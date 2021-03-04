Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Vermont
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|4
|.714
|New Hampshire
|9
|6
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|Hartford
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|8
|.619
|Albany (NY)
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|11
|.476
|Stony Brook
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|14
|.391
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Binghamton
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|14
|.222
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
___
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Vermont, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|Houston
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|3
|.870
|Memphis
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|6
|.714
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|.538
|9
|10
|.474
|UCF
|8
|10
|.444
|10
|11
|.476
|Tulsa
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|11
|.500
|South Florida
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|11
|.421
|Temple
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|10
|.333
|Tulane
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|East Carolina
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|9
|.471
___
Tulsa 107, Northeastern State 74
Vanderbilt 78, Cincinnati 64
UCF 64, East Carolina 60
South Florida at Wichita St., 1 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, Noon
Cincinnati at East Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tulsa at SMU, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|4
|.733
|13
|4
|.765
|VCU
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|6
|.739
|Davidson
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|7
|.632
|Saint Louis
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|UMass
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|6
|.571
|George Mason
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|8
|.619
|Dayton
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|8
|.636
|Richmond
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|8
|.619
|Duquesne
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Rhode Island
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|15
|.400
|George Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|12
|.294
|La Salle
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|16
|.360
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|15
|.250
|Fordham
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|12
|.143
___
Duquesne 67, Richmond 62
UMass 100, Saint Joseph’s 66
Dayton 84, Rhode Island 72
George Mason 73, George Washington 59
Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.
UMass vs. Saint Louis at Richmond, V.A., 1 p.m.
Dayton at VCU, 3:30 p.m.
George Mason vs. Davidson at Richmond, V.A., 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|4
|.789
|Virginia
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|Virginia Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|5
|.750
|Louisville
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Georgia Tech
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|8
|.636
|Clemson
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|North Carolina
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|9
|.625
|Syracuse
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|8
|.652
|NC State
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|9
|.591
|Duke
|9
|8
|.529
|11
|10
|.524
|Pittsburgh
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|10
|.500
|Notre Dame
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|14
|.391
|Wake Forest
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|14
|.300
|Miami
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|16
|.304
|Boston College
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|14
|.222
___
Boston College at Miami, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Clemson, Noon
Florida St. at Notre Dame, Noon
Virginia at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Bellarmine
|10
|3
|.769
|13
|7
|.650
|Lipscomb
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|North Florida
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|North Alabama
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|10
|.545
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|7
|.588
|Stetson
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|13
|.458
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|13
|.133
|5
|19
|.208
___
Liberty 69, Kennesaw St. 59
North Alabama 68, North Florida 60
Florida Gulf Coast 72, Lipscomb 60
Stetson 73, Bellarmine 70
Stetson vs. Liberty at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast vs. North Alabama at Jacksonville, F.L., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|12
|1
|.923
|20
|1
|.952
|West Virginia
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|7
|.720
|Kansas
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|8
|.704
|Texas
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|7
|.696
|Oklahoma St.
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|7
|.708
|Texas Tech
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|8
|.680
|Oklahoma
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|9
|.609
|TCU
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|Kansas St.
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|19
|.269
|Iowa St.
|0
|17
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Baylor 81, Oklahoma St. 70
Texas Tech 81, Iowa St. 54
West Virginia 76, TCU 67
Kansas 67, UTEP 62
Texas 69, Oklahoma 65
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 5 p.m.
Texas Tech at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|11
|3
|.786
|16
|4
|.800
|Creighton
|13
|6
|.684
|17
|7
|.708
|UConn
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Seton Hall
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|11
|.542
|St. John’s
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Xavier
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Georgetown
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|11
|.450
|Providence
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|12
|.500
|Butler
|8
|11
|.421
|9
|13
|.409
|Marquette
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|13
|.480
|DePaul
|2
|13
|.133
|4
|13
|.235
___
Georgetown at UConn, Noon
Villanova at Providence, 2:30 p.m.
Butler at Creighton, 5 p.m.
Seton Hall at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Xavier at Marquette, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Utah
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|3
|.857
|Weber St.
|12
|3
|.800
|17
|5
|.773
|E. Washington
|11
|3
|.786
|12
|7
|.632
|Idaho St.
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|9
|.591
|Montana St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|8
|.556
|Portland St.
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|11
|.450
|Montana
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|12
|.478
|N. Colorado
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|N. Arizona
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Idaho
|1
|17
|.056
|1
|20
|.048
___
Weber St. 60, N. Colorado 59
S. Utah 68, Portland St. 58
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Warner Pacific at Montana, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 1 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 2 p.m.
S. Utah at Portland St., 3:05 p.m.
Warner Pacific at Montana, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|17
|1
|.944
|22
|1
|.957
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Campbell
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|9
|.654
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|10
|.500
|Longwood
|10
|10
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|10
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Hampton
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|High Point
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|15
|.375
|SC-Upstate
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|18
|.217
|Presbyterian
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|15
|.318
|Charleston Southern
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|18
|.143
___
Campbell 78, Radford 60
Winthrop 82, Longwood 61
Campbell at Winthrop, Noon
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|14
|2
|.875
|19
|2
|.905
|Illinois
|15
|4
|.789
|19
|6
|.760
|Iowa
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|7
|.731
|Purdue
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Ohio St.
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|7
|.720
|Wisconsin
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|10
|.615
|Maryland
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|11
|.577
|Rutgers
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|10
|.565
|Michigan St.
|8
|11
|.421
|14
|11
|.560
|Indiana
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|13
|.480
|Penn St.
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Minnesota
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|13
|.500
|Northwestern
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|14
|.364
|Nebraska
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|18
|.280
___
Michigan 69, Michigan St. 50
Iowa 102, Nebraska 64
Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon
Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Illinois at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 12:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|4
|.810
|UC Irvine
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|6
|.571
|UC Riverside
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|CS Bakersfield
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|10
|.600
|Hawaii
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|CS Northridge
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|10
|.474
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|7
|.462
|Long Beach St.
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|9
|.357
|Cal Poly
|1
|13
|.071
|3
|17
|.150
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
Comments