All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|6
|.684
|Northeastern
|8
|2
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Hofstra
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|Drexel
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|7
|.563
|William & Mary
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|Elon
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|8
|.467
|Towson
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|9
|.438
___
Saturday’s Games
Towson vs. Elon at Harrisonburg, V.A., 3 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington vs. William & Mary at Harrisonburg, V.A., 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Delaware vs. Hofstra at Harrisonburg, V.A., 11 a.m.
Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. James Madison at Harrisonburg, V.A., 2:30 p.m.
Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Northeastern at Harrisonburg, V.A., 6 p.m.
Drexel vs. Coll. of Charleston at Harrisonburg, V.A., 9:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Kentucky
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|6
|.739
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|6
|.769
|Old Dominion
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|6
|.714
|UAB
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|6
|.769
|North Texas
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|8
|.619
|Marshall
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|6
|.700
|FAU
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|9
|.571
|UTSA
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|10
|.583
|UTEP
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Rice
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|12
|.520
|Charlotte
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|14
|.391
|Southern Miss.
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|16
|.333
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|17
|.227
|FIU
|2
|15
|.118
|9
|17
|.346
___
Friday’s Games
Rice 80, Our Lady of the Lake 77
FAU 63, Middle Tennessee 54
Marshall 75, Charlotte 67
UAB 65, North Texas 51
Old Dominion 71, W. Kentucky 69
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at Marshall, 2 p.m.
UAB at North Texas, 5 p.m.
Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|16
|4
|.800
|18
|6
|.750
|Cleveland St.
|16
|4
|.800
|17
|7
|.708
|Detroit
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|10
|.545
|N. Kentucky
|11
|7
|.611
|14
|10
|.583
|Oakland
|10
|10
|.500
|11
|17
|.393
|Youngstown St.
|9
|11
|.450
|15
|12
|.556
|IUPUI
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|10
|.444
|Milwaukee
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|11
|.476
|Green Bay
|8
|12
|.400
|8
|17
|.320
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|13
|.409
|Fort Wayne
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|15
|.348
|Robert Morris
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|15
|.211
___
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee vs. Cleveland St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.
N. Kentucky vs. Oakland at Indianapolis, I.N., 9:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|12
|4
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Monmouth (NJ)
|12
|6
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Iona
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Canisius
|7
|5
|.583
|7
|5
|.583
|Marist
|10
|8
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|St. Peter’s
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|10
|.565
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|10
|.444
|Quinnipiac
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|12
|.429
|Fairfield
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|16
|.304
|Manhattan
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|Rider
|5
|13
|.278
|5
|16
|.238
___
Friday’s Games
St. Peter’s 66, Quinnipiac 64
Monmouth (NJ) 65, Rider 62
Fairfield 85, Manhattan 67
Canisius 76, Siena 75
Quinnipiac at Siena, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|15
|4
|.789
|20
|7
|.741
|Buffalo
|12
|5
|.706
|14
|7
|.667
|Kent St.
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Akron
|12
|6
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Ohio
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|7
|.650
|Bowling Green
|10
|8
|.556
|14
|10
|.583
|Miami (Ohio)
|9
|8
|.529
|12
|10
|.545
|Ball St.
|8
|9
|.471
|10
|12
|.455
|W. Michigan
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|E. Michigan
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|12
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|16
|.304
|N. Illinois
|2
|12
|.143
|3
|16
|.158
___
Friday’s Games
N. Illinois 79, Cent. Michigan 74
Buffalo 81, Kent St. 67
Toledo 89, Ball St. 70
E. Michigan 64, W. Michigan 63
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|10
|.524
|Norfolk St.
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Coppin St.
|8
|4
|.667
|9
|12
|.429
|Morgan St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|6
|.667
|Florida A&M
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|11
|.421
|NC Central
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|8
|.385
|SC State
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|17
|.056
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Morgan St. 92, Delaware St. 67
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola of Chicago
|16
|2
|.889
|22
|4
|.846
|Drake
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|3
|.889
|Missouri St.
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Indiana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|15
|9
|.625
|N. Iowa
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|15
|.400
|Evansville
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|16
|.360
|Valparaiso
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|18
|.357
|Bradley
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|S. Illinois
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|14
|.462
|Illinois St.
|4
|14
|.222
|7
|18
|.280
___
Friday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago 73, S. Illinois 49
Indiana St. 53, Evansville 43
Missouri St. 66, Valparaiso 55
Saturday’s Games
Indiana St. vs. Loyola of Chicago at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.
Missouri St. vs. Drake at St. Louis, M.O., 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|14
|3
|.824
|20
|4
|.833
|Colorado St.
|14
|4
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Utah St.
|14
|4
|.778
|17
|7
|.708
|Boise St.
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|7
|.720
|Nevada
|10
|7
|.588
|15
|9
|.625
|Fresno St.
|9
|10
|.474
|11
|10
|.524
|UNLV
|8
|9
|.471
|11
|13
|.458
|Wyoming
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|San Jose St.
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|15
|.250
|Air Force
|3
|17
|.150
|5
|19
|.208
|New Mexico
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|15
|.286
___
Friday’s Games
Nevada 85, Colorado St. 82
Saturday’s Games
Utah St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
UNLV at Wyoming, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|13
|5
|.722
|13
|6
|.684
|Bryant
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Sacred Heart
|9
|7
|.563
|9
|8
|.529
|Mount St. Mary’s
|9
|7
|.563
|10
|10
|.500
|LIU
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Merrimack
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|8
|10
|.444
|9
|15
|.375
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|16
|.273
|CCSU
|5
|13
|.278
|5
|16
|.238
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Bryant, Noon
Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner, 2 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|18
|2
|.900
|26
|3
|.897
|Morehead St.
|17
|3
|.850
|22
|7
|.759
|E. Kentucky
|15
|5
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|6
|.684
|18
|9
|.667
|Austin Peay
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Murray St.
|10
|10
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|SE Missouri
|9
|11
|.450
|11
|16
|.407
|SIU-Edwardsville
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|17
|.346
|E. Illinois
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|18
|.333
|UT Martin
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|16
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|15
|.250
|5
|22
|.185
|Tennessee St.
|3
|17
|.150
|4
|19
|.174
___
Friday’s Games
Belmont 72, Jacksonville St. 69
Morehead St. 67, E. Kentucky 64
Saturday’s Games
Morehead St. vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.
