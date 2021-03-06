All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Vermont
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|4
|.714
|New Hampshire
|9
|6
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|Hartford
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|8
|.619
|Albany (NY)
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|11
|.476
|Stony Brook
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|14
|.391
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Binghamton
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|14
|.222
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Vermont, 4 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|Houston
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|3
|.870
|Memphis
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|6
|.714
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|.538
|9
|10
|.474
|UCF
|8
|10
|.444
|10
|11
|.476
|Tulsa
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|11
|.500
|South Florida
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|11
|.421
|Temple
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|10
|.333
|Tulane
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|East Carolina
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|9
|.471
___
Saturday’s Games
South Florida at Wichita St., 1 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Memphis at Houston, Noon
Cincinnati at East Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tulsa at SMU, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|4
|.778
|VCU
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|6
|.750
|Davidson
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|7
|.650
|Saint Louis
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|5
|.737
|UMass
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|7
|.533
|George Mason
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|9
|.591
|Dayton
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|9
|.609
|Richmond
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|8
|.619
|Duquesne
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Rhode Island
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|15
|.400
|George Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|12
|.294
|La Salle
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|16
|.360
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|15
|.250
|Fordham
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|12
|.143
___
Friday’s Games
St. Bonaventure 75, Duquesne 59
Saint Louis 86, UMass 72
VCU 73, Dayton 68
Davidson 99, George Mason 67
Saturday’s Games
Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure at Richmond, V.A., 6 p.m.
Davidson vs. VCU at Richmond, V.A., 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|4
|.789
|Virginia
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|Virginia Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|5
|.750
|Louisville
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Georgia Tech
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|8
|.652
|Clemson
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|North Carolina
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|9
|.625
|Syracuse
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|8
|.652
|NC State
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|9
|.591
|Duke
|9
|8
|.529
|11
|10
|.524
|Pittsburgh
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|10
|.500
|Notre Dame
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|14
|.391
|Miami
|4
|15
|.211
|8
|16
|.333
|Wake Forest
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|15
|.286
|Boston College
|2
|11
|.154
|4
|15
|.211
___
Friday’s Games
Miami 80, Boston College 76
Georgia Tech 75, Wake Forest 63
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Clemson, Noon
Florida St. at Notre Dame, Noon
Virginia at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|5
|.815
|Bellarmine
|10
|3
|.769
|13
|7
|.650
|Lipscomb
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|North Florida
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|North Alabama
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|10
|.565
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|8
|.556
|Stetson
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|14
|.440
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|13
|.133
|5
|19
|.208
___
Friday’s Games
Liberty 77, Stetson 64
North Alabama 96, Florida Gulf Coast 81
Sunday’s Games
North Alabama vs. Liberty at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|12
|1
|.923
|20
|1
|.952
|West Virginia
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|7
|.720
|Kansas
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|8
|.704
|Texas
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|7
|.696
|Oklahoma St.
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|7
|.708
|Texas Tech
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|8
|.680
|Oklahoma
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|9
|.609
|TCU
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|Kansas St.
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|19
|.269
|Iowa St.
|0
|17
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Texas Tech at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|11
|3
|.786
|16
|4
|.800
|Creighton
|13
|6
|.684
|17
|7
|.708
|UConn
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Seton Hall
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|11
|.542
|St. John’s
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Xavier
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Georgetown
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|11
|.450
|Providence
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|12
|.500
|Butler
|8
|11
|.421
|9
|13
|.409
|Marquette
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|13
|.480
|DePaul
|2
|13
|.133
|4
|13
|.235
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at UConn, Noon
Villanova at Providence, 2:30 p.m.
Butler at Creighton, 5 p.m.
Seton Hall at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Xavier at Marquette, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Utah
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|3
|.857
|Weber St.
|12
|3
|.800
|17
|5
|.773
|E. Washington
|12
|3
|.800
|13
|7
|.650
|Montana St.
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|8
|.579
|Idaho St.
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|10
|.565
|Portland St.
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|11
|.450
|Montana
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|12
|.500
|N. Colorado
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|11
|.389
|N. Arizona
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Idaho
|1
|17
|.056
|1
|20
|.048
___
Friday’s Games
Montana St. 77, Sacramento St. 75
E. Washington 75, Idaho St. 62
Montana 92, Warner Pacific 61
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 1 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 2 p.m.
S. Utah at Portland St., 3:05 p.m.
Warner Pacific at Montana, 4 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|17
|1
|.944
|22
|1
|.957
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Campbell
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|9
|.654
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|10
|.500
|Longwood
|10
|10
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|10
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Hampton
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|High Point
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|15
|.375
|SC-Upstate
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|18
|.217
|Presbyterian
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|15
|.318
|Charleston Southern
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|18
|.143
___
Sunday’s Games
Campbell at Winthrop, Noon
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|14
|2
|.875
|19
|2
|.905
|Illinois
|15
|4
|.789
|19
|6
|.760
|Iowa
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|7
|.731
|Purdue
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Ohio St.
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|7
|.720
|Wisconsin
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|10
|.615
|Maryland
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|11
|.577
|Rutgers
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|10
|.565
|Michigan St.
|8
|11
|.421
|14
|11
|.560
|Indiana
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|13
|.480
|Penn St.
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Minnesota
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|13
|.500
|Northwestern
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|14
|.364
|Nebraska
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|18
|.280
___
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon
Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Illinois at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Wisconsin at Iowa, 12:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|4
|.818
|UC Irvine
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|8
|.652
|UC Riverside
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|7
|.632
|CS Bakersfield
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|10
|.600
|UC Davis
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|7
|.533
|Hawaii
|9
|8
|.529
|11
|8
|.579
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|8
|.429
|CS Northridge
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|11
|.450
|Long Beach St.
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|10
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|18
|.143
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
Friday’s Games
UC Riverside 72, CS Northridge 68
UC Irvine 71, Long Beach St. 68, OT
Hawaii 73, UC Davis 68
UC San Diego 89, Cal St.-Fullerton 85
UC Santa Barbara 71, Cal Poly 57
Saturday’s Games
UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments