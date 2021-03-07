All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oregon 14 4 .778 19 5 .792 Southern Cal 15 5 .750 21 6 .778 Colorado 14 6 .700 20 7 .741 UCLA 13 6 .684 17 8 .680 Arizona 11 9 .550 17 9 .654 Oregon St. 10 10 .500 14 12 .538 Stanford 10 10 .500 14 12 .538 Utah 8 11 .421 11 12 .478 Arizona St. 7 10 .412 10 13 .435 Washington St. 7 12 .368 14 12 .538 Washington 4 16 .200 5 20 .200 California 3 17 .150 8 19 .296

Sunday’s Games

Oregon 80, Oregon St. 67

Wednesday’s Games

Washington St. vs. Arizona St. at Paradise, N.V., 4 p.m.

Washington vs. Utah at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.

California vs. Stanford at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Navy 12 1 .923 15 3 .833 Colgate 11 1 .917 12 1 .923 Lafayette 9 5 .643 9 6 .600 Army 7 7 .500 12 8 .600 American U. 4 5 .444 4 6 .400 Bucknell 4 6 .400 5 6 .455 Boston U. 6 10 .375 7 11 .389 Holy Cross 5 11 .313 5 11 .313 Loyola (Md.) 4 10 .286 5 10 .333 Lehigh 4 10 .286 4 11 .267

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Army, 5:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama 16 2 .889 21 6 .778 Arkansas 13 4 .765 21 5 .808 LSU 11 6 .647 16 8 .667 Tennessee 10 7 .588 17 7 .708 Florida 9 7 .563 13 8 .619 Mississippi 10 8 .556 15 10 .600 Missouri 8 8 .500 15 8 .652 Kentucky 8 9 .471 9 15 .375 Mississippi St. 8 10 .444 14 13 .519 Georgia 7 11 .389 14 11 .560 Auburn 7 11 .389 13 14 .481 South Carolina 4 12 .250 6 14 .300 Texas A&M 2 8 .200 8 9 .471 Vanderbilt 3 13 .188 8 15 .348

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 65, Florida 54

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UNC-Greensboro 13 5 .722 20 8 .714 Wofford 12 5 .706 15 9 .625 Furman 10 5 .667 16 9 .640 Chattanooga 9 7 .563 18 8 .692 ETSU 8 7 .533 13 12 .520 VMI 7 7 .500 13 12 .520 Mercer 8 9 .471 18 10 .643 The Citadel 5 11 .313 13 12 .520 W. Carolina 4 13 .235 11 16 .407 Samford 2 9 .182 6 13 .316

Sunday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro 77, ETSU 65

Mercer 73, VMI 59

Monday’s Games

Mercer vs. UNC-Greensboro at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Nicholls 14 2 .875 17 6 .739 Abilene Christian 13 2 .867 21 4 .840 Sam Houston St. 13 3 .813 19 8 .704 Stephen F. Austin 12 3 .800 16 5 .762 Northwestern St. 9 7 .563 10 17 .370 New Orleans 8 7 .533 9 14 .391 Lamar 6 10 .375 8 17 .320 Incarnate Word 5 9 .357 8 13 .381 SE Louisiana 5 10 .333 7 17 .292 McNeese St. 4 10 .286 10 13 .435 Houston Baptist 4 11 .267 5 18 .217 Cent. Arkansas 4 12 .250 5 19 .208 Texas A&M-CC 2 13 .133 5 19 .208

Tuesday’s Games

McNeese St. vs. SE Louisiana at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.

Houston Baptist vs. Incarnate Word at Katy, T.X., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southland – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. New Orleans at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.

Southland – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Lamar at Katy, T.X., 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Prairie View 13 0 1.000 14 4 .778 Jackson St. 11 0 1.000 11 5 .688 Texas Southern 10 3 .769 13 8 .619 Grambling St. 9 6 .600 11 11 .500 Southern U. 8 6 .571 8 10 .444 Alcorn St. 6 7 .462 6 12 .333 Alabama A&M 4 9 .308 6 9 .400 Alabama St. 4 14 .222 4 14 .222 Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 12 .200 4 20 .167 MVSU 2 13 .133 2 21 .087

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Jackson St. at Birmingham, A.L., 3 p.m.

MVSU vs. Prairie View at Birmingham, A.L., 9:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 9 3 .750 16 6 .727 South Dakota 11 4 .733 14 10 .583 N. Dakota St. 11 5 .688 14 11 .560 Oral Roberts 10 5 .667 14 10 .583 North Dakota 8 8 .500 9 17 .346 UMKC 7 7 .500 11 13 .458 W. Illinois 5 9 .357 7 15 .318 Nebraska-Omaha 3 11 .214 5 20 .200 Denver 1 13 .071 2 19 .095

Sunday’s Games

Oral Roberts 76, North Dakota 65

N. Dakota St. 69, UMKC 65

Monday’s Games

Oral Roberts vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:45 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 9:45 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas State 12 3 .800 18 7 .720 Georgia St. 8 4 .667 16 5 .762 Coastal Carolina 9 5 .643 16 7 .696 Louisiana-Lafayette 10 7 .588 17 9 .654 South Alabama 10 7 .588 17 11 .607 Texas-Arlington 9 8 .529 13 13 .500 Appalachian St. 7 8 .467 16 11 .593 Arkansas St. 7 8 .467 11 13 .458 Georgia Southern 7 9 .438 13 13 .500 UALR 7 11 .389 11 15 .423 Louisiana-Monroe 5 13 .278 7 19 .269 Troy 4 12 .250 11 17 .393

Sunday’s Games

Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Lafayette 73

Appalachian St. 64, Coastal Carolina 61, OT

Monday’s Games

Appalachian St. vs. Georgia St. at Pensacola, F.L., 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 15 0 1.000 24 0 1.000 BYU 10 3 .769 19 5 .792 Loyola Marymount 7 5 .583 13 9 .591 Pepperdine 7 6 .538 12 11 .522 Pacific 6 7 .462 9 9 .500 Santa Clara 4 5 .444 12 8 .600 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4 6 .400 14 8 .636 San Francisco 4 9 .308 11 14 .440 San Diego 2 7 .222 3 11 .214 Portland 0 11 .000 6 15 .286

Sunday’s Games

Pepperdine 78, Santa Clara 70

Monday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pepperdine vs. BYU at Las Vegas, N.V., 12 a.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grand Canyon 9 3 .750 15 6 .714 Utah Valley 9 4 .692 11 10 .524 New Mexico St. 7 6 .538 10 7 .588 California Baptist 6 6 .500 13 9 .591 Seattle 4 5 .444 11 10 .524 Tarleton St. 5 7 .417 10 10 .500 Dixie St. 4 10 .286 8 13 .381 Rio Grande 2 5 .286 9 9 .500 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

