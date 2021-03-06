All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 8 2 .800 13 6 .684 Northeastern 8 2 .800 9 8 .529 Coll. of Charleston 6 4 .600 9 9 .500 Hofstra 8 6 .571 12 9 .571 Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500 Drexel 4 5 .444 9 7 .563 William & Mary 4 6 .400 6 9 .400 Elon 4 7 .364 7 8 .467 Towson 3 9 .250 4 13 .235 UNC-Wilmington 1 6 .143 7 9 .438

___

Saturday’s Games

Towson vs. Elon at Harrisonburg, V.A., 3 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. William & Mary at Harrisonburg, V.A., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Delaware vs. Hofstra at Harrisonburg, V.A., 11 a.m.

Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. James Madison at Harrisonburg, V.A., 2:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Northeastern at Harrisonburg, V.A., 6 p.m.

Drexel vs. Coll. of Charleston at Harrisonburg, V.A., 9:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct W. Kentucky 10 3 .769 17 6 .739 Louisiana Tech 12 4 .750 20 6 .769 Old Dominion 11 4 .733 15 6 .714 UAB 12 5 .706 20 6 .769 North Texas 9 4 .692 13 8 .619 Marshall 8 5 .615 14 6 .700 FAU 7 5 .583 12 9 .571 UTSA 9 7 .563 14 10 .583 UTEP 8 8 .500 12 11 .522 Rice 6 10 .375 13 12 .520 Charlotte 5 10 .333 9 14 .391 Southern Miss. 4 13 .235 8 16 .333 Middle Tennessee 3 13 .188 5 17 .227 FIU 2 15 .118 9 17 .346

___

Friday’s Games

Rice 80, Our Lady of the Lake 77

FAU 63, Middle Tennessee 54

Marshall 75, Charlotte 67

UAB 65, North Texas 51

Old Dominion 71, W. Kentucky 69

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Marshall, 2 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 16 4 .800 18 6 .750 Cleveland St. 16 4 .800 17 7 .708 Detroit 10 6 .625 12 10 .545 N. Kentucky 11 7 .611 14 10 .583 Oakland 10 10 .500 11 17 .393 Youngstown St. 9 11 .450 15 12 .556 IUPUI 7 9 .438 8 10 .444 Milwaukee 7 10 .412 10 11 .476 Green Bay 8 12 .400 8 17 .320 Ill.-Chicago 6 10 .375 9 13 .409 Fort Wayne 6 14 .300 8 15 .348 Robert Morris 3 12 .200 4 15 .211

___

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.

N. Kentucky vs. Oakland at Indianapolis, I.N., 9:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 12 4 .750 12 4 .750 Monmouth (NJ) 12 6 .667 12 7 .632 Iona 6 3 .667 8 5 .615 Canisius 7 5 .583 7 5 .583 Marist 10 8 .556 12 8 .600 St. Peter’s 10 8 .556 13 10 .565 Niagara 7 9 .438 8 10 .444 Quinnipiac 7 10 .412 9 12 .429 Fairfield 7 11 .389 7 16 .304 Manhattan 6 12 .333 7 12 .368 Rider 5 13 .278 5 16 .238

___

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s 66, Quinnipiac 64

Monmouth (NJ) 65, Rider 62

Fairfield 85, Manhattan 67

Canisius 76, Siena 75

Quinnipiac at Siena, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Toledo 15 4 .789 20 7 .741 Buffalo 12 5 .706 14 7 .667 Kent St. 12 6 .667 15 7 .682 Akron 12 6 .667 14 7 .667 Ohio 9 5 .643 13 7 .650 Bowling Green 10 8 .556 14 10 .583 Miami (Ohio) 9 8 .529 12 10 .545 Ball St. 8 9 .471 10 12 .455 W. Michigan 4 12 .250 5 16 .238 E. Michigan 3 11 .214 6 12 .333 Cent. Michigan 3 13 .188 7 16 .304 N. Illinois 2 12 .143 3 16 .158

___

Friday’s Games

N. Illinois 79, Cent. Michigan 74

Buffalo 81, Kent St. 67

Toledo 89, Ball St. 70

E. Michigan 64, W. Michigan 63

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC A&T 7 1 .875 11 10 .524 Norfolk St. 8 4 .667 14 7 .667 Coppin St. 8 4 .667 9 12 .429 Morgan St. 7 4 .636 12 6 .667 Florida A&M 7 5 .583 8 11 .421 NC Central 3 5 .375 5 8 .385 SC State 1 7 .125 1 17 .056 Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Delaware St. 0 11 .000 2 16 .111 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Morgan St. 92, Delaware St. 67

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola of Chicago 16 2 .889 22 4 .846 Drake 15 3 .833 24 3 .889 Missouri St. 12 6 .667 17 6 .739 Indiana St. 11 7 .611 15 9 .625 N. Iowa 7 11 .389 10 15 .400 Evansville 7 11 .389 9 16 .360 Valparaiso 7 11 .389 10 18 .357 Bradley 6 12 .333 12 16 .429 S. Illinois 5 13 .278 12 14 .462 Illinois St. 4 14 .222 7 18 .280

___

Friday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago 73, S. Illinois 49

Indiana St. 53, Evansville 43

Missouri St. 66, Valparaiso 55

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. vs. Loyola of Chicago at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. Drake at St. Louis, M.O., 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 14 3 .824 20 4 .833 Colorado St. 14 4 .778 17 5 .773 Utah St. 14 4 .778 17 7 .708 Boise St. 14 6 .700 18 7 .720 Nevada 10 7 .588 15 9 .625 Fresno St. 9 10 .474 11 10 .524 UNLV 8 9 .471 11 13 .458 Wyoming 6 9 .400 12 10 .545 San Jose St. 3 13 .188 5 15 .250 Air Force 3 17 .150 5 19 .208 New Mexico 2 15 .118 6 15 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Nevada 85, Colorado St. 82

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wagner 13 5 .722 13 6 .684 Bryant 10 4 .714 14 5 .737 Sacred Heart 9 7 .563 9 8 .529 Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 10 10 .500 LIU 9 9 .500 9 9 .500 Merrimack 9 9 .500 9 9 .500 St. Francis Brooklyn 9 9 .500 9 10 .474 Fairleigh Dickinson 8 10 .444 9 15 .375 St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 6 16 .273 CCSU 5 13 .278 5 16 .238

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Bryant, Noon

Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 18 2 .900 26 3 .897 Morehead St. 17 3 .850 22 7 .759 E. Kentucky 15 5 .750 22 7 .759 Jacksonville St. 13 6 .684 18 9 .667 Austin Peay 10 10 .500 14 13 .519 Murray St. 10 10 .500 13 13 .500 SE Missouri 9 11 .450 11 16 .407 SIU-Edwardsville 7 12 .368 9 17 .346 E. Illinois 6 14 .300 9 18 .333 UT Martin 6 14 .300 8 16 .333 Tennessee Tech 5 15 .250 5 22 .185 Tennessee St. 3 17 .150 4 19 .174

___

Friday’s Games

Belmont 72, Jacksonville St. 69

Morehead St. 67, E. Kentucky 64

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.

