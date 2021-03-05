All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|6
|.684
|Northeastern
|8
|2
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Hofstra
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|Drexel
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|7
|.563
|William & Mary
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|Elon
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|8
|.467
|Towson
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|9
|.438
___
Saturday’s Games
Towson vs. Elon at Harrisonburg, V.A., 3 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington vs. William & Mary at Harrisonburg, V.A., 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Delaware vs. Hofstra at Harrisonburg, V.A., 11 a.m.
Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. James Madison at Harrisonburg, V.A., 2:30 p.m.
Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Northeastern at Harrisonburg, V.A., 6 p.m.
Drexel vs. Coll. of Charleston at Harrisonburg, V.A., 9:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Kentucky
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|5
|.773
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|6
|.769
|North Texas
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|7
|.650
|Old Dominion
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|UAB
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|6
|.760
|Marshall
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|6
|.684
|UTSA
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|10
|.583
|FAU
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|9
|.550
|UTEP
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Rice
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|12
|.500
|Charlotte
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|13
|.409
|Southern Miss.
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|16
|.333
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|12
|.200
|5
|16
|.238
|FIU
|2
|15
|.118
|9
|17
|.346
___
Thursday’s Games
FAU 80, Middle Tennessee 50
UTSA 123, Southwestern Adventist 43
Kansas 67, UTEP 62
Friday’s Games
Our Lady of the Lake at Rice, 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FAU, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UAB at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at Marshall, 2 p.m.
UAB at North Texas, 5 p.m.
Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|16
|4
|.800
|18
|6
|.750
|Cleveland St.
|16
|4
|.800
|17
|7
|.708
|Detroit
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|10
|.545
|N. Kentucky
|11
|7
|.611
|14
|10
|.583
|Oakland
|10
|10
|.500
|11
|17
|.393
|Youngstown St.
|9
|11
|.450
|15
|12
|.556
|IUPUI
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|10
|.444
|Milwaukee
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|11
|.476
|Green Bay
|8
|12
|.400
|8
|17
|.320
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|13
|.409
|Fort Wayne
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|15
|.348
|Robert Morris
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|15
|.211
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|12
|3
|.800
|12
|3
|.800
|Iona
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Monmouth (NJ)
|11
|6
|.647
|11
|7
|.611
|Marist
|10
|8
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Canisius
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|5
|.545
|St. Peter’s
|9
|8
|.529
|12
|10
|.545
|Quinnipiac
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|11
|.450
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|10
|.444
|Manhattan
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|11
|.389
|Fairfield
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|16
|.273
|Rider
|5
|12
|.294
|5
|15
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
Quinnipiac 65, St. Peter’s 60
Monmouth (NJ) 77, Rider 74, OT
Manhattan 69, Fairfield 59
Siena 73, Canisius 64
Friday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 4 p.m.
Fairfield at Manhattan, 6 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Siena, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|7
|.731
|Kent St.
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|6
|.714
|Buffalo
|11
|5
|.688
|13
|7
|.650
|Akron
|12
|6
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Ohio
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|7
|.650
|Bowling Green
|10
|8
|.556
|14
|10
|.583
|Miami (Ohio)
|9
|8
|.529
|12
|10
|.545
|Ball St.
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|W. Michigan
|4
|11
|.267
|5
|15
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|15
|.318
|E. Michigan
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|12
|.294
|N. Illinois
|1
|12
|.077
|2
|16
|.111
___
Friday’s Games
N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 5 p.m.
Kent St. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Ball St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|10
|.524
|Norfolk St.
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Coppin St.
|8
|4
|.667
|9
|12
|.429
|Morgan St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Florida A&M
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|11
|.421
|NC Central
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|8
|.385
|SC State
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|17
|.056
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
NC Central 74, Florida A&M 71
Friday’s Games
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola of Chicago
|16
|2
|.889
|21
|4
|.840
|Drake
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|3
|.889
|Missouri St.
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Indiana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|14
|9
|.609
|N. Iowa
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|15
|.400
|Evansville
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|15
|.375
|Valparaiso
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|17
|.370
|Bradley
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|S. Illinois
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|13
|.480
|Illinois St.
|4
|14
|.222
|7
|18
|.280
___
Thursday’s Games
S. Illinois 73, Bradley 63
N. Iowa 65, Illinois St. 60
Friday’s Games
S. Illinois vs. Loyola of Chicago at St. Louis, M.O., Noon
Evansville vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, M.O., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa vs. Drake at St. Louis, M.O., 6 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, M.O., 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|14
|3
|.824
|20
|4
|.833
|Colorado St.
|14
|3
|.824
|17
|4
|.810
|Utah St.
|14
|4
|.778
|17
|7
|.708
|Boise St.
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|7
|.720
|Nevada
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|9
|.609
|Fresno St.
|9
|10
|.474
|11
|10
|.524
|UNLV
|8
|9
|.471
|11
|13
|.458
|Wyoming
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|San Jose St.
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|15
|.250
|Air Force
|3
|17
|.150
|5
|19
|.208
|New Mexico
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|15
|.286
___
Thursday’s Games
Utah St. 72, Wyoming 59
Friday’s Games
Colorado St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Utah St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
UNLV at Wyoming, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|13
|5
|.722
|13
|6
|.684
|Bryant
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Sacred Heart
|9
|7
|.563
|9
|8
|.529
|Mount St. Mary’s
|9
|7
|.563
|10
|10
|.500
|LIU
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Merrimack
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|8
|10
|.444
|9
|15
|.375
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|16
|.273
|CCSU
|5
|13
|.278
|5
|16
|.238
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Bryant, Noon
Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner, 2 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|18
|2
|.900
|25
|3
|.893
|Morehead St.
|17
|3
|.850
|21
|7
|.750
|E. Kentucky
|15
|5
|.750
|22
|6
|.786
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|6
|.684
|18
|8
|.692
|Austin Peay
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Murray St.
|10
|10
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|SE Missouri
|9
|11
|.450
|11
|16
|.407
|SIU-Edwardsville
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|17
|.346
|E. Illinois
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|18
|.333
|UT Martin
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|16
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|15
|.250
|5
|22
|.185
|Tennessee St.
|3
|17
|.150
|4
|19
|.174
___
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 68, Murray St. 65, OT
E. Kentucky 70, Austin Peay 67
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville St. vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.
E. Kentucky vs. Morehead St. at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.
