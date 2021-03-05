All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 8 2 .800 13 6 .684 Northeastern 8 2 .800 9 8 .529 Coll. of Charleston 6 4 .600 9 9 .500 Hofstra 8 6 .571 12 9 .571 Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500 Drexel 4 5 .444 9 7 .563 William & Mary 4 6 .400 6 9 .400 Elon 4 7 .364 7 8 .467 Towson 3 9 .250 4 13 .235 UNC-Wilmington 1 6 .143 7 9 .438

___

Saturday’s Games

Towson vs. Elon at Harrisonburg, V.A., 3 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. William & Mary at Harrisonburg, V.A., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Delaware vs. Hofstra at Harrisonburg, V.A., 11 a.m.

Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. James Madison at Harrisonburg, V.A., 2:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Northeastern at Harrisonburg, V.A., 6 p.m.

Drexel vs. Coll. of Charleston at Harrisonburg, V.A., 9:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct W. Kentucky 10 2 .833 17 5 .773 Louisiana Tech 12 4 .750 20 6 .769 North Texas 9 3 .750 13 7 .650 Old Dominion 10 4 .714 14 6 .700 UAB 11 5 .688 19 6 .760 Marshall 7 5 .583 13 6 .684 UTSA 9 7 .563 14 10 .583 FAU 6 5 .545 11 9 .550 UTEP 8 8 .500 12 11 .522 Rice 6 10 .375 12 12 .500 Charlotte 5 9 .357 9 13 .409 Southern Miss. 4 13 .235 8 16 .333 Middle Tennessee 3 12 .200 5 16 .238 FIU 2 15 .118 9 17 .346

___

Thursday’s Games

FAU 80, Middle Tennessee 50

UTSA 123, Southwestern Adventist 43

Kansas 67, UTEP 62

Friday’s Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Rice, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Marshall, 2 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 16 4 .800 18 6 .750 Cleveland St. 16 4 .800 17 7 .708 Detroit 10 6 .625 12 10 .545 N. Kentucky 11 7 .611 14 10 .583 Oakland 10 10 .500 11 17 .393 Youngstown St. 9 11 .450 15 12 .556 IUPUI 7 9 .438 8 10 .444 Milwaukee 7 10 .412 10 11 .476 Green Bay 8 12 .400 8 17 .320 Ill.-Chicago 6 10 .375 9 13 .409 Fort Wayne 6 14 .300 8 15 .348 Robert Morris 3 12 .200 4 15 .211

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 12 3 .800 12 3 .800 Iona 6 3 .667 8 5 .615 Monmouth (NJ) 11 6 .647 11 7 .611 Marist 10 8 .556 12 8 .600 Canisius 6 5 .545 6 5 .545 St. Peter’s 9 8 .529 12 10 .545 Quinnipiac 7 9 .438 9 11 .450 Niagara 7 9 .438 8 10 .444 Manhattan 6 11 .353 7 11 .389 Fairfield 6 11 .353 6 16 .273 Rider 5 12 .294 5 15 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Quinnipiac 65, St. Peter’s 60

Monmouth (NJ) 77, Rider 74, OT

Manhattan 69, Fairfield 59

Siena 73, Canisius 64

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Manhattan, 6 p.m.

Canisius at Siena, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Siena, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Toledo 14 4 .778 19 7 .731 Kent St. 12 5 .706 15 6 .714 Buffalo 11 5 .688 13 7 .650 Akron 12 6 .667 14 7 .667 Ohio 9 5 .643 13 7 .650 Bowling Green 10 8 .556 14 10 .583 Miami (Ohio) 9 8 .529 12 10 .545 Ball St. 8 8 .500 10 11 .476 W. Michigan 4 11 .267 5 15 .250 Cent. Michigan 3 12 .200 7 15 .318 E. Michigan 2 11 .154 5 12 .294 N. Illinois 1 12 .077 2 16 .111

___

Friday’s Games

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 5 p.m.

Kent St. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Ball St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC A&T 7 1 .875 11 10 .524 Norfolk St. 8 4 .667 14 7 .667 Coppin St. 8 4 .667 9 12 .429 Morgan St. 6 4 .600 11 6 .647 Florida A&M 7 5 .583 8 11 .421 NC Central 3 5 .375 5 8 .385 SC State 1 7 .125 1 17 .056 Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Delaware St. 0 10 .000 2 15 .118 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

NC Central 74, Florida A&M 71

Friday’s Games

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola of Chicago 16 2 .889 21 4 .840 Drake 15 3 .833 24 3 .889 Missouri St. 12 6 .667 16 6 .727 Indiana St. 11 7 .611 14 9 .609 N. Iowa 7 11 .389 10 15 .400 Evansville 7 11 .389 9 15 .375 Valparaiso 7 11 .389 10 17 .370 Bradley 6 12 .333 12 16 .429 S. Illinois 5 13 .278 12 13 .480 Illinois St. 4 14 .222 7 18 .280

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Illinois 73, Bradley 63

N. Iowa 65, Illinois St. 60

Friday’s Games

S. Illinois vs. Loyola of Chicago at St. Louis, M.O., Noon

Evansville vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, M.O., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa vs. Drake at St. Louis, M.O., 6 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, M.O., 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 14 3 .824 20 4 .833 Colorado St. 14 3 .824 17 4 .810 Utah St. 14 4 .778 17 7 .708 Boise St. 14 6 .700 18 7 .720 Nevada 9 7 .563 14 9 .609 Fresno St. 9 10 .474 11 10 .524 UNLV 8 9 .471 11 13 .458 Wyoming 6 9 .400 12 10 .545 San Jose St. 3 13 .188 5 15 .250 Air Force 3 17 .150 5 19 .208 New Mexico 2 15 .118 6 15 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. 72, Wyoming 59

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wagner 13 5 .722 13 6 .684 Bryant 10 4 .714 14 5 .737 Sacred Heart 9 7 .563 9 8 .529 Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 10 10 .500 LIU 9 9 .500 9 9 .500 Merrimack 9 9 .500 9 9 .500 St. Francis Brooklyn 9 9 .500 9 10 .474 Fairleigh Dickinson 8 10 .444 9 15 .375 St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 6 16 .273 CCSU 5 13 .278 5 16 .238

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Bryant, Noon

Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 18 2 .900 25 3 .893 Morehead St. 17 3 .850 21 7 .750 E. Kentucky 15 5 .750 22 6 .786 Jacksonville St. 13 6 .684 18 8 .692 Austin Peay 10 10 .500 14 13 .519 Murray St. 10 10 .500 13 13 .500 SE Missouri 9 11 .450 11 16 .407 SIU-Edwardsville 7 12 .368 9 17 .346 E. Illinois 6 14 .300 9 18 .333 UT Martin 6 14 .300 8 16 .333 Tennessee Tech 5 15 .250 5 22 .185 Tennessee St. 3 17 .150 4 19 .174

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 68, Murray St. 65, OT

E. Kentucky 70, Austin Peay 67

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville St. vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.

E. Kentucky vs. Morehead St. at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.

