On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 10 4 .714 14 5 .737
Vermont 10 4 .714 10 4 .714
New Hampshire 9 6 .600 10 9 .526
Hartford 8 6 .571 13 8 .619
Albany (NY) 6 6 .500 7 9 .438
Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 10 11 .476
Stony Brook 7 9 .438 9 14 .391
NJIT 6 10 .375 7 12 .368
Binghamton 4 10 .286 4 14 .222
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Vermont, 4 p.m.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 10 2 .833 14 4 .778
Houston 13 3 .813 20 3 .870
Memphis 11 3 .786 15 6 .714
SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733
Cincinnati 7 6 .538 9 10 .474
UCF 8 10 .444 10 11 .476
Tulsa 7 9 .438 11 11 .500
South Florida 4 9 .308 8 11 .421
Temple 4 10 .286 5 10 .333
Tulane 4 12 .250 9 12 .429
East Carolina 2 9 .182 8 9 .471

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa 107, Northeastern State 74

Vanderbilt 78, Cincinnati 64

UCF 64, East Carolina 60

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at Wichita St., 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at Houston, Noon

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 1 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Tulsa at SMU, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 11 4 .733 13 4 .765
VCU 10 4 .714 17 6 .739
Davidson 7 4 .636 12 7 .632
Saint Louis 6 4 .600 13 5 .722
UMass 6 4 .600 8 6 .571
George Mason 8 6 .571 13 8 .619
Dayton 9 7 .563 14 8 .636
Richmond 6 5 .545 13 8 .619
Duquesne 7 7 .500 9 8 .529
Rhode Island 7 10 .412 10 15 .400
George Washington 3 5 .375 5 12 .294
La Salle 6 11 .353 9 16 .360
Saint Joseph’s 3 9 .250 5 15 .250
Fordham 2 11 .154 2 12 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

Duquesne 67, Richmond 62

UMass 100, Saint Joseph’s 66

Dayton 84, Rhode Island 72

George Mason 73, George Washington 59

Friday’s Games

Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure at Richmond, V.A., 11 a.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

UMass vs. Saint Louis at Richmond, V.A., 1 p.m.

Dayton at VCU, 3:30 p.m.

George Mason vs. Davidson at Richmond, V.A., 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 11 3 .786 15 4 .789
Virginia 12 4 .750 16 6 .727
Virginia Tech 9 4 .692 15 5 .750
Louisville 8 4 .667 13 5 .722
Georgia Tech 10 6 .625 14 8 .636
Clemson 9 6 .600 15 6 .714
North Carolina 9 6 .600 15 9 .625
Syracuse 9 7 .563 15 8 .652
NC State 9 8 .529 13 9 .591
Duke 9 8 .529 11 10 .524
Pittsburgh 6 9 .400 10 10 .500
Notre Dame 6 11 .353 9 14 .391
Wake Forest 3 14 .176 6 14 .300
Miami 3 15 .167 7 16 .304
Boston College 2 10 .167 4 14 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Boston College at Miami, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Clemson, Noon

Florida St. at Notre Dame, Noon

Virginia at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
Bellarmine 10 3 .769 13 7 .650
Lipscomb 9 6 .600 15 12 .556
North Florida 6 6 .500 8 15 .348
North Alabama 7 8 .467 12 10 .545
Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 10 7 .588
Stetson 7 9 .438 11 13 .458
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458
Kennesaw St. 2 13 .133 5 19 .208

___

Thursday’s Games

Liberty 69, Kennesaw St. 59

North Alabama 68, North Florida 60

Florida Gulf Coast 72, Lipscomb 60

Stetson 73, Bellarmine 70

Friday’s Games

Stetson vs. Liberty at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. North Alabama at Jacksonville, F.L., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 12 1 .923 20 1 .952
West Virginia 11 5 .688 18 7 .720
Kansas 12 6 .667 19 8 .704
Texas 10 6 .625 16 7 .696
Oklahoma St. 10 7 .588 17 7 .708
Texas Tech 9 7 .563 17 8 .680
Oklahoma 9 8 .529 14 9 .609
TCU 5 10 .333 12 12 .500
Kansas St. 3 14 .176 7 19 .269
Iowa St. 0 17 .000 2 20 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Baylor 81, Oklahoma St. 70

