Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 10 4 .714 14 5 .737
Vermont 10 4 .714 10 4 .714
New Hampshire 9 6 .600 10 9 .526
Hartford 8 6 .571 13 8 .619
Albany (NY) 6 6 .500 7 9 .438
Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 10 11 .476
Stony Brook 7 9 .438 9 14 .391
NJIT 6 10 .375 7 12 .368
Binghamton 4 10 .286 4 14 .222
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222

___

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 9 2 .818 13 4 .765
Houston 13 3 .813 20 3 .870
Memphis 11 3 .786 15 6 .714
SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733
Cincinnati 7 6 .538 9 9 .500
Tulsa 7 9 .438 10 11 .476
UCF 7 10 .412 9 11 .450
South Florida 4 9 .308 8 11 .421
Temple 4 10 .286 5 10 .333
Tulane 4 11 .267 9 11 .450
East Carolina 2 8 .200 8 8 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

UCF 73, Tulsa 69

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Memphis 73, South Florida 52

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita St. at Tulane, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern State at Tulsa, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

UCF at East Carolina, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 11 4 .733 13 4 .765
VCU 10 4 .714 17 6 .739
Davidson 7 4 .636 12 7 .632
Saint Louis 6 4 .600 13 5 .722
UMass 6 4 .600 7 6 .538
George Mason 8 6 .571 12 8 .600
Dayton 9 7 .563 13 8 .619
Richmond 6 5 .545 13 7 .650
Duquesne 7 7 .500 8 8 .500
Rhode Island 7 10 .412 10 14 .417
George Washington 3 5 .375 4 11 .267
La Salle 6 11 .353 9 15 .375
Saint Joseph’s 3 9 .250 4 14 .222
Fordham 2 11 .154 2 11 .154

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. La Salle at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Fordham vs. George Washington at Richmond, V.A., 2 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Richmond at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.

Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. UMass at Richmond, V.A., 1 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. Dayton at Richmond, V.A., 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. George Mason at Richmond, V.A., 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. St. Bonaventure at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.

Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Saint Louis at Richmond, V.A., 1 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 3 (win) at VCU, 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Davidson at Richmond, V.A., 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 10 3 .769 14 4 .778
Virginia 12 4 .750 16 6 .727
Virginia Tech 9 4 .692 15 5 .750
Louisville 8 4 .667 13 5 .722
Clemson 9 5 .643 15 5 .750
Georgia Tech 10 6 .625 14 8 .636
North Carolina 9 6 .600 15 9 .625
Syracuse 8 7 .533 14 8 .636
Duke 9 8 .529 11 10 .524
NC State 8 8 .500 12 9 .571
Pittsburgh 6 9 .400 10 10 .500
Notre Dame 6 10 .375 9 13 .409
Boston College 2 9 .182 4 13 .235
Wake Forest 3 14 .176 6 14 .300
Miami 3 15 .167 7 16 .304

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 70, Wake Forest 57

Georgia Tech 81, Duke 77, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston College at Miami, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 11 2 .846 20 5 .800
Bellarmine 10 3 .769 13 6 .684
Lipscomb 9 6 .600 15 11 .577
North Florida 6 6 .500 8 14 .364
North Alabama 7 8 .467 11 10 .524
Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 9 7 .563
Stetson 7 9 .438 10 13 .435
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458
Kennesaw St. 2 13 .133 5 18 .217

___

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. vs. Liberty at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.

North Alabama vs. North Florida at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Lipscomb at Jacksonville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Stetson vs. Bellarmine at Jacksonville, F.L., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 11 1 .917 19 1 .950
Kansas 12 6 .667 18 8 .692
West Virginia 10 5 .667 17 7 .708
Oklahoma St. 10 6 .625 17 6 .739
Texas 9 6 .600 15 7 .682
Oklahoma 9 7 .563 14 8 .636
Texas Tech 8 7 .533 16 8 .667
TCU 5 9 .357 12 11 .522
Kansas St. 3 14 .176 7 19 .269
Iowa St. 0 16 .000 2 19 .095

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor 94, West Virginia 89, OT

Texas 81, Iowa St. 67

Texas Tech 69, TCU 49

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 10 3 .769 15 4 .789
Creighton 13 5 .722 17 6 .739
UConn 9 6 .600 12 6 .667
Seton Hall 10 7 .588 13 10 .565
Xavier 6 6 .500 13 6 .684
St. John’s 8 9 .471 14 10 .583
Providence 8 9 .471 12 11 .522
Georgetown 7 8 .467 9 11 .450
Butler 8 11 .421 9 13 .409
Marquette 7 11 .389 12 13 .480
DePaul 2 13 .133 4 13 .235

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown 72, Xavier 66

Marquette 77, DePaul 71

Wednesday’s Games

UConn at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 11 2 .846 12 6 .667
S. Utah 10 2 .833 17 3 .850
Weber St. 11 3 .786 16 5 .762
Idaho St. 7 5 .583 12 9 .571
Montana St. 7 5 .583 10 8 .556
Portland St. 6 6 .500 9 10 .474
N. Colorado 6 7 .462 10 9 .526
Montana 7 9 .438 11 12 .478
Sacramento St. 4 8 .333 7 10 .412
N. Arizona 4 10 .286 5 15 .250
Idaho 1 17 .056 1 20 .048

___

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 3:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 17 1 .944 21 1 .955
Radford 12 6 .667 15 11 .577
Campbell 11 6 .647 16 9 .640
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 10 .500
Longwood 10 10 .500 12 15 .444
Gardner-Webb 10 10 .500 11 15 .423
Hampton 9 9 .500 11 14 .440
High Point 6 11 .353 9 15 .375
SC-Upstate 5 11 .313 5 18 .217
Presbyterian 5 12 .294 7 15 .318
Charleston Southern 2 15 .118 3 18 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

Campbell at Radford, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 13 2 .867 18 2 .900
Illinois 15 4 .789 19 6 .760
Iowa 12 6 .667 18 7 .720
Purdue 12 6 .667 17 8 .680
Ohio St. 12 7 .632 18 7 .720
Wisconsin 10 9 .526 16 10 .615
Maryland 9 9 .500 15 10 .600
Rutgers 9 10 .474 13 10 .565
Michigan St. 8 10 .444 14 10 .583
Indiana 7 11 .389 12 13 .480
Minnesota 6 12 .333 13 12 .520
Penn St. 5 12 .294 8 13 .381
Northwestern 4 13 .235 7 14 .333
Nebraska 3 14 .176 7 17 .292

___

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois 76, Michigan 53

Michigan St. 64, Indiana 58

Purdue 73, Wisconsin 69

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 11 3 .786 17 4 .810
UC Irvine 8 4 .667 14 8 .636
UC Davis 5 3 .625 8 6 .571
UC Riverside 6 4 .600 11 7 .611
CS Bakersfield 9 7 .563 15 10 .600
Hawaii 8 8 .500 10 8 .556
CS Northridge 5 7 .417 9 10 .474
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 6 7 .462
Long Beach St. 4 6 .400 5 9 .357
Cal Poly 1 13 .071 3 17 .150
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 10 .333

___

Friday’s Games

UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary