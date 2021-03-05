All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oregon 13 4 .765 18 5 .783 Southern Cal 14 5 .737 20 6 .769 UCLA 13 5 .722 17 7 .708 Colorado 14 6 .700 20 7 .741 Arizona 11 9 .550 17 9 .654 Oregon St. 10 9 .526 14 11 .560 Stanford 10 10 .500 14 12 .538 Arizona St. 7 9 .438 10 12 .455 Utah 7 11 .389 10 12 .455 Washington St. 7 12 .368 14 12 .538 Washington 4 16 .200 5 20 .200 California 3 17 .150 8 19 .296

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 75, Arizona St. 61

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Utah, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oregon at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Navy 12 1 .923 15 2 .882 Colgate 11 1 .917 11 1 .917 Lafayette 9 5 .643 9 5 .643 Army 7 7 .500 11 8 .579 American U. 4 5 .444 4 5 .444 Bucknell 4 6 .400 4 6 .400 Boston U. 6 10 .375 7 10 .412 Holy Cross 5 11 .313 5 11 .313 Loyola (Md.) 4 10 .286 4 10 .286 Lehigh 4 10 .286 4 11 .267

___

Saturday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Navy, Noon

Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

American U. at Army, 3 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama 15 2 .882 20 6 .769 Arkansas 12 4 .750 20 5 .800 LSU 10 6 .625 15 8 .652 Florida 9 6 .600 13 7 .650 Tennessee 9 7 .563 16 7 .696 Missouri 8 7 .533 15 7 .682 Mississippi 9 8 .529 14 10 .583 Mississippi St. 8 9 .471 14 12 .538 Kentucky 7 9 .438 8 15 .348 Georgia 7 10 .412 14 10 .583 Auburn 6 11 .353 12 14 .462 South Carolina 4 11 .267 6 13 .316 Texas A&M 2 7 .222 8 8 .500 Vanderbilt 3 12 .200 8 14 .364

___

Thursday’s Games

Vanderbilt 78, Cincinnati 64

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Kentucky, Noon

Mississippi St. at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia, 2 p.m.

LSU at Missouri, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Tennessee, Noon

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UNC-Greensboro 13 5 .722 18 8 .692 Wofford 12 5 .706 15 8 .652 Furman 10 5 .667 16 8 .667 Chattanooga 9 7 .563 18 7 .720 ETSU 8 7 .533 12 11 .522 VMI 7 7 .500 12 11 .522 Mercer 8 9 .471 15 10 .600 The Citadel 5 11 .313 12 11 .522 W. Carolina 4 13 .235 11 15 .423 Samford 2 9 .182 6 12 .333

___

Friday’s Games

W. Carolina vs. The Citadel at Asheville, N.C., 5:30 p.m.

Samford vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. UNC-Greensboro at Asheville, N.C., Noon

ETSU vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

Southern – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 5:30 p.m.

VMI vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Nicholls 14 2 .875 17 6 .739 Sam Houston St. 13 2 .867 19 7 .731 Abilene Christian 12 2 .857 20 4 .833 Stephen F. Austin 11 3 .786 15 5 .750 Northwestern St. 8 7 .533 9 17 .346 New Orleans 7 7 .500 8 14 .364 Incarnate Word 5 8 .385 8 12 .400 SE Louisiana 5 9 .357 7 16 .304 Lamar 5 10 .333 7 17 .292 McNeese St. 4 9 .308 10 12 .455 Houston Baptist 4 10 .286 5 17 .227 Cent. Arkansas 4 11 .267 5 18 .217 Texas A&M-CC 1 13 .071 4 19 .174

___

Thursday’s Games

Nicholls 80, McNeese St. 67

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 6 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Prairie View 12 0 1.000 13 4 .765 Jackson St. 10 0 1.000 10 5 .667 Texas Southern 9 3 .750 12 8 .600 Southern U. 8 5 .615 8 9 .471 Grambling St. 8 6 .571 10 11 .476 Alcorn St. 6 6 .500 6 11 .353 Alabama A&M 4 8 .333 6 8 .429 Alabama St. 4 13 .235 4 13 .235 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 12 .143 3 20 .130 MVSU 2 12 .143 2 20 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Grambling St. 91, Alabama St. 68

Jackson St. 50, Alabama A&M 35

Prairie View 68, Southern U. 61

Texas Southern 80, Alcorn St. 78

Friday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 9 3 .750 15 6 .714 South Dakota 11 4 .733 13 10 .565 N. Dakota St. 11 5 .688 13 11 .542 Oral Roberts 10 5 .667 13 10 .565 North Dakota 8 8 .500 9 16 .360 UMKC 7 7 .500 11 12 .478 W. Illinois 5 9 .357 7 14 .333 Nebraska-Omaha 3 11 .214 5 19 .208 Denver 1 13 .071 2 19 .095

___

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:45 p.m.

W. Illinois vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:45 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:45 p.m.

UMKC vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:45 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas State 12 3 .800 18 6 .750 Georgia St. 8 4 .667 14 5 .737 Coastal Carolina 9 5 .643 15 6 .714 Louisiana-Lafayette 10 7 .588 16 8 .667 South Alabama 10 7 .588 16 10 .615 Texas-Arlington 9 8 .529 13 12 .520 Appalachian St. 7 8 .467 13 11 .542 Arkansas St. 7 8 .467 10 12 .455 Georgia Southern 7 9 .438 13 12 .520 UALR 7 11 .389 11 14 .440 Louisiana-Monroe 5 13 .278 7 18 .280 Troy 4 12 .250 10 16 .385

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas St. at Pensacola, F.L., 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. South Alabama at Pensacola, F.L., 6:30 p.m.

UALR vs. Appalachian St. at Pensacola, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Troy vs. Texas-Arlington at Pensacola, F.L., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sun Belt – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Pensacola, F.L., 6 p.m.

Sun Belt – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Georgia St. at Pensacola, F.L., 6:30 p.m.

Sun Belt – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Coastal Carolina at Pensacola, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Sun Belt – First Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Texas State at Pensacola, F.L., 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 15 0 1.000 24 0 1.000 BYU 10 3 .769 19 5 .792 Loyola Marymount 7 5 .583 12 8 .600 Pepperdine 7 6 .538 11 11 .500 Pacific 6 7 .462 9 8 .529 Santa Clara 4 5 .444 11 7 .611 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4 6 .400 13 8 .619 San Francisco 4 9 .308 11 13 .458 San Diego 2 7 .222 3 11 .214 Portland 0 11 .000 6 15 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 67, San Diego 51

Friday’s Games

Santa Clara 95, Portland 86

San Francisco vs. Loyola Marymount at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Santa Clara vs. Pacific at Las Vegas, N.V., 12 a.m.

West Coast – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

West Coast – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Pepperdine at Las Vegas, N.V., 12 a.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grand Canyon 8 2 .800 14 5 .737 Utah Valley 8 3 .727 10 9 .526 California Baptist 5 5 .500 12 8 .600 New Mexico St. 5 6 .455 8 7 .533 Seattle 3 4 .429 10 9 .526 Rio Grande 2 3 .400 9 7 .563 Dixie St. 4 8 .333 8 11 .421 Tarleton St. 3 7 .300 8 10 .444 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Seattle at California Baptist, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Seattle at California Baptist, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.