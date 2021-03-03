Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Vermont
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|4
|.714
|New Hampshire
|9
|6
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|Hartford
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|8
|.619
|Albany (NY)
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|11
|.476
|Stony Brook
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|14
|.391
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Binghamton
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|14
|.222
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|4
|.765
|Houston
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|3
|.870
|Memphis
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|6
|.714
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|.538
|9
|9
|.500
|Tulsa
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|11
|.476
|UCF
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|11
|.450
|South Florida
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|11
|.421
|Temple
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|10
|.333
|Tulane
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|11
|.450
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
___
UCF 73, Tulsa 69
Memphis 73, South Florida 52
Wichita St. at Tulane, 6 p.m.
Northeastern State at Tulsa, 1 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
UCF at East Carolina, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|4
|.733
|13
|4
|.765
|VCU
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|6
|.739
|Davidson
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|7
|.632
|Saint Louis
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|UMass
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|6
|.538
|George Mason
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Dayton
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|8
|.619
|Richmond
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|7
|.650
|Duquesne
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Rhode Island
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|14
|.417
|George Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|11
|.267
|La Salle
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|15
|.375
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|14
|.222
|Fordham
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|11
|.154
___
Saint Joseph’s vs. La Salle at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.
Fordham vs. George Washington at Richmond, V.A., 2 p.m.
Duquesne vs. Richmond at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.
Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. UMass at Richmond, V.A., 1 p.m.
Rhode Island vs. Dayton at Richmond, V.A., 3:30 p.m.
Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. George Mason at Richmond, V.A., 5:30 p.m.
Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. St. Bonaventure at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.
Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Saint Louis at Richmond, V.A., 1 p.m.
Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 3 (win) at VCU, 3:30 p.m.
Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Davidson at Richmond, V.A., 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|4
|.778
|Virginia
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|Virginia Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|5
|.750
|Louisville
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Clemson
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|5
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|8
|.636
|North Carolina
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|9
|.625
|Syracuse
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|8
|.636
|Duke
|9
|8
|.529
|11
|10
|.524
|NC State
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Pittsburgh
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|10
|.500
|Notre Dame
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|13
|.409
|Boston College
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|13
|.235
|Wake Forest
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|14
|.300
|Miami
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|16
|.304
___
Pittsburgh 70, Wake Forest 57
Georgia Tech 81, Duke 77, OT
Clemson at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Florida St., 9 p.m.
Boston College at Miami, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|5
|.800
|Bellarmine
|10
|3
|.769
|13
|6
|.684
|Lipscomb
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|11
|.577
|North Florida
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|14
|.364
|North Alabama
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|10
|.524
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|7
|.563
|Stetson
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|13
|.435
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|13
|.133
|5
|18
|.217
___
Kennesaw St. vs. Liberty at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.
North Alabama vs. North Florida at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast vs. Lipscomb at Jacksonville, F.L., 7 p.m.
Stetson vs. Bellarmine at Jacksonville, F.L., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|11
|1
|.917
|19
|1
|.950
|Kansas
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|8
|.692
|West Virginia
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|Oklahoma St.
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|6
|.739
|Texas
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|7
|.682
|Oklahoma
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|8
|.636
|Texas Tech
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|8
|.667
|TCU
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|11
|.522
|Kansas St.
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|19
|.269
|Iowa St.
|0
|16
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
___
Baylor 94, West Virginia 89, OT
Texas 81, Iowa St. 67
Texas Tech 69, TCU 49
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
TCU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|10
|3
|.769
|15
|4
|.789
|Creighton
|13
|5
|.722
|17
|6
|.739
|UConn
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Seton Hall
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|10
|.565
|Xavier
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|St. John’s
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|10
|.583
|Providence
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|11
|.522
|Georgetown
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|11
|.450
|Butler
|8
|11
|.421
|9
|13
|.409
|Marquette
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|13
|.480
|DePaul
|2
|13
|.133
|4
|13
|.235
___
Georgetown 72, Xavier 66
Marquette 77, DePaul 71
UConn at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|11
|2
|.846
|12
|6
|.667
|S. Utah
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|3
|.850
|Weber St.
|11
|3
|.786
|16
|5
|.762
|Idaho St.
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|9
|.571
|Montana St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|8
|.556
|Portland St.
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|N. Colorado
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|9
|.526
|Montana
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|12
|.478
|Sacramento St.
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|N. Arizona
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Idaho
|1
|17
|.056
|1
|20
|.048
___
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 3:05 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|17
|1
|.944
|21
|1
|.955
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|11
|.577
|Campbell
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|9
|.640
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|10
|.500
|Longwood
|10
|10
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|10
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Hampton
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|High Point
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|15
|.375
|SC-Upstate
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|18
|.217
|Presbyterian
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|15
|.318
|Charleston Southern
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|18
|.143
___
Campbell at Radford, 6 p.m.
Longwood at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|13
|2
|.867
|18
|2
|.900
|Illinois
|15
|4
|.789
|19
|6
|.760
|Iowa
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Purdue
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Ohio St.
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|7
|.720
|Wisconsin
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|10
|.615
|Maryland
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Rutgers
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|10
|.565
|Michigan St.
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|10
|.583
|Indiana
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|13
|.480
|Minnesota
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|Penn St.
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|13
|.381
|Northwestern
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|14
|.333
|Nebraska
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|17
|.292
___
Illinois 76, Michigan 53
Michigan St. 64, Indiana 58
Purdue 73, Wisconsin 69
Minnesota at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|4
|.810
|UC Irvine
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|6
|.571
|UC Riverside
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|CS Bakersfield
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|10
|.600
|Hawaii
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|CS Northridge
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|10
|.474
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|7
|.462
|Long Beach St.
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|9
|.357
|Cal Poly
|1
|13
|.071
|3
|17
|.150
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
