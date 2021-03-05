All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Vermont
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|4
|.714
|New Hampshire
|9
|6
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|Hartford
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|8
|.619
|Albany (NY)
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|11
|.476
|Stony Brook
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|14
|.391
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Binghamton
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|14
|.222
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Vermont, 4 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|Houston
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|3
|.870
|Memphis
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|6
|.714
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|.538
|9
|10
|.474
|UCF
|8
|10
|.444
|10
|11
|.476
|Tulsa
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|11
|.500
|South Florida
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|11
|.421
|Temple
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|10
|.333
|Tulane
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|East Carolina
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|9
|.471
___
Thursday’s Games
Tulsa 107, Northeastern State 74
Vanderbilt 78, Cincinnati 64
UCF 64, East Carolina 60
Saturday’s Games
South Florida at Wichita St., 1 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Memphis at Houston, Noon
Cincinnati at East Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tulsa at SMU, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|4
|.733
|13
|4
|.765
|VCU
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|6
|.739
|Davidson
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|7
|.632
|Saint Louis
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|UMass
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|6
|.571
|George Mason
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|8
|.619
|Dayton
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|8
|.636
|Richmond
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|8
|.619
|Duquesne
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Rhode Island
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|15
|.400
|George Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|12
|.294
|La Salle
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|16
|.360
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|15
|.250
|Fordham
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|12
|.143
___
Thursday’s Games
Duquesne 67, Richmond 62
UMass 100, Saint Joseph’s 66
Dayton 84, Rhode Island 72
George Mason 73, George Washington 59
Friday’s Games
Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.
UMass vs. Saint Louis at Richmond, V.A., 1 p.m.
Dayton at VCU, 3:30 p.m.
George Mason vs. Davidson at Richmond, V.A., 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|4
|.789
|Virginia
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|Virginia Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|5
|.750
|Louisville
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Georgia Tech
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|8
|.636
|Clemson
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|North Carolina
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|9
|.625
|Syracuse
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|8
|.652
|NC State
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|9
|.591
|Duke
|9
|8
|.529
|11
|10
|.524
|Pittsburgh
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|10
|.500
|Notre Dame
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|14
|.391
|Wake Forest
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|14
|.300
|Miami
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|16
|.304
|Boston College
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|14
|.222
___
Friday’s Games
Boston College at Miami, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Clemson, Noon
Florida St. at Notre Dame, Noon
Virginia at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Bellarmine
|10
|3
|.769
|13
|7
|.650
|Lipscomb
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|North Florida
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|North Alabama
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|10
|.545
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|7
|.588
|Stetson
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|13
|.458
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|13
|.133
|5
|19
|.208
___
Thursday’s Games
Liberty 69, Kennesaw St. 59
North Alabama 68, North Florida 60
Florida Gulf Coast 72, Lipscomb 60
Stetson 73, Bellarmine 70
Friday’s Games
Stetson vs. Liberty at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast vs. North Alabama at Jacksonville, F.L., 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|12
|1
|.923
|20
|1
|.952
|West Virginia
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|7
|.720
|Kansas
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|8
|.704
|Texas
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|7
|.696
|Oklahoma St.
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|7
|.708
|Texas Tech
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|8
|.680
|Oklahoma
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|9
|.609
|TCU
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|Kansas St.
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|19
|.269
|Iowa St.
|0
|17
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Thursday’s Games
Baylor 81, Oklahoma St. 70
Texas Tech 81, Iowa St. 54
West Virginia 76, TCU 67
Kansas 67, UTEP 62
Texas 69, Oklahoma 65
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Texas Tech at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|11
|3
|.786
|16
|4
|.800
|Creighton
|13
|6
|.684
|17
|7
|.708
|UConn
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Seton Hall
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|11
|.542
|St. John’s
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Xavier
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Georgetown
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|11
|.450
|Providence
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|12
|.500
|Butler
|8
|11
|.421
|9
|13
|.409
|Marquette
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|13
|.480
|DePaul
|2
|13
|.133
|4
|13
|.235
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at UConn, Noon
Villanova at Providence, 2:30 p.m.
Butler at Creighton, 5 p.m.
Seton Hall at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Xavier at Marquette, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Utah
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|3
|.857
|Weber St.
|12
|3
|.800
|17
|5
|.773
|E. Washington
|11
|3
|.786
|12
|7
|.632
|Idaho St.
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|9
|.591
|Montana St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|8
|.556
|Portland St.
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|11
|.450
|Montana
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|12
|.478
|N. Colorado
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|N. Arizona
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Idaho
|1
|17
|.056
|1
|20
|.048
___
Thursday’s Games
Weber St. 60, N. Colorado 59
S. Utah 68, Portland St. 58
Friday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Warner Pacific at Montana, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 1 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 2 p.m.
S. Utah at Portland St., 3:05 p.m.
Warner Pacific at Montana, 4 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|17
|1
|.944
|22
|1
|.957
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Campbell
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|9
|.654
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|10
|.500
|Longwood
|10
|10
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|10
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Hampton
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|High Point
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|15
|.375
|SC-Upstate
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|18
|.217
|Presbyterian
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|15
|.318
|Charleston Southern
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|18
|.143
___
Thursday’s Games
Campbell 78, Radford 60
Winthrop 82, Longwood 61
Sunday’s Games
Campbell at Winthrop, Noon
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|14
|2
|.875
|19
|2
|.905
|Illinois
|15
|4
|.789
|19
|6
|.760
|Iowa
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|7
|.731
|Purdue
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Ohio St.
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|7
|.720
|Wisconsin
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|10
|.615
|Maryland
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|11
|.577
|Rutgers
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|10
|.565
|Michigan St.
|8
|11
|.421
|14
|11
|.560
|Indiana
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|13
|.480
|Penn St.
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Minnesota
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|13
|.500
|Northwestern
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|14
|.364
|Nebraska
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|18
|.280
___
Thursday’s Games
Michigan 69, Michigan St. 50
Iowa 102, Nebraska 64
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon
Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Illinois at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Wisconsin at Iowa, 12:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|4
|.810
|UC Irvine
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|6
|.571
|UC Riverside
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|CS Bakersfield
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|10
|.600
|Hawaii
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|CS Northridge
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|10
|.474
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|7
|.462
|Long Beach St.
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|9
|.357
|Cal Poly
|1
|13
|.071
|3
|17
|.150
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
Friday’s Games
UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
