All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Vermont
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|5
|.667
|New Hampshire
|9
|6
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|Hartford
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|8
|.636
|Albany (NY)
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|11
|.500
|Stony Brook
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|14
|.391
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Binghamton
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|14
|.222
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell 79, UMBC 77
Hartford 71, Vermont 65
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|4
|.789
|Houston
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|3
|.870
|Memphis
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|6
|.714
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|.538
|9
|10
|.474
|UCF
|8
|10
|.444
|10
|11
|.476
|Tulsa
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|11
|.500
|South Florida
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|Temple
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|10
|.333
|Tulane
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|East Carolina
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|9
|.471
___
Saturday’s Games
Wichita St. 80, South Florida 63
Sunday’s Games
Memphis at Houston, Noon
Cincinnati at East Carolina, 1 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|4
|.789
|VCU
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|6
|.760
|Davidson
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|8
|.619
|Saint Louis
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|6
|.700
|UMass
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|7
|.533
|George Mason
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|9
|.591
|Dayton
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|9
|.609
|Richmond
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|8
|.619
|Duquesne
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Rhode Island
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|15
|.400
|George Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|12
|.294
|La Salle
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|16
|.360
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|15
|.250
|Fordham
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|12
|.143
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Bonaventure 71, Saint Louis 53
VCU 64, Davidson 52
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|6
|.739
|Florida St.
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|5
|.750
|Virginia Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|5
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|8
|.652
|Clemson
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|6
|.727
|North Carolina
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|9
|.640
|Louisville
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|6
|.684
|Syracuse
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|8
|.652
|NC State
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|9
|.591
|Duke
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Notre Dame
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|14
|.417
|Pittsburgh
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|11
|.476
|Miami
|4
|15
|.211
|8
|16
|.333
|Wake Forest
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|15
|.286
|Boston College
|2
|11
|.154
|4
|15
|.211
___
Saturday’s Games
Clemson 77, Pittsburgh 62
Notre Dame 83, Florida St. 73
Virginia 68, Louisville 58
North Carolina 91, Duke 73
Tuesday’s Games
Miami vs. Pittsburgh at Greensboro, N.C., 2 p.m.
Boston College vs. Duke at Greensboro, N.C., 4:30 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|5
|.815
|Bellarmine
|10
|3
|.769
|13
|7
|.650
|Lipscomb
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|North Florida
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|North Alabama
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|10
|.565
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|8
|.556
|Stetson
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|14
|.440
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|13
|.133
|5
|19
|.208
___
Sunday’s Games
North Alabama vs. Liberty at Jacksonville, F.L., 2 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|12
|1
|.923
|20
|1
|.952
|Kansas
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|8
|.704
|West Virginia
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|8
|.692
|Texas
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|7
|.696
|Oklahoma St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|7
|.720
|Texas Tech
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|8
|.680
|Oklahoma
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|9
|.609
|TCU
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|Kansas St.
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|19
|.296
|Iowa St.
|0
|18
|.000
|2
|21
|.087
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 85, West Virginia 80
Kansas St. 61, Iowa St. 56
Sunday’s Games
Texas Tech at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|11
|4
|.733
|16
|5
|.762
|Creighton
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|7
|.720
|UConn
|11
|6
|.647
|14
|6
|.700
|St. John’s
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|10
|.615
|Seton Hall
|10
|9
|.526
|13
|12
|.520
|Providence
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|12
|.520
|Xavier
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|7
|.650
|Georgetown
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|12
|.429
|Marquette
|8
|11
|.421
|13
|13
|.500
|Butler
|8
|12
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|DePaul
|2
|13
|.133
|4
|13
|.235
___
Saturday’s Games
UConn 98, Georgetown 82
Providence 54, Villanova 52
Creighton 93, Butler 73
St. John’s 81, Seton Hall 71
Marquette 66, Xavier 59
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Utah
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|3
|.864
|Weber St.
|12
|3
|.800
|17
|5
|.773
|E. Washington
|12
|3
|.800
|13
|7
|.650
|Idaho St.
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|10
|.565
|Montana St.
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Montana
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|12
|.520
|N. Colorado
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Portland St.
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|12
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|11
|.421
|N. Arizona
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Idaho
|1
|17
|.056
|1
|20
|.048
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. 74, Montana St. 73
S. Utah 73, Portland St. 54
Montana 80, Warner Pacific 62
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|17
|1
|.944
|22
|1
|.957
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Campbell
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|9
|.654
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|10
|.500
|Longwood
|10
|10
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|10
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Hampton
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|High Point
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|15
|.375
|SC-Upstate
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|18
|.217
|Presbyterian
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|15
|.318
|Charleston Southern
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|18
|.143
___
Sunday’s Games
Campbell at Winthrop, Noon
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|14
|2
|.875
|19
|2
|.905
|Illinois
|16
|4
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Iowa
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|7
|.731
|Purdue
|13
|6
|.684
|18
|8
|.692
|Ohio St.
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Wisconsin
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|10
|.615
|Rutgers
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Maryland
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|11
|.577
|Michigan St.
|8
|11
|.421
|14
|11
|.560
|Indiana
|7
|12
|.368
|12
|14
|.462
|Penn St.
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Minnesota
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|14
|.481
|Northwestern
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|14
|.364
|Nebraska
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|18
|.280
___
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers 77, Minnesota 70, OT
Purdue 67, Indiana 58
Illinois 73, Ohio St. 68
Sunday’s Games
Wisconsin at Iowa, 12:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|4
|.826
|UC Irvine
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|8
|.667
|UC Riverside
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|UC Davis
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|CS Bakersfield
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|10
|.600
|Hawaii
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|9
|.400
|CS Northridge
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|12
|.429
|Long Beach St.
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Cal Poly
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|19
|.136
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
___
Saturday’s Games
UC Riverside 66, CS Northridge 65
UC Irvine 73, Long Beach St. 58
UC Davis 74, Hawaii 66
UC San Diego 85, Cal St.-Fullerton 78
UC Santa Barbara 70, Cal Poly 54
Tuesday’s Games
Long Beach St. vs. CS Northridge at Las Vegas, N.V., 6 p.m.
Cal Poly vs. Cal St.-Fullerton at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
