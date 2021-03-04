Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon
|13
|4
|.765
|18
|5
|.783
|Southern Cal
|14
|5
|.737
|20
|6
|.769
|UCLA
|13
|5
|.722
|17
|7
|.708
|Colorado
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|7
|.731
|Arizona
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|9
|.654
|Oregon St.
|10
|9
|.526
|14
|11
|.560
|Stanford
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|Arizona St.
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|11
|.476
|Utah
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|12
|.455
|Washington St.
|7
|12
|.368
|14
|12
|.538
|Washington
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|20
|.200
|California
|3
|17
|.150
|8
|19
|.296
___
Oregon St. 75, Utah 70
Oregon 82, UCLA 74
Southern Cal 79, Stanford 42
Arizona St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona St. at Utah, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|12
|1
|.923
|15
|2
|.882
|Colgate
|11
|1
|.917
|11
|1
|.917
|Lafayette
|9
|5
|.643
|9
|5
|.643
|Army
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|American U.
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|5
|.444
|Bucknell
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|Boston U.
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|Holy Cross
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|11
|.313
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|10
|.286
|Lehigh
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|11
|.267
___
Boston U. 69, Lehigh 58
Loyola (Md.) at Navy, Noon
Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
American U. at Army, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|15
|2
|.882
|20
|6
|.769
|Arkansas
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|5
|.800
|LSU
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|8
|.652
|Florida
|9
|6
|.600
|13
|7
|.650
|Tennessee
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|7
|.696
|Missouri
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|7
|.682
|Mississippi
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|10
|.583
|Mississippi St.
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|12
|.538
|Kentucky
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|15
|.348
|Georgia
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|10
|.583
|Auburn
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|14
|.462
|South Carolina
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|13
|.316
|Texas A&M
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|8
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|14
|.333
___
Missouri 72, Florida 70
Mississippi St. 63, Texas A&M 57
Vanderbilt at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Kentucky, Noon
Mississippi St. at Auburn, 1 p.m.
Alabama at Georgia, 2 p.m.
LSU at Missouri, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|5
|.722
|18
|8
|.692
|Wofford
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|8
|.652
|Furman
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Chattanooga
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|7
|.720
|ETSU
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|11
|.522
|VMI
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Mercer
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|10
|.600
|The Citadel
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|11
|.522
|W. Carolina
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|15
|.423
|Samford
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
___
W. Carolina vs. The Citadel at Asheville, N.C., 5:30 p.m.
Samford vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 8 p.m.
Southern – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. UNC-Greensboro at Asheville, N.C., Noon
ETSU vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
Southern – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 5:30 p.m.
VMI vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|13
|2
|.867
|19
|7
|.731
|Nicholls
|13
|2
|.867
|16
|6
|.727
|Abilene Christian
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|4
|.833
|Stephen F. Austin
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|5
|.750
|Northwestern St.
|8
|7
|.533
|9
|17
|.346
|New Orleans
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|14
|.364
|Incarnate Word
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|12
|.400
|SE Louisiana
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|16
|.304
|Lamar
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|17
|.292
|McNeese St.
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Houston Baptist
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|17
|.227
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|11
|.267
|5
|18
|.217
|Texas A&M-CC
|1
|13
|.071
|4
|19
|.174
___
Sam Houston St. 84, Texas A&M-CC 61
Cent. Arkansas 88, SE Louisiana 71
Houston Baptist 72, Incarnate Word 67
New Orleans 92, Northwestern St. 83
Abilene Christian 63, Stephen F. Austin 61
Nicholls at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 6 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 6 p.m.
SE Louisiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|11
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Jackson St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Texas Southern
|8
|3
|.727
|11
|8
|.579
|Southern U.
|8
|4
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|10
|.375
|Grambling St.
|7
|6
|.538
|9
|11
|.450
|Alabama A&M
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|7
|.462
|Alabama St.
|4
|12
|.250
|4
|12
|.250
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|12
|.143
|3
|20
|.130
|MVSU
|2
|12
|.143
|2
|20
|.091
___
Alabama St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|South Dakota
|11
|4
|.733
|13
|10
|.565
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|5
|.688
|13
|11
|.542
|Oral Roberts
|10
|5
|.667
|13
|10
|.565
|North Dakota
|8
|8
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|UMKC
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|W. Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|14
|.333
|Nebraska-Omaha
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|19
|.208
|Denver
|1
|13
|.071
|2
|19
|.095
___
Nebraska-Omaha vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:45 p.m.
W. Illinois vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:45 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|6
|.750
|Georgia St.
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Coastal Carolina
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|6
|.714
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|8
|.667
|South Alabama
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|10
|.615
|Texas-Arlington
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|12
|.520
|Appalachian St.
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|11
|.542
|Arkansas St.
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|12
|.455
|Georgia Southern
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|12
|.520
|UALR
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|14
|.440
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|18
|.280
|Troy
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|16
|.385
___
Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas St. at Pensacola, F.L., 6 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe vs. South Alabama at Pensacola, F.L., 6:30 p.m.
UALR vs. Appalachian St. at Pensacola, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Troy vs. Texas-Arlington at Pensacola, F.L., 9 p.m.
Sun Belt – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Pensacola, F.L., 6 p.m.
Sun Belt – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Georgia St. at Pensacola, F.L., 6:30 p.m.
Sun Belt – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Coastal Carolina at Pensacola, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Sun Belt – First Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Texas State at Pensacola, F.L., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|15
|0
|1.000
|24
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|5
|.792
|Loyola Marymount
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|8
|.600
|Pepperdine
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|11
|.500
|Pacific
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|8
|.529
|Santa Clara
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|7
|.588
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|San Francisco
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|13
|.435
|San Diego
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|10
|.231
|Portland
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
San Diego vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
Portland vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, N.V., 12 a.m.
West Coast – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Loyola Marymount at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
West Coast – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Pacific at Las Vegas, N.V., 12 a.m.
West Coast – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|5
|.737
|Utah Valley
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|9
|.526
|California Baptist
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|New Mexico St.
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|7
|.533
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|9
|.526
|Rio Grande
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Dixie St.
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Tarleton St.
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|10
|.444
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Tarleton St. at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Seattle at California Baptist, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Seattle at California Baptist, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
