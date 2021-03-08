All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UMBC 10 4 .714 14 6 .700 Vermont 10 4 .714 10 5 .667 New Hampshire 9 6 .600 10 9 .526 Hartford 8 6 .571 14 8 .636 Albany (NY) 6 6 .500 7 9 .438 Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 11 11 .500 Stony Brook 7 9 .438 9 14 .391 NJIT 6 10 .375 7 12 .368 Binghamton 4 10 .286 4 14 .222 Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222

___

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wichita St. 11 2 .846 15 4 .789 Houston 14 3 .824 21 3 .875 Memphis 11 4 .733 15 7 .682 SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733 Cincinnati 8 6 .571 10 10 .500 UCF 8 10 .444 10 11 .476 Tulsa 7 9 .438 11 11 .500 South Florida 4 10 .286 8 12 .400 Temple 4 10 .286 5 10 .333 Tulane 4 12 .250 9 12 .429 East Carolina 2 10 .167 8 10 .444

___

Sunday’s Games

Houston 67, Memphis 64

Cincinnati 82, East Carolina 69

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Bonaventure 11 4 .733 15 4 .789 VCU 10 4 .714 19 6 .760 Davidson 7 4 .636 13 8 .619 Saint Louis 6 4 .600 14 6 .700 UMass 6 4 .600 8 7 .533 George Mason 8 6 .571 13 9 .591 Dayton 9 7 .563 14 9 .609 Richmond 6 5 .545 13 8 .619 Duquesne 7 7 .500 9 9 .500 Rhode Island 7 10 .412 10 15 .400 George Washington 3 5 .375 5 12 .294 La Salle 6 11 .353 9 16 .360 Saint Joseph’s 3 9 .250 5 15 .250 Fordham 2 11 .154 2 12 .143

___

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Virginia 13 4 .765 17 6 .739 Florida St. 11 4 .733 15 5 .750 Virginia Tech 9 4 .692 15 5 .750 Georgia Tech 11 6 .647 15 8 .652 Clemson 10 6 .625 16 6 .727 North Carolina 10 6 .625 16 9 .640 Louisville 8 5 .615 13 6 .684 Syracuse 9 7 .563 15 8 .652 NC State 9 8 .529 13 9 .591 Duke 9 9 .500 11 11 .500 Notre Dame 7 11 .389 10 14 .417 Pittsburgh 6 10 .375 10 11 .476 Miami 4 15 .211 8 16 .333 Wake Forest 3 15 .167 6 15 .286 Boston College 2 11 .154 4 15 .211

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami vs. Pittsburgh at Greensboro, N.C., 2 p.m.

Boston College vs. Duke at Greensboro, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

NC State vs. Syracuse at Greensboro, N.C., Noon

ACC – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Clemson at Greensboro, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

ACC – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Louisville at Greensboro, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

ACC – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. North Carolina at Greensboro, N.C., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 11 2 .846 23 5 .821 Bellarmine 10 3 .769 13 7 .650 Lipscomb 9 6 .600 15 12 .556 North Florida 6 6 .500 8 15 .348 North Alabama 7 8 .467 13 11 .542 Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 10 8 .556 Stetson 7 9 .438 11 14 .440 Jacksonville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458 Kennesaw St. 2 13 .133 5 19 .208

___

Sunday’s Games

Liberty 79, North Alabama 75

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 13 1 .929 21 1 .955 Kansas 12 6 .667 19 8 .704 Texas 11 6 .647 17 7 .708 West Virginia 11 6 .647 18 8 .692 Oklahoma St. 11 7 .611 18 7 .720 Texas Tech 9 8 .529 17 9 .654 Oklahoma 9 8 .529 14 9 .609 TCU 5 11 .313 12 13 .480 Kansas St. 4 14 .222 8 19 .296 Iowa St. 0 18 .000 2 21 .087

___

Sunday’s Games

Baylor 88, Texas Tech 73

Texas 76, TCU 64

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas St. vs. TCU at Kansas City, M.O., 6:30 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Villanova 11 4 .733 16 5 .762 Creighton 14 6 .700 18 7 .720 UConn 11 6 .647 14 6 .700 St. John’s 10 9 .526 16 10 .615 Seton Hall 10 9 .526 13 12 .520 Providence 9 10 .474 13 12 .520 Xavier 6 7 .462 13 7 .650 Georgetown 7 9 .438 9 12 .429 Marquette 8 11 .421 13 13 .500 Butler 8 12 .400 9 14 .391 DePaul 2 13 .133 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette vs. Georgetown at New York, N.Y., 3 p.m.

Butler vs. Xavier at New York, N.Y., 6 p.m.

DePaul vs. Providence at New York, N.Y., 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Utah 12 2 .857 19 3 .864 Weber St. 12 3 .800 17 5 .773 E. Washington 12 3 .800 13 7 .650 Idaho St. 8 6 .571 13 10 .565 Montana St. 8 6 .571 11 9 .550 Montana 7 9 .438 13 12 .520 N. Colorado 6 8 .429 10 10 .500 Portland St. 6 8 .429 9 12 .429 Sacramento St. 5 9 .357 8 11 .421 N. Arizona 4 10 .286 5 15 .250 Idaho 1 17 .056 1 20 .048

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento St. vs. N. Colorado at Boise, I.D., 11 a.m.

N. Arizona vs. Portland St. at Boise, I.D., 2 p.m.

Idaho vs. Montana at Boise, I.D., 5 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 17 1 .944 23 1 .958 Radford 12 6 .667 15 12 .556 Campbell 11 6 .647 17 10 .630 UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 10 .500 Longwood 10 10 .500 12 16 .429 Gardner-Webb 10 10 .500 11 15 .423 Hampton 9 9 .500 11 14 .440 High Point 6 11 .353 9 15 .375 SC-Upstate 5 11 .313 5 18 .217 Presbyterian 5 12 .294 7 15 .318 Charleston Southern 2 15 .118 3 18 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Winthrop 80, Campbell 53

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan 14 3 .824 19 3 .864 Illinois 16 4 .800 20 6 .769 Iowa 14 6 .700 20 7 .741 Purdue 13 6 .684 18 8 .692 Ohio St. 12 8 .600 18 8 .692 Wisconsin 10 10 .500 16 11 .593 Rutgers 10 10 .500 14 10 .583 Michigan St. 9 11 .450 15 11 .577 Maryland 9 11 .450 15 12 .556 Indiana 7 12 .368 12 14 .462 Penn St. 7 12 .368 10 13 .435 Northwestern 6 13 .316 9 14 .391 Minnesota 6 14 .300 13 14 .481 Nebraska 3 16 .158 7 19 .269

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa 77, Wisconsin 73

Northwestern 79, Nebraska 78

Michigan St. 70, Michigan 64

Penn St. 66, Maryland 61

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Northwestern at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:55 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Santa Barbara 13 3 .813 19 4 .826 UC Irvine 10 4 .714 16 8 .667 UC Riverside 8 4 .667 13 7 .650 UC Davis 6 4 .600 9 7 .563 CS Bakersfield 9 7 .563 15 10 .600 Hawaii 9 9 .500 11 9 .550 Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 6 9 .400 CS Northridge 5 9 .357 9 12 .429 Long Beach St. 4 8 .333 5 11 .313 Cal Poly 1 15 .063 3 19 .136 UC San Diego 0 0 .000 7 10 .412

___

Tuesday’s Games

Long Beach St. vs. CS Northridge at Las Vegas, N.V., 6 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. Cal St.-Fullerton at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.