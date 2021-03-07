All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 8 2 .800 13 6 .684 Northeastern 8 2 .800 9 8 .529 Coll. of Charleston 6 4 .600 9 9 .500 Hofstra 8 6 .571 12 9 .571 Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500 Drexel 4 5 .444 9 7 .563 William & Mary 4 6 .400 7 9 .438 Elon 4 7 .364 8 8 .500 Towson 3 9 .250 4 14 .222 UNC-Wilmington 1 6 .143 7 10 .412

Saturday’s Games

Elon 69, Towson 48

William & Mary 73, UNC-Wilmington 60

Sunday’s Games

Delaware vs. Hofstra at Harrisonburg, V.A., 11 a.m.

Elon vs. James Madison at Harrisonburg, V.A., 2:30 p.m.

William & Mary vs. Northeastern at Harrisonburg, V.A., 6 p.m.

Drexel vs. Coll. of Charleston at Harrisonburg, V.A., 9:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct W. Kentucky 11 3 .786 18 6 .750 Louisiana Tech 12 4 .750 20 6 .769 UAB 13 5 .722 21 6 .778 Old Dominion 11 5 .688 15 7 .682 Marshall 9 5 .643 15 6 .714 North Texas 9 5 .643 13 9 .591 FAU 7 5 .583 12 9 .571 UTSA 9 7 .563 14 10 .583 UTEP 8 8 .500 12 11 .522 Rice 6 10 .375 13 12 .520 Charlotte 5 11 .313 9 15 .375 Southern Miss. 4 13 .235 8 16 .333 Middle Tennessee 3 13 .188 5 17 .227 FIU 2 15 .118 9 17 .346

Saturday’s Games

Marshall 75, Charlotte 66

UAB 65, North Texas 61

W. Kentucky 60, Old Dominion 57

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Miss. vs. Rice at Frisco, T.X., 8 p.m.

FIU vs. Middle Tennessee at Frisco, T.X., 8:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 16 4 .800 18 6 .750 Cleveland St. 16 4 .800 17 7 .708 Detroit 10 6 .625 12 10 .545 N. Kentucky 11 7 .611 14 10 .583 Oakland 10 10 .500 11 17 .393 Youngstown St. 9 11 .450 15 12 .556 IUPUI 7 9 .438 8 10 .444 Milwaukee 7 10 .412 10 11 .476 Green Bay 8 12 .400 8 17 .320 Ill.-Chicago 6 10 .375 9 13 .409 Fort Wayne 6 14 .300 8 15 .348 Robert Morris 3 12 .200 4 15 .211

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.

N. Kentucky vs. Oakland at Indianapolis, I.N., 9:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 12 4 .750 12 4 .750 Monmouth (NJ) 12 6 .667 12 7 .632 Iona 6 3 .667 8 5 .615 Canisius 7 5 .583 7 5 .583 Marist 10 8 .556 12 8 .600 St. Peter’s 10 8 .556 13 10 .565 Niagara 7 9 .438 8 10 .444 Quinnipiac 7 10 .412 9 12 .429 Fairfield 7 11 .389 7 16 .304 Manhattan 6 12 .333 7 12 .368 Rider 5 13 .278 5 16 .238

Monday’s Games

Rider vs. Canisius at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Iona vs. Quinnipiac at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.

Manhattan vs. Fairfield at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Toledo 15 4 .789 20 7 .741 Buffalo 12 5 .706 14 7 .667 Kent St. 12 6 .667 15 7 .682 Akron 12 6 .667 14 7 .667 Ohio 9 5 .643 13 7 .650 Bowling Green 10 8 .556 14 10 .583 Miami (Ohio) 9 8 .529 12 10 .545 Ball St. 8 9 .471 10 12 .455 W. Michigan 4 12 .250 5 16 .238 E. Michigan 3 11 .214 6 12 .333 Cent. Michigan 3 13 .188 7 16 .304 N. Illinois 2 12 .143 3 16 .158

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC A&T 7 1 .875 11 10 .524 Norfolk St. 8 4 .667 14 7 .667 Coppin St. 8 4 .667 9 12 .429 Morgan St. 7 5 .583 12 7 .632 Florida A&M 7 5 .583 8 11 .421 NC Central 3 5 .375 5 8 .385 SC State 1 7 .125 1 17 .056 Delaware St. 1 11 .083 3 16 .158 Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. 82, Morgan St. 75

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola of Chicago 16 2 .889 23 4 .852 Drake 15 3 .833 25 3 .893 Missouri St. 12 6 .667 17 7 .708 Indiana St. 11 7 .611 15 10 .600 N. Iowa 7 11 .389 10 15 .400 Evansville 7 11 .389 9 16 .360 Valparaiso 7 11 .389 10 18 .357 Bradley 6 12 .333 12 16 .429 S. Illinois 5 13 .278 12 14 .462 Illinois St. 4 14 .222 7 18 .280

Saturday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago 65, Indiana St. 49

Drake 71, Missouri St. 69

Sunday’s Games

Drake vs. Loyola of Chicago at St. Louis, M.O., 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 14 3 .824 20 4 .833 Utah St. 15 4 .789 18 7 .720 Colorado St. 14 4 .778 17 5 .773 Boise St. 14 6 .700 18 7 .720 Nevada 10 7 .588 15 9 .625 Fresno St. 9 11 .450 11 11 .500 UNLV 8 10 .444 11 14 .440 Wyoming 7 9 .438 13 10 .565 San Jose St. 3 13 .188 5 15 .250 Air Force 3 17 .150 5 19 .208 New Mexico 2 15 .118 6 15 .286

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming 80, UNLV 69

Utah St. 57, Fresno St. 51

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wagner 13 5 .722 13 7 .650 Bryant 10 4 .714 15 5 .750 Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 11 10 .524 Sacred Heart 9 7 .563 9 9 .500 LIU 9 9 .500 9 9 .500 Merrimack 9 9 .500 9 9 .500 St. Francis Brooklyn 9 9 .500 9 10 .474 Fairleigh Dickinson 8 10 .444 9 15 .375 St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 6 16 .273 CCSU 5 13 .278 5 16 .238

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 85, Sacred Heart 55

Mount St. Mary’s 66, Wagner 60

Tuesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 18 2 .900 26 4 .867 Morehead St. 17 3 .850 23 7 .767 E. Kentucky 15 5 .750 22 7 .759 Jacksonville St. 13 6 .684 18 9 .667 Austin Peay 10 10 .500 14 13 .519 Murray St. 10 10 .500 13 13 .500 SE Missouri 9 11 .450 11 16 .407 SIU-Edwardsville 7 12 .368 9 17 .346 E. Illinois 6 14 .300 9 18 .333 UT Martin 6 14 .300 8 16 .333 Tennessee Tech 5 15 .250 5 22 .185 Tennessee St. 3 17 .150 4 19 .174

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. 86, Belmont 71

