By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 8 2 .800 13 6 .684
Northeastern 8 2 .800 9 8 .529
Coll. of Charleston 6 4 .600 9 9 .500
Hofstra 8 6 .571 12 9 .571
Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
Drexel 4 5 .444 9 7 .563
William & Mary 4 6 .400 6 9 .400
Elon 4 7 .364 7 8 .467
Towson 3 9 .250 4 13 .235
UNC-Wilmington 1 6 .143 7 9 .438

___

Saturday’s Games

Towson vs. Elon at Harrisonburg, V.A., 3 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. William & Mary at Harrisonburg, V.A., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Delaware vs. Hofstra at Harrisonburg, V.A., 11 a.m.

Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. James Madison at Harrisonburg, V.A., 2:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Northeastern at Harrisonburg, V.A., 6 p.m.

Drexel vs. Coll. of Charleston at Harrisonburg, V.A., 9:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Kentucky 10 3 .769 17 6 .739
Louisiana Tech 12 4 .750 20 6 .769
Old Dominion 11 4 .733 15 6 .714
UAB 12 5 .706 20 6 .769
North Texas 9 4 .692 13 8 .619
Marshall 8 5 .615 14 6 .700
FAU 7 5 .583 12 9 .571
UTSA 9 7 .563 14 10 .583
UTEP 8 8 .500 12 11 .522
Rice 6 10 .375 13 12 .520
Charlotte 5 10 .333 9 14 .391
Southern Miss. 4 13 .235 8 16 .333
Middle Tennessee 3 13 .188 5 17 .227
FIU 2 15 .118 9 17 .346

___

Friday’s Games

Rice 80, Our Lady of the Lake 77

FAU 63, Middle Tennessee 54

Marshall 75, Charlotte 67

UAB 65, North Texas 51

Old Dominion 71, W. Kentucky 69

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Marshall, 2 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 16 4 .800 18 6 .750
Cleveland St. 16 4 .800 17 7 .708
Detroit 10 6 .625 12 10 .545
N. Kentucky 11 7 .611 14 10 .583
Oakland 10 10 .500 11 17 .393
Youngstown St. 9 11 .450 15 12 .556
IUPUI 7 9 .438 8 10 .444
Milwaukee 7 10 .412 10 11 .476
Green Bay 8 12 .400 8 17 .320
Ill.-Chicago 6 10 .375 9 13 .409
Fort Wayne 6 14 .300 8 15 .348
Robert Morris 3 12 .200 4 15 .211

___

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.

N. Kentucky vs. Oakland at Indianapolis, I.N., 9:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 12 4 .750 12 4 .750
Monmouth (NJ) 12 6 .667 12 7 .632
Iona 6 3 .667 8 5 .615
Canisius 7 5 .583 7 5 .583
Marist 10 8 .556 12 8 .600
St. Peter’s 10 8 .556 13 10 .565
Niagara 7 9 .438 8 10 .444
Quinnipiac 7 10 .412 9 12 .429
Fairfield 7 11 .389 7 16 .304
Manhattan 6 12 .333 7 12 .368
Rider 5 13 .278 5 16 .238

___

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s 66, Quinnipiac 64

Monmouth (NJ) 65, Rider 62

Fairfield 85, Manhattan 67

Canisius 76, Siena 75

Quinnipiac at Siena, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 15 4 .789 20 7 .741
Buffalo 12 5 .706 14 7 .667
Kent St. 12 6 .667 15 7 .682
Akron 12 6 .667 14 7 .667
Ohio 9 5 .643 13 7 .650
Bowling Green 10 8 .556 14 10 .583
Miami (Ohio) 9 8 .529 12 10 .545
Ball St. 8 9 .471 10 12 .455
W. Michigan 4 12 .250 5 16 .238
E. Michigan 3 11 .214 6 12 .333
Cent. Michigan 3 13 .188 7 16 .304
N. Illinois 2 12 .143 3 16 .158

___

Friday’s Games

N. Illinois 79, Cent. Michigan 74

Buffalo 81, Kent St. 67

Toledo 89, Ball St. 70

E. Michigan 64, W. Michigan 63

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 7 1 .875 11 10 .524
Norfolk St. 8 4 .667 14 7 .667
Coppin St. 8 4 .667 9 12 .429
Morgan St. 7 4 .636 12 6 .667
Florida A&M 7 5 .583 8 11 .421
NC Central 3 5 .375 5 8 .385
SC State 1 7 .125 1 17 .056
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Delaware St. 0 11 .000 2 16 .111
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Morgan St. 92, Delaware St. 67

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola of Chicago 16 2 .889 22 4 .846
Drake 15 3 .833 24 3 .889
Missouri St. 12 6 .667 17 6 .739
Indiana St. 11 7 .611 15 9 .625
N. Iowa 7 11 .389 10 15 .400
Evansville 7 11 .389 9 16 .360
Valparaiso 7 11 .389 10 18 .357
Bradley 6 12 .333 12 16 .429
S. Illinois 5 13 .278 12 14 .462
Illinois St. 4 14 .222 7 18 .280

___

Friday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago 73, S. Illinois 49

Indiana St. 53, Evansville 43

Missouri St. 66, Valparaiso 55

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. vs. Loyola of Chicago at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. Drake at St. Louis, M.O., 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 14 3 .824 20 4 .833
Colorado St. 14 4 .778 17 5 .773
Utah St. 14 4 .778 17 7 .708
Boise St. 14 6 .700 18 7 .720
Nevada 10 7 .588 15 9 .625
Fresno St. 9 10 .474 11 10 .524
UNLV 8 9 .471 11 13 .458
Wyoming 6 9 .400 12 10 .545
San Jose St. 3 13 .188 5 15 .250
Air Force 3 17 .150 5 19 .208
New Mexico 2 15 .118 6 15 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Nevada 85, Colorado St. 82

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 13 5 .722 13 6 .684
Bryant 10 4 .714 14 5 .737
Sacred Heart 9 7 .563 9 8 .529
Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 10 10 .500
LIU 9 9 .500 9 9 .500
Merrimack 9 9 .500 9 9 .500
St. Francis Brooklyn 9 9 .500 9 10 .474
Fairleigh Dickinson 8 10 .444 9 15 .375
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 6 16 .273
CCSU 5 13 .278 5 16 .238

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Bryant, Noon

Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 18 2 .900 26 3 .897
Morehead St. 17 3 .850 22 7 .759
E. Kentucky 15 5 .750 22 7 .759
Jacksonville St. 13 6 .684 18 9 .667
Austin Peay 10 10 .500 14 13 .519
Murray St. 10 10 .500 13 13 .500
SE Missouri 9 11 .450 11 16 .407
SIU-Edwardsville 7 12 .368 9 17 .346
E. Illinois 6 14 .300 9 18 .333
UT Martin 6 14 .300 8 16 .333
Tennessee Tech 5 15 .250 5 22 .185
Tennessee St. 3 17 .150 4 19 .174

___

Friday’s Games

Belmont 72, Jacksonville St. 69

Morehead St. 67, E. Kentucky 64

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.