Texas Tech 81, Iowa St. 54

West Virginia 76, TCU 67

Kansas 67, UTEP 62

Texas 69, Oklahoma 65

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas Tech at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 11 3 .786 16 4 .800
Creighton 13 6 .684 17 7 .708
UConn 10 6 .625 13 6 .684
Seton Hall 10 8 .556 13 11 .542
St. John’s 9 9 .500 15 10 .600
Xavier 6 6 .500 13 6 .684
Georgetown 7 8 .467 9 11 .450
Providence 8 10 .444 12 12 .500
Butler 8 11 .421 9 13 .409
Marquette 7 11 .389 12 13 .480
DePaul 2 13 .133 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at UConn, Noon

Villanova at Providence, 2:30 p.m.

Butler at Creighton, 5 p.m.

Seton Hall at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Utah 11 2 .846 18 3 .857
Weber St. 12 3 .800 17 5 .773
E. Washington 11 3 .786 12 7 .632
Idaho St. 8 5 .615 13 9 .591
Montana St. 7 5 .583 10 8 .556
Portland St. 6 7 .462 9 11 .450
Montana 7 9 .438 11 12 .478
N. Colorado 6 8 .429 10 10 .500
Sacramento St. 4 8 .333 7 10 .412
N. Arizona 4 10 .286 5 15 .250
Idaho 1 17 .056 1 20 .048

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. 60, N. Colorado 59

S. Utah 68, Portland St. 58

Friday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Warner Pacific at Montana, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 1 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 2 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 3:05 p.m.

Warner Pacific at Montana, 4 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 17 1 .944 22 1 .957
Radford 12 6 .667 15 12 .556
Campbell 11 6 .647 17 9 .654
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 10 .500
Longwood 10 10 .500 12 16 .429
Gardner-Webb 10 10 .500 11 15 .423
Hampton 9 9 .500 11 14 .440
High Point 6 11 .353 9 15 .375
SC-Upstate 5 11 .313 5 18 .217
Presbyterian 5 12 .294 7 15 .318
Charleston Southern 2 15 .118 3 18 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

Campbell 78, Radford 60

Winthrop 82, Longwood 61

Sunday’s Games

Campbell at Winthrop, Noon

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 14 2 .875 19 2 .905
Illinois 15 4 .789 19 6 .760
Iowa 13 6 .684 19 7 .731
Purdue 12 6 .667 17 8 .680
Ohio St. 12 7 .632 18 7 .720
Wisconsin 10 9 .526 16 10 .615
Maryland 9 10 .474 15 11 .577
Rutgers 9 10 .474 13 10 .565
Michigan St. 8 11 .421 14 11 .560
Indiana 7 11 .389 12 13 .480
Penn St. 6 12 .333 9 13 .409
Minnesota 6 13 .316 13 13 .500
Northwestern 5 13 .278 8 14 .364
Nebraska 3 15 .167 7 18 .280

___

Thursday’s Games

Michigan 69, Michigan St. 50

Iowa 102, Nebraska 64

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon

Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wisconsin at Iowa, 12:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern, 1:30 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 11 3 .786 17 4 .810
UC Irvine 8 4 .667 14 8 .636
UC Davis 5 3 .625 8 6 .571
UC Riverside 6 4 .600 11 7 .611
CS Bakersfield 9 7 .563 15 10 .600
Hawaii 8 8 .500 10 8 .556
CS Northridge 5 7 .417 9 10 .474
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 6 7 .462
Long Beach St. 4 6 .400 5 9 .357
Cal Poly 1 13 .071 3 17 .150
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 10 .333

___

Friday’s Games

UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
3|5 App in a Day - Insight
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday