15 11 .577 Campbell 11 6 .647 16 9 .640 UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 10 .500 Longwood 10 10 .500 12 15 .444 Gardner-Webb 10 10 .500 11 15 .423 Hampton 9 9 .500 11 14 .440 High Point 6 11 .353 9 15 .375 SC-Upstate 5 11 .313 5 18 .217 Presbyterian 5 12 .294 7 15 .318 Charleston Southern 2 15 .118 3 18 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

Campbell at Radford, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan 13 2 .867 18 2 .900 Illinois 15 4 .789 19 6 .760 Iowa 12 6 .667 18 7 .720 Purdue 12 6 .667 17 8 .680 Ohio St. 12 7 .632 18 7 .720 Wisconsin 10 9 .526 16 10 .615 Maryland 9 9 .500 15 10 .600 Rutgers 9 10 .474 13 10 .565 Michigan St. 8 10 .444 14 10 .583 Indiana 7 11 .389 12 13 .480 Minnesota 6 12 .333 13 12 .520 Penn St. 5 12 .294 8 13 .381 Northwestern 4 13 .235 7 14 .333 Nebraska 3 14 .176 7 17 .292

___

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois 76, Michigan 53

Michigan St. 64, Indiana 58

Purdue 73, Wisconsin 69

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Santa Barbara 11 3 .786 17 4 .810 UC Irvine 8 4 .667 14 8 .636 UC Davis 5 3 .625 8 6 .571 UC Riverside 6 4 .600 11 7 .611 CS Bakersfield 9 7 .563 15 10 .600 Hawaii 8 8 .500 10 8 .556 CS Northridge 5 7 .417 9 10 .474 Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 6 7 .462 Long Beach St. 4 6 .400 5 9 .357 Cal Poly 1 13 .071 3 17 .150 UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 10 .333

___

Friday’s Games

UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.