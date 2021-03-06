All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon
|13
|4
|.765
|18
|5
|.783
|Southern Cal
|14
|5
|.737
|20
|6
|.769
|UCLA
|13
|5
|.722
|17
|7
|.708
|Colorado
|14
|6
|.700
|20
|7
|.741
|Arizona
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|9
|.654
|Oregon St.
|10
|9
|.526
|14
|11
|.560
|Stanford
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|Arizona St.
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|12
|.455
|Utah
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|12
|.455
|Washington St.
|7
|12
|.368
|14
|12
|.538
|Washington
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|20
|.200
|California
|3
|17
|.150
|8
|19
|.296
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. at Utah, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oregon at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|12
|1
|.923
|15
|2
|.882
|Colgate
|11
|1
|.917
|11
|1
|.917
|Lafayette
|9
|5
|.643
|9
|5
|.643
|Army
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|American U.
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|5
|.444
|Bucknell
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|Boston U.
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|Holy Cross
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|11
|.313
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|10
|.286
|Lehigh
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|11
|.267
___
Saturday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) at Navy, Noon
Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
American U. at Army, 3 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|15
|2
|.882
|20
|6
|.769
|Arkansas
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|5
|.800
|LSU
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|8
|.652
|Florida
|9
|6
|.600
|13
|7
|.650
|Tennessee
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|7
|.696
|Missouri
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|7
|.682
|Mississippi
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|10
|.583
|Mississippi St.
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|12
|.538
|Kentucky
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|15
|.348
|Georgia
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|10
|.583
|Auburn
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|14
|.462
|South Carolina
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|13
|.316
|Texas A&M
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|8
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|14
|.364
___
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina at Kentucky, Noon
Mississippi St. at Auburn, 1 p.m.
Alabama at Georgia, 2 p.m.
LSU at Missouri, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Tennessee, Noon
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|5
|.722
|18
|8
|.692
|Wofford
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|8
|.652
|Furman
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Chattanooga
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|7
|.720
|ETSU
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|11
|.522
|VMI
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Mercer
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|10
|.615
|The Citadel
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|11
|.542
|W. Carolina
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|16
|.407
|Samford
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|13
|.316
___
Friday’s Games
The Citadel 100, W. Carolina 86
Mercer 87, Samford 59
Saturday’s Games
The Citadel vs. UNC-Greensboro at Asheville, N.C., Noon
ETSU vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
Mercer vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 5:30 p.m.
VMI vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|14
|2
|.875
|17
|6
|.739
|Sam Houston St.
|13
|2
|.867
|19
|7
|.731
|Abilene Christian
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|4
|.833
|Stephen F. Austin
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|5
|.750
|Northwestern St.
|8
|7
|.533
|9
|17
|.346
|New Orleans
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|14
|.364
|Incarnate Word
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|12
|.400
|SE Louisiana
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|16
|.304
|Lamar
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|17
|.292
|McNeese St.
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|12
|.455
|Houston Baptist
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|17
|.227
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|11
|.267
|5
|18
|.217
|Texas A&M-CC
|1
|13
|.071
|4
|19
|.174
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 6 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 6 p.m.
SE Louisiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|12
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Jackson St.
|10
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Texas Southern
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|8
|.600
|Southern U.
|8
|5
|.615
|8
|9
|.471
|Grambling St.
|8
|6
|.571
|10
|11
|.476
|Alcorn St.
|6
|6
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Alabama A&M
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|8
|.429
|Alabama St.
|4
|13
|.235
|4
|13
|.235
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|20
|.167
|MVSU
|2
|13
|.133
|2
|21
|.087
___
Friday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff 82, MVSU 59
Saturday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 3:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Texas Southern, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|South Dakota
|11
|4
|.733
|13
|10
|.565
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|5
|.688
|13
|11
|.542
|Oral Roberts
|10
|5
|.667
|13
|10
|.565
|North Dakota
|8
|8
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|UMKC
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|W. Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|14
|.333
|Nebraska-Omaha
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|19
|.208
|Denver
|1
|13
|.071
|2
|19
|.095
___
Saturday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:45 p.m.
W. Illinois vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:45 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:45 p.m.
UMKC vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:45 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|6
|.750
|Georgia St.
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Coastal Carolina
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|6
|.714
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|8
|.667
|South Alabama
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|10
|.630
|Texas-Arlington
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|13
|.500
|Appalachian St.
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|11
|.560
|Arkansas St.
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|12
|.478
|Georgia Southern
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|13
|.500
|UALR
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|15
|.423
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|19
|.269
|Troy
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
___
Friday’s Games
Arkansas St. 62, Georgia Southern 58
South Alabama 80, Louisiana-Monroe 72
Troy 91, Texas-Arlington 86
Appalachian St. 67, UALR 60
Saturday’s Games
South Alabama vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Pensacola, F.L., 6 p.m.
Arkansas St. vs. Georgia St. at Pensacola, F.L., 6:30 p.m.
Troy vs. Coastal Carolina at Pensacola, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. vs. Texas State at Pensacola, F.L., 9 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|15
|0
|1.000
|24
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|5
|.792
|Loyola Marymount
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|8
|.619
|Pepperdine
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|11
|.500
|Pacific
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|9
|.500
|Santa Clara
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|7
|.632
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|San Francisco
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|14
|.440
|San Diego
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|11
|.214
|Portland
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
___
Friday’s Games
Santa Clara 95, Portland 86
Loyola Marymount 70, San Francisco 66
Saturday’s Games
Santa Clara 81, Pacific 76
Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine at Las Vegas, N.V., 12 a.m.
Monday’s Games
West Coast – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|Grand Canyon
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|6
|.700
|New Mexico St.
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Seattle
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|California Baptist
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|9
|.571
|Tarleton St.
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|10
|.474
|Rio Grande
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Dixie St.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|12
|.400
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Tarleton St. 65, Rio Grande 47
Seattle 80, California Baptist 79
New Mexico St. 76, Dixie St. 66
Utah Valley 59, Grand Canyon 55
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Seattle at California Baptist, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
