By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 10 4 .714 14 5 .737
Vermont 10 4 .714 10 4 .714
New Hampshire 9 6 .600 10 9 .526
Hartford 8 6 .571 13 8 .619
Albany (NY) 6 6 .500 7 9 .438
Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 10 11 .476
Stony Brook 7 9 .438 9 14 .391
NJIT 6 10 .375 7 12 .368
Binghamton 4 10 .286 4 14 .222
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Vermont, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 10 2 .833 14 4 .778
Houston 13 3 .813 20 3 .870
Memphis 11 3 .786 15 6 .714
SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733
Cincinnati 7 6 .538 9 10 .474
UCF 8 10 .444 10 11 .476
Tulsa 7 9 .438 11 11 .500
South Florida 4 9 .308 8 11 .421
Temple 4 10 .286 5 10 .333
Tulane 4 12 .250 9 12 .429
East Carolina 2 9 .182 8 9 .471

___

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at Wichita St., 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at Houston, Noon

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 11 4 .733 14 4 .778
VCU 10 4 .714 18 6 .750
Davidson 7 4 .636 13 7 .650
Saint Louis 6 4 .600 14 5 .737
UMass 6 4 .600 8 7 .533
George Mason 8 6 .571 13 9 .591
Dayton 9 7 .563 14 9 .609
Richmond 6 5 .545 13 8 .619
Duquesne 7 7 .500 9 9 .500
Rhode Island 7 10 .412 10 15 .400
George Washington 3 5 .375 5 12 .294
La Salle 6 11 .353 9 16 .360
Saint Joseph’s 3 9 .250 5 15 .250
Fordham 2 11 .154 2 12 .143

___

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 75, Duquesne 59

Saint Louis 86, UMass 72

VCU 73, Dayton 68

Davidson 99, George Mason 67

Saturday’s Games

Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure at Richmond, V.A., 6 p.m.

Davidson vs. VCU at Richmond, V.A., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 11 3 .786 15 4 .789
Virginia 12 4 .750 16 6 .727
Virginia Tech 9 4 .692 15 5 .750
Louisville 8 4 .667 13 5 .722
Georgia Tech 11 6 .647 15 8 .652
Clemson 9 6 .600 15 6 .714
North Carolina 9 6 .600 15 9 .625
Syracuse 9 7 .563 15 8 .652
NC State 9 8 .529 13 9 .591
Duke 9 8 .529 11 10 .524
Pittsburgh 6 9 .400 10 10 .500
Notre Dame 6 11 .353 9 14 .391
Miami 4 15 .211 8 16 .333
Wake Forest 3 15 .167 6 15 .286
Boston College 2 11 .154 4 15 .211

___

Friday’s Games

Miami 80, Boston College 76

Georgia Tech 75, Wake Forest 63

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Clemson, Noon

Florida St. at Notre Dame, Noon

Virginia at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 11 2 .846 22 5 .815
Bellarmine 10 3 .769 13 7 .650
Lipscomb 9 6 .600 15 12 .556
North Florida 6 6 .500 8 15 .348
North Alabama 7 8 .467 13 10 .565
Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 10 8 .556
Stetson 7 9 .438 11 14 .440
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458
Kennesaw St. 2 13 .133 5 19 .208

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty 77, Stetson 64

North Alabama 96, Florida Gulf Coast 81

Sunday’s Games

North Alabama vs. Liberty at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 12 1 .923 20 1 .952
West Virginia 11 5 .688 18 7 .720
Kansas 12 6 .667 19 8 .704
Texas 10 6 .625 16 7 .696
Oklahoma St. 10 7 .588 17 7 .708
Texas Tech 9 7 .563 17 8 .680
Oklahoma 9 8 .529 14 9 .609
TCU 5 10 .333 12 12 .500
Kansas St. 3 14 .176 7 19 .269
Iowa St. 0 17 .000 2 20 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas Tech at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 11 3 .786 16 4 .800
Creighton 13 6 .684 17 7 .708
UConn 10 6 .625 13 6 .684
Seton Hall 10 8 .556 13 11 .542
St. John’s 9 9 .500 15 10 .600
Xavier 6 6 .500 13 6 .684
Georgetown 7 8 .467 9 11 .450
Providence 8 10 .444 12 12 .500
Butler 8 11 .421 9 13 .409
Marquette 7 11 .389 12 13 .480
DePaul 2 13 .133 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at UConn, Noon

Villanova at Providence, 2:30 p.m.

Butler at Creighton, 5 p.m.

Seton Hall at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Utah 11 2 .846 18 3 .857
Weber St. 12 3 .800 17 5 .773
E. Washington 12 3 .800 13 7 .650
Montana St. 8 5 .615 11 8 .579
Idaho St. 8 6 .571 13 10 .565
Portland St. 6 7 .462 9 11 .450
Montana 7 9 .438 12 12 .500
N. Colorado 6 8 .429 10 10 .500
Sacramento St. 4 9 .308 7 11 .389
N. Arizona 4 10 .286 5 15 .250
Idaho 1 17 .056 1 20 .048

___

Friday’s Games

Montana St. 77, Sacramento St. 75

E. Washington 75, Idaho St. 62

Montana 92, Warner Pacific 61

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 1 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 2 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 3:05 p.m.

Warner Pacific at Montana, 4 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 17 1 .944 22 1 .957
Radford 12 6 .667 15 12 .556
Campbell 11 6 .647 17 9 .654
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 10 .500
Longwood 10 10 .500 12 16 .429
Gardner-Webb 10 10 .500 11 15 .423
Hampton 9 9 .500 11 14 .440
High Point 6 11 .353 9 15 .375
SC-Upstate 5 11 .313 5 18 .217
Presbyterian 5 12 .294 7 15 .318
Charleston Southern 2 15 .118 3 18 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Campbell at Winthrop, Noon

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 14 2 .875 19 2 .905
Illinois 15 4 .789 19 6 .760
Iowa 13 6 .684 19 7 .731
Purdue 12 6 .667 17 8 .680
Ohio St. 12 7 .632 18 7 .720
Wisconsin 10 9 .526 16 10 .615
Maryland 9 10 .474 15 11 .577
Rutgers 9 10 .474 13 10 .565
Michigan St. 8 11 .421 14 11 .560
Indiana 7 11 .389 12 13 .480
Penn St. 6 12 .333 9 13 .409
Minnesota 6 13 .316 13 13 .500
Northwestern 5 13 .278 8 14 .364
Nebraska 3 15 .167 7 18 .280

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon

Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wisconsin at Iowa, 12:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern, 1:30 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 12 3 .800 18 4 .818
UC Irvine 9 4 .692 15 8 .652
UC Riverside 7 4 .636 12 7 .632
CS Bakersfield 9 7 .563 15 10 .600
UC Davis 5 4 .556 8 7 .533
Hawaii 9 8 .529 11 8 .579
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 6 8 .429
CS Northridge 5 8 .385 9 11 .450
Long Beach St. 4 7 .364 5 10 .333
Cal Poly 1 14 .067 3 18 .143
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 6 10 .375

___

Friday’s Games

UC Riverside 72, CS Northridge 68

UC Irvine 71, Long Beach St. 68, OT

Hawaii 73, UC Davis 68

UC San Diego 89, Cal St.-Fullerton 85

UC Santa Barbara 71, Cal Poly 57

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

