By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 10 4 .714 14 6 .700
Vermont 10 4 .714 10 5 .667
New Hampshire 9 6 .600 10 9 .526
Hartford 8 6 .571 14 8 .636
Albany (NY) 6 6 .500 7 9 .438
Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 11 11 .500
Stony Brook 7 9 .438 9 14 .391
NJIT 6 10 .375 7 12 .368
Binghamton 4 10 .286 4 14 .222
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 79, UMBC 77

Hartford 71, Vermont 65

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 11 2 .846 15 4 .789
Houston 13 3 .813 20 3 .870
Memphis 11 3 .786 15 6 .714
SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733
Cincinnati 7 6 .538 9 10 .474
UCF 8 10 .444 10 11 .476
Tulsa 7 9 .438 11 11 .500
South Florida 4 10 .286 8 12 .400
Temple 4 10 .286 5 10 .333
Tulane 4 12 .250 9 12 .429
East Carolina 2 9 .182 8 9 .471

___

Saturday’s Games

Wichita St. 80, South Florida 63

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at Houston, Noon

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 1 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 11 4 .733 15 4 .789
VCU 10 4 .714 19 6 .760
Davidson 7 4 .636 13 8 .619
Saint Louis 6 4 .600 14 6 .700
UMass 6 4 .600 8 7 .533
George Mason 8 6 .571 13 9 .591
Dayton 9 7 .563 14 9 .609
Richmond 6 5 .545 13 8 .619
Duquesne 7 7 .500 9 9 .500
Rhode Island 7 10 .412 10 15 .400
George Washington 3 5 .375 5 12 .294
La Salle 6 11 .353 9 16 .360
Saint Joseph’s 3 9 .250 5 15 .250
Fordham 2 11 .154 2 12 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 71, Saint Louis 53

VCU 64, Davidson 52

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 13 4 .765 17 6 .739
Florida St. 11 4 .733 15 5 .750
Virginia Tech 9 4 .692 15 5 .750
Georgia Tech 11 6 .647 15 8 .652
Clemson 10 6 .625 16 6 .727
North Carolina 10 6 .625 16 9 .640
Louisville 8 5 .615 13 6 .684
Syracuse 9 7 .563 15 8 .652
NC State 9 8 .529 13 9 .591
Duke 9 9 .500 11 11 .500
Notre Dame 7 11 .389 10 14 .417
Pittsburgh 6 10 .375 10 11 .476
Miami 4 15 .211 8 16 .333
Wake Forest 3 15 .167 6 15 .286
Boston College 2 11 .154 4 15 .211

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 77, Pittsburgh 62

Notre Dame 83, Florida St. 73

Virginia 68, Louisville 58

North Carolina 91, Duke 73

Tuesday’s Games

Miami vs. Pittsburgh at Greensboro, N.C., 2 p.m.

Boston College vs. Duke at Greensboro, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 11 2 .846 22 5 .815
Bellarmine 10 3 .769 13 7 .650
Lipscomb 9 6 .600 15 12 .556
North Florida 6 6 .500 8 15 .348
North Alabama 7 8 .467 13 10 .565
Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 10 8 .556
Stetson 7 9 .438 11 14 .440
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458
Kennesaw St. 2 13 .133 5 19 .208

___

Sunday’s Games

North Alabama vs. Liberty at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 12 1 .923 20 1 .952
Kansas 12 6 .667 19 8 .704
West Virginia 11 6 .647 18 8 .692
Texas 10 6 .625 16 7 .696
Oklahoma St. 11 7 .611 18 7 .720
Texas Tech 9 7 .563 17 8 .680
Oklahoma 9 8 .529 14 9 .609
TCU 5 10 .333 12 12 .500
Kansas St. 4 14 .222 8 19 .296
Iowa St. 0 18 .000 2 21 .087

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 85, West Virginia 80

Kansas St. 61, Iowa St. 56

Sunday’s Games

Texas Tech at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 11 4 .733 16 5 .762
Creighton 14 6 .700 18 7 .720
UConn 11 6 .647 14 6 .700
St. John’s 10 9 .526 16 10 .615
Seton Hall 10 9 .526 13 12 .520
Providence 9 10 .474 13 12 .520
Xavier 6 7 .462 13 7 .650
Georgetown 7 9 .438 9 12 .429
Marquette 8 11 .421 13 13 .500
Butler 8 12 .400 9 14 .391
DePaul 2 13 .133 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

UConn 98, Georgetown 82

Providence 54, Villanova 52

Creighton 93, Butler 73

St. John’s 81, Seton Hall 71

Marquette 66, Xavier 59

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Utah 12 2 .857 19 3 .864
Weber St. 12 3 .800 17 5 .773
E. Washington 12 3 .800 13 7 .650
Idaho St. 8 6 .571 13 10 .565
Montana St. 8 6 .571 11 9 .550
Montana 7 9 .438 13 12 .520
N. Colorado 6 8 .429 10 10 .500
Portland St. 6 8 .429 9 12 .429
Sacramento St. 5 9 .357 8 11 .421
N. Arizona 4 10 .286 5 15 .250
Idaho 1 17 .056 1 20 .048

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. 74, Montana St. 73

S. Utah 73, Portland St. 54

Montana 80, Warner Pacific 62

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 17 1 .944 22 1 .957
Radford 12 6 .667 15 12 .556
Campbell 11 6 .647 17 9 .654
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 10 .500
Longwood 10 10 .500 12 16 .429
Gardner-Webb 10 10 .500 11 15 .423
Hampton 9 9 .500 11 14 .440
High Point 6 11 .353 9 15 .375
SC-Upstate 5 11 .313 5 18 .217
Presbyterian 5 12 .294 7 15 .318
Charleston Southern 2 15 .118 3 18 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Campbell at Winthrop, Noon

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 14 2 .875 19 2 .905
Illinois 16 4 .800 20 6 .769
Iowa 13 6 .684 19 7 .731
Purdue 13 6 .684 18 8 .692
Ohio St. 12 8 .600 18 8 .692
Wisconsin 10 9 .526 16 10 .615
Rutgers 10 10 .500 14 10 .583
Maryland 9 10 .474 15 11 .577
Michigan St. 8 11 .421 14 11 .560
Indiana 7 12 .368 12 14 .462
Penn St. 6 12 .333 9 13 .409
Minnesota 6 14 .300 13 14 .481
Northwestern 5 13 .278 8 14 .364
Nebraska 3 15 .167 7 18 .280

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 77, Minnesota 70, OT

Purdue 67, Indiana 58

Illinois 73, Ohio St. 68

Sunday’s Games

Wisconsin at Iowa, 12:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern, 1:30 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 13 3 .813 19 4 .826
UC Irvine 10 4 .714 16 8 .667
UC Riverside 8 4 .667 13 7 .650
UC Davis 6 4 .600 9 7 .563
CS Bakersfield 9 7 .563 15 10 .600
Hawaii 9 9 .500 11 9 .550
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 6 9 .400
CS Northridge 5 9 .357 9 12 .429
Long Beach St. 4 8 .333 5 11 .313
Cal Poly 1 15 .063 3 19 .136
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 7 10 .412

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside 66, CS Northridge 65

UC Irvine 73, Long Beach St. 58

UC Davis 74, Hawaii 66

UC San Diego 85, Cal St.-Fullerton 78

UC Santa Barbara 70, Cal Poly 54

Tuesday’s Games

Long Beach St. vs. CS Northridge at Las Vegas, N.V., 6 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. Cal St.-Fullerton at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

