By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 10 4 .714 14 6 .700
Vermont 10 4 .714 10 5 .667
New Hampshire 9 6 .600 10 9 .526
Hartford 8 6 .571 14 8 .636
Albany (NY) 6 6 .500 7 9 .438
Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 11 11 .500
Stony Brook 7 9 .438 9 14 .391
NJIT 6 10 .375 7 12 .368
Binghamton 4 10 .286 4 14 .222
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222

___

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 11 2 .846 15 4 .789
Houston 14 3 .824 21 3 .875
Memphis 11 4 .733 15 7 .682
SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733
Cincinnati 8 6 .571 10 10 .500
UCF 8 10 .444 10 11 .476
Tulsa 7 9 .438 11 11 .500
South Florida 4 10 .286 8 12 .400
Temple 4 10 .286 5 10 .333
Tulane 4 12 .250 9 12 .429
East Carolina 2 10 .167 8 10 .444

___

Sunday’s Games

Houston 67, Memphis 64

Cincinnati 82, East Carolina 69

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 11 4 .733 15 4 .789
VCU 10 4 .714 19 6 .760
Davidson 7 4 .636 13 8 .619
Saint Louis 6 4 .600 14 6 .700
UMass 6 4 .600 8 7 .533
George Mason 8 6 .571 13 9 .591
Dayton 9 7 .563 14 9 .609
Richmond 6 5 .545 13 8 .619
Duquesne 7 7 .500 9 9 .500
Rhode Island 7 10 .412 10 15 .400
George Washington 3 5 .375 5 12 .294
La Salle 6 11 .353 9 16 .360
Saint Joseph’s 3 9 .250 5 15 .250
Fordham 2 11 .154 2 12 .143

___

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 13 4 .765 17 6 .739
Florida St. 11 4 .733 15 5 .750
Virginia Tech 9 4 .692 15 5 .750
Georgia Tech 11 6 .647 15 8 .652
Clemson 10 6 .625 16 6 .727
North Carolina 10 6 .625 16 9 .640
Louisville 8 5 .615 13 6 .684
Syracuse 9 7 .563 15 8 .652
NC State 9 8 .529 13 9 .591
Duke 9 9 .500 11 11 .500
Notre Dame 7 11 .389 10 14 .417
Pittsburgh 6 10 .375 10 11 .476
Miami 4 15 .211 8 16 .333
Wake Forest 3 15 .167 6 15 .286
Boston College 2 11 .154 4 15 .211

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami vs. Pittsburgh at Greensboro, N.C., 2 p.m.

Boston College vs. Duke at Greensboro, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

NC State vs. Syracuse at Greensboro, N.C., Noon

ACC – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Clemson at Greensboro, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

ACC – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Louisville at Greensboro, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

ACC – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. North Carolina at Greensboro, N.C., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 11 2 .846 23 5 .821
Bellarmine 10 3 .769 13 7 .650
Lipscomb 9 6 .600 15 12 .556
North Florida 6 6 .500 8 15 .348
North Alabama 7 8 .467 13 11 .542
Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 10 8 .556
Stetson 7 9 .438 11 14 .440
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458
Kennesaw St. 2 13 .133 5 19 .208

___

Sunday’s Games

Liberty 79, North Alabama 75

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 13 1 .929 21 1 .955
Kansas 12 6 .667 19 8 .704
Texas 11 6 .647 17 7 .708
West Virginia 11 6 .647 18 8 .692
Oklahoma St. 11 7 .611 18 7 .720
Texas Tech 9 8 .529 17 9 .654
Oklahoma 9 8 .529 14 9 .609
TCU 5 11 .313 12 13 .480
Kansas St. 4 14 .222 8 19 .296
Iowa St. 0 18 .000 2 21 .087

___

Sunday’s Games

Baylor 88, Texas Tech 73

Texas 76, TCU 64

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas St. vs. TCU at Kansas City, M.O., 6:30 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 11 4 .733 16 5 .762
Creighton 14 6 .700 18 7 .720
UConn 11 6 .647 14 6 .700
St. John’s 10 9 .526 16 10 .615
Seton Hall 10 9 .526 13 12 .520
Providence 9 10 .474 13 12 .520
Xavier 6 7 .462 13 7 .650
Georgetown 7 9 .438 9 12 .429
Marquette 8 11 .421 13 13 .500
Butler 8 12 .400 9 14 .391
DePaul 2 13 .133 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette vs. Georgetown at New York, N.Y., 3 p.m.

Butler vs. Xavier at New York, N.Y., 6 p.m.

DePaul vs. Providence at New York, N.Y., 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Utah 12 2 .857 19 3 .864
Weber St. 12 3 .800 17 5 .773
E. Washington 12 3 .800 13 7 .650
Idaho St. 8 6 .571 13 10 .565
Montana St. 8 6 .571 11 9 .550
Montana 7 9 .438 13 12 .520
N. Colorado 6 8 .429 10 10 .500
Portland St. 6 8 .429 9 12 .429
Sacramento St. 5 9 .357 8 11 .421
N. Arizona 4 10 .286 5 15 .250
Idaho 1 17 .056 1 20 .048

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento St. vs. N. Colorado at Boise, I.D., 11 a.m.

N. Arizona vs. Portland St. at Boise, I.D., 2 p.m.

Idaho vs. Montana at Boise, I.D., 5 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 17 1 .944 23 1 .958
Radford 12 6 .667 15 12 .556
Campbell 11 6 .647 17 10 .630
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 10 .500
Longwood 10 10 .500 12 16 .429
Gardner-Webb 10 10 .500 11 15 .423
Hampton 9 9 .500 11 14 .440
High Point 6 11 .353 9 15 .375
SC-Upstate 5 11 .313 5 18 .217
Presbyterian 5 12 .294 7 15 .318
Charleston Southern 2 15 .118 3 18 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Winthrop 80, Campbell 53

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 14 3 .824 19 3 .864
Illinois 16 4 .800 20 6 .769
Iowa 14 6 .700 20 7 .741
Purdue 13 6 .684 18 8 .692
Ohio St. 12 8 .600 18 8 .692
Wisconsin 10 10 .500 16 11 .593
Rutgers 10 10 .500 14 10 .583
Michigan St. 9 11 .450 15 11 .577
Maryland 9 11 .450 15 12 .556
Indiana 7 12 .368 12 14 .462
Penn St. 7 12 .368 10 13 .435
Northwestern 6 13 .316 9 14 .391
Minnesota 6 14 .300 13 14 .481
Nebraska 3 16 .158 7 19 .269

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa 77, Wisconsin 73

Northwestern 79, Nebraska 78

Michigan St. 70, Michigan 64

Penn St. 66, Maryland 61

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Northwestern at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:55 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 13 3 .813 19 4 .826
UC Irvine 10 4 .714 16 8 .667
UC Riverside 8 4 .667 13 7 .650
UC Davis 6 4 .600 9 7 .563
CS Bakersfield 9 7 .563 15 10 .600
Hawaii 9 9 .500 11 9 .550
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 6 9 .400
CS Northridge 5 9 .357 9 12 .429
Long Beach St. 4 8 .333 5 11 .313
Cal Poly 1 15 .063 3 19 .136
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 7 10 .412

___

Tuesday’s Games

Long Beach St. vs. CS Northridge at Las Vegas, N.V., 6 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. Cal St.-Fullerton at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

