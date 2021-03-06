On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 13 4 .765 18 5 .783
Southern Cal 14 5 .737 20 6 .769
UCLA 13 5 .722 17 7 .708
Colorado 14 6 .700 20 7 .741
Arizona 11 9 .550 17 9 .654
Oregon St. 10 9 .526 14 11 .560
Stanford 10 10 .500 14 12 .538
Arizona St. 7 9 .438 10 12 .455
Utah 7 11 .389 10 12 .455
Washington St. 7 12 .368 14 12 .538
Washington 4 16 .200 5 20 .200
California 3 17 .150 8 19 .296

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Utah, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 4 p.m.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Sunday’s Games

Oregon at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 12 1 .923 15 2 .882
Colgate 11 1 .917 11 1 .917
Lafayette 9 5 .643 9 5 .643
Army 7 7 .500 11 8 .579
American U. 4 5 .444 4 5 .444
Bucknell 4 6 .400 4 6 .400
Boston U. 6 10 .375 7 10 .412
Holy Cross 5 11 .313 5 11 .313
Loyola (Md.) 4 10 .286 4 10 .286
Lehigh 4 10 .286 4 11 .267

___

Saturday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Navy, Noon

Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

American U. at Army, 3 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 15 2 .882 20 6 .769
Arkansas 12 4 .750 20 5 .800
LSU 10 6 .625 15 8 .652
Florida 9 6 .600 13 7 .650
Tennessee 9 7 .563 16 7 .696
Missouri 8 7 .533 15 7 .682
Mississippi 9 8 .529 14 10 .583
Mississippi St. 8 9 .471 14 12 .538
Kentucky 7 9 .438 8 15 .348
Georgia 7 10 .412 14 10 .583
Auburn 6 11 .353 12 14 .462
South Carolina 4 11 .267 6 13 .316
Texas A&M 2 7 .222 8 8 .500
Vanderbilt 3 12 .200 8 14 .364

___

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Kentucky, Noon

        Read more Sports News news.

Mississippi St. at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia, 2 p.m.

LSU at Missouri, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Tennessee, Noon

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 13 5 .722 18 8 .692
Wofford 12 5 .706 15 8 .652
Furman 10 5 .667 16 8 .667
Chattanooga 9 7 .563 18 7 .720
ETSU 8 7 .533 12 11 .522
VMI 7 7 .500 12 11 .522
Mercer 8 9 .471 16 10 .615
The Citadel 5 11 .313 13 11 .542
W. Carolina 4 13 .235 11 16 .407
Samford 2 9 .182 6 13 .316

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Friday’s Games

The Citadel 100, W. Carolina 86

Mercer 87, Samford 59

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel vs. UNC-Greensboro at Asheville, N.C., Noon

ETSU vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

Mercer vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 5:30 p.m.

VMI vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 14 2 .875 17 6 .739
Sam Houston St. 13 2 .867 19 7 .731
Abilene Christian 12 2 .857 20 4 .833
Stephen F. Austin 11 3 .786 15 5 .750
Northwestern St. 8 7 .533 9 17 .346
New Orleans 7 7 .500 8 14 .364
Incarnate Word 5 8 .385 8 12 .400
SE Louisiana 5 9 .357 7 16 .304
Lamar 5 10 .333 7 17 .292
McNeese St. 4 9 .308 10 12 .455
Houston Baptist 4 10 .286 5 17 .227
Cent. Arkansas 4 11 .267 5 18 .217
Texas A&M-CC 1 13 .071 4 19 .174

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 6 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 12 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Jackson St. 10 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Texas Southern 9 3 .750 12 8 .600
Southern U. 8 5 .615 8 9 .471
Grambling St. 8 6 .571 10 11 .476
Alcorn St. 6 6 .500 6 11 .353
Alabama A&M 4 8 .333 6 8 .429
Alabama St. 4 13 .235 4 13 .235
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 12 .200 4 20 .167
MVSU 2 13 .133 2 21 .087

___

Friday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff 82, MVSU 59

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 3:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 9 3 .750 15 6 .714
South Dakota 11 4 .733 13 10 .565
N. Dakota St. 11 5 .688 13 11 .542
Oral Roberts 10 5 .667 13 10 .565
North Dakota 8 8 .500 9 16 .360
UMKC 7 7 .500 11 12 .478
W. Illinois 5 9 .357 7 14 .333
Nebraska-Omaha 3 11 .214 5 19 .208
Denver 1 13 .071 2 19 .095

___

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:45 p.m.

W. Illinois vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:45 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:45 p.m.

UMKC vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:45 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 12 3 .800 18 6 .750
Georgia St. 8 4 .667 14 5 .737
Coastal Carolina 9 5 .643 15 6 .714
Louisiana-Lafayette 10 7 .588 16 8 .667
South Alabama 10 7 .588 17 10 .630
Texas-Arlington 9 8 .529 13 13 .500
Appalachian St. 7 8 .467 14 11 .560
Arkansas St. 7 8 .467 11 12 .478
Georgia Southern 7 9 .438 13 13 .500
UALR 7 11 .389 11 15 .423
Louisiana-Monroe 5 13 .278 7 19 .269
Troy 4 12 .250 11 16 .407

___

Friday’s Games

Arkansas St. 62, Georgia Southern 58

South Alabama 80, Louisiana-Monroe 72

Troy 91, Texas-Arlington 86

Appalachian St. 67, UALR 60

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Pensacola, F.L., 6 p.m.

Arkansas St. vs. Georgia St. at Pensacola, F.L., 6:30 p.m.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina at Pensacola, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. vs. Texas State at Pensacola, F.L., 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 15 0 1.000 24 0 1.000
BYU 10 3 .769 19 5 .792
Loyola Marymount 7 5 .583 13 8 .619
Pepperdine 7 6 .538 11 11 .500
Pacific 6 7 .462 9 9 .500
Santa Clara 4 5 .444 12 7 .632
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4 6 .400 13 8 .619
San Francisco 4 9 .308 11 14 .440
San Diego 2 7 .222 3 11 .214
Portland 0 11 .000 6 15 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Santa Clara 95, Portland 86

Loyola Marymount 70, San Francisco 66

Saturday’s Games

Santa Clara 81, Pacific 76

Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine at Las Vegas, N.V., 12 a.m.

Monday’s Games

West Coast – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Utah Valley 9 3 .750 11 9 .550
Grand Canyon 8 3 .727 14 6 .700
New Mexico St. 6 6 .500 9 7 .563
Seattle 4 4 .500 11 9 .550
California Baptist 5 6 .455 12 9 .571
Tarleton St. 4 7 .364 9 10 .474
Rio Grande 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
Dixie St. 4 9 .308 8 12 .400
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Tarleton St. 65, Rio Grande 47

Seattle 80, California Baptist 79

New Mexico St. 76, Dixie St. 66

Utah Valley 59, Grand Canyon 55

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Seattle at California Baptist, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday