By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 8 2 .800 13 6 .684
Northeastern 8 2 .800 9 8 .529
Coll. of Charleston 6 4 .600 9 9 .500
Hofstra 8 6 .571 12 9 .571
Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
Drexel 4 5 .444 9 7 .563
William & Mary 4 6 .400 6 9 .400
Elon 4 7 .364 7 8 .467
Towson 3 9 .250 4 13 .235
UNC-Wilmington 1 6 .143 7 9 .438

___

Saturday’s Games

Towson vs. Elon at Harrisonburg, V.A., 3 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. William & Mary at Harrisonburg, V.A., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Delaware vs. Hofstra at Harrisonburg, V.A., 11 a.m.

Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. James Madison at Harrisonburg, V.A., 2:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Northeastern at Harrisonburg, V.A., 6 p.m.

Drexel vs. Coll. of Charleston at Harrisonburg, V.A., 9:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Kentucky 10 2 .833 17 5 .773
Louisiana Tech 12 4 .750 20 6 .769
North Texas 9 3 .750 13 7 .650
Old Dominion 10 4 .714 14 6 .700
UAB 11 5 .688 19 6 .760
Marshall 7 5 .583 13 6 .684
UTSA 9 7 .563 14 10 .583
FAU 6 5 .545 11 9 .550
UTEP 8 8 .500 12 11 .522
Rice 6 10 .375 12 12 .500
Charlotte 5 9 .357 9 13 .409
Southern Miss. 4 13 .235 8 16 .333
Middle Tennessee 3 12 .200 5 16 .238
FIU 2 15 .118 9 17 .346

___

Thursday’s Games

FAU 80, Middle Tennessee 50

UTSA 123, Southwestern Adventist 43

Kansas 67, UTEP 62

Friday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Marshall, 2 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 16 4 .800 18 6 .750
Cleveland St. 16 4 .800 17 7 .708
Detroit 10 6 .625 12 10 .545
N. Kentucky 11 7 .611 14 10 .583
Oakland 10 10 .500 11 17 .393
Youngstown St. 9 11 .450 15 12 .556
IUPUI 7 9 .438 8 10 .444
Milwaukee 7 10 .412 10 11 .476
Green Bay 8 12 .400 8 17 .320
Ill.-Chicago 6 10 .375 9 13 .409
Fort Wayne 6 14 .300 8 15 .348
Robert Morris 3 12 .200 4 15 .211

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 12 3 .800 12 3 .800
Iona 6 3 .667 8 5 .615
Monmouth (NJ) 11 6 .647 11 7 .611
Marist 10 8 .556 12 8 .600
Canisius 6 5 .545 6 5 .545
St. Peter’s 9 8 .529 12 10 .545
Quinnipiac 7 9 .438 9 11 .450
Niagara 7 9 .438 8 10 .444
Manhattan 6 11 .353 7 11 .389
Fairfield 6 11 .353 6 16 .273
Rider 5 12 .294 5 15 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Quinnipiac 65, St. Peter’s 60

Monmouth (NJ) 77, Rider 74, OT

Manhattan 69, Fairfield 59

Siena 73, Canisius 64

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Manhattan, 6 p.m.

Canisius at Siena, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Siena, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 14 4 .778 19 7 .731
Kent St. 12 5 .706 15 6 .714
Buffalo 11 5 .688 13 7 .650
Akron 12 6 .667 14 7 .667
Ohio 9 5 .643 13 7 .650
Bowling Green 10 8 .556 14 10 .583
Miami (Ohio) 9 8 .529 12 10 .545
Ball St. 8 8 .500 10 11 .476
W. Michigan 4 11 .267 5 15 .250
Cent. Michigan 3 12 .200 7 15 .318
E. Michigan 2 11 .154 5 12 .294
N. Illinois 1 12 .077 2 16 .111

___

Friday’s Games

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 5 p.m.

Kent St. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Ball St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 7 1 .875 11 10 .524
Norfolk St. 8 4 .667 14 7 .667
Coppin St. 8 4 .667 9 12 .429
Morgan St. 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Florida A&M 7 5 .583 8 11 .421
NC Central 3 5 .375 5 8 .385
SC State 1 7 .125 1 17 .056
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Delaware St. 0 10 .000 2 15 .118
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

NC Central 74, Florida A&M 71

Friday’s Games

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola of Chicago 16 2 .889 21 4 .840
Drake 15 3 .833 24 3 .889
Missouri St. 12 6 .667 16 6 .727
Indiana St. 11 7 .611 14 9 .609
N. Iowa 7 11 .389 10 15 .400
Evansville 7 11 .389 9 15 .375
Valparaiso 7 11 .389 10 17 .370
Bradley 6 12 .333 12 16 .429
S. Illinois 5 13 .278 12 13 .480
Illinois St. 4 14 .222 7 18 .280

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Illinois 73, Bradley 63

N. Iowa 65, Illinois St. 60

Friday’s Games

S. Illinois vs. Loyola of Chicago at St. Louis, M.O., Noon

Evansville vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, M.O., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa vs. Drake at St. Louis, M.O., 6 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, M.O., 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 14 3 .824 20 4 .833
Colorado St. 14 3 .824 17 4 .810
Utah St. 14 4 .778 17 7 .708
Boise St. 14 6 .700 18 7 .720
Nevada 9 7 .563 14 9 .609
Fresno St. 9 10 .474 11 10 .524
UNLV 8 9 .471 11 13 .458
Wyoming 6 9 .400 12 10 .545
San Jose St. 3 13 .188 5 15 .250
Air Force 3 17 .150 5 19 .208
New Mexico 2 15 .118 6 15 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. 72, Wyoming 59

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 13 5 .722 13 6 .684
Bryant 10 4 .714 14 5 .737
Sacred Heart 9 7 .563 9 8 .529
Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 10 10 .500
LIU 9 9 .500 9 9 .500
Merrimack 9 9 .500 9 9 .500
St. Francis Brooklyn 9 9 .500 9 10 .474
Fairleigh Dickinson 8 10 .444 9 15 .375
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 6 16 .273
CCSU 5 13 .278 5 16 .238

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Bryant, Noon

Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 18 2 .900 25 3 .893
Morehead St. 17 3 .850 21 7 .750
E. Kentucky 15 5 .750 21 6 .778
Jacksonville St. 13 6 .684 18 8 .692
Austin Peay 10 10 .500 14 12 .538
Murray St. 10 10 .500 13 13 .500
SE Missouri 9 11 .450 11 16 .407
SIU-Edwardsville 7 12 .368 9 17 .346
E. Illinois 6 14 .300 9 18 .333
UT Martin 6 14 .300 8 16 .333
Tennessee Tech 5 15 .250 5 22 .185
Tennessee St. 3 17 .150 4 19 .174

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 68, Murray St. 65, OT

Austin Peay vs. E. Kentucky at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville St. vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.

Ohio Valley – Quarterfinal 4 (win) vs. Morehead St. at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.

