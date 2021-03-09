Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Vermont
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|5
|.667
|New Hampshire
|9
|6
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|Hartford
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|8
|.636
|Albany (NY)
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|11
|.500
|Stony Brook
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|14
|.391
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Binghamton
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|14
|.222
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|4
|.789
|Houston
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|3
|.875
|Memphis
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|7
|.682
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Cincinnati
|8
|6
|.571
|10
|10
|.500
|UCF
|8
|10
|.444
|10
|11
|.476
|Tulsa
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|11
|.500
|South Florida
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|Temple
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|10
|.333
|Tulane
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|East Carolina
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
___
Temple vs. South Florida at Fort Worth, T.X., Noon
Tulane vs. Tulsa at Fort Worth, T.X., 3 p.m.
East Carolina vs. UCF at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|4
|.789
|VCU
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|6
|.760
|Davidson
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|8
|.619
|Saint Louis
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|6
|.700
|UMass
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|7
|.533
|George Mason
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|9
|.591
|Dayton
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|9
|.609
|Richmond
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|8
|.619
|Duquesne
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Rhode Island
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|15
|.400
|George Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|12
|.294
|La Salle
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|16
|.360
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|15
|.250
|Fordham
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|12
|.143
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|6
|.739
|Florida St.
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|5
|.750
|Virginia Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|5
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|8
|.652
|Clemson
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|6
|.727
|North Carolina
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|9
|.640
|Louisville
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|6
|.684
|Syracuse
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|8
|.652
|NC State
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|9
|.591
|Duke
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Notre Dame
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|14
|.417
|Pittsburgh
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|12
|.455
|Miami
|4
|15
|.211
|9
|16
|.360
|Wake Forest
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|15
|.286
|Boston College
|2
|11
|.154
|4
|15
|.211
___
Miami 79, Pittsburgh 73
Boston College vs. Duke at Greensboro, N.C., 4:30 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.
NC State vs. Syracuse at Greensboro, N.C., Noon
Miami vs. Clemson at Greensboro, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
ACC – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Louisville at Greensboro, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
ACC – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. North Carolina at Greensboro, N.C., 9 p.m.
ACC – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Virginia at Greensboro, N.C., Noon
ACC – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Georgia Tech at Greensboro, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
ACC – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Florida St. at Greensboro, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
ACC – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Virginia Tech at Greensboro, N.C., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|11
|2
|.846
|23
|5
|.821
|Bellarmine
|10
|3
|.769
|13
|7
|.650
|Lipscomb
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|North Florida
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|North Alabama
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|11
|.542
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|8
|.556
|Stetson
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|14
|.440
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|13
|.133
|5
|19
|.208
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|13
|1
|.929
|21
|1
|.955
|Kansas
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|8
|.704
|Texas
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|7
|.708
|West Virginia
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|8
|.692
|Oklahoma St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|7
|.720
|Texas Tech
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|9
|.654
|Oklahoma
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|9
|.609
|TCU
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|13
|.480
|Kansas St.
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|19
|.296
|Iowa St.
|0
|18
|.000
|2
|21
|.087
___
Kansas St. vs. TCU at Kansas City, M.O., 6:30 p.m.
Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. West Virginia at Kansas City, M.O., 11:30 a.m.
Big 12 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Baylor at Kansas City, M.O., 2:30 p.m.
Big 12 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 6:30 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. Texas at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|11
|4
|.733
|16
|5
|.762
|Creighton
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|7
|.720
|UConn
|11
|6
|.647
|14
|6
|.700
|St. John’s
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|10
|.615
|Seton Hall
|10
|9
|.526
|13
|12
|.520
|Providence
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|12
|.520
|Xavier
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|7
|.650
|Georgetown
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|12
|.429
|Marquette
|8
|11
|.421
|13
|13
|.500
|Butler
|8
|12
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|DePaul
|2
|13
|.133
|4
|13
|.235
___
Marquette vs. Georgetown at New York, N.Y., 3 p.m.
Butler vs. Xavier at New York, N.Y., 6 p.m.
DePaul vs. Providence at New York, N.Y., 9 p.m.
Big East – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Villanova at New York, N.Y., Noon
Seton Hall vs. St. John’s at New York, N.Y., 3 p.m.
Big East – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Creighton at New York, N.Y., 6 p.m.
Big East – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. UConn at New York, N.Y., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Utah
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|3
|.864
|Weber St.
|12
|3
|.800
|17
|5
|.773
|E. Washington
|12
|3
|.800
|13
|7
|.650
|Idaho St.
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|10
|.565
|Montana St.
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Montana
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|12
|.520
|N. Colorado
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Portland St.
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|12
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|11
|.421
|N. Arizona
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Idaho
|1
|17
|.056
|1
|20
|.048
___
Sacramento St. vs. N. Colorado at Boise, I.D., 11 a.m.
N. Arizona vs. Portland St. at Boise, I.D., 2 p.m.
Idaho vs. Montana at Boise, I.D., 5 p.m.
Big Sky – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. S. Utah at Boise, I.D., 1 p.m.
Montana St. vs. Idaho St. at Boise, I.D., 4 p.m.
Big Sky – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. E. Washington at Boise, I.D., 7 p.m.
Big Sky – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Weber St. at Boise, I.D., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|17
|1
|.944
|23
|1
|.958
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Campbell
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|10
|.630
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|10
|.500
|Longwood
|10
|10
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|10
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Hampton
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|High Point
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|15
|.375
|SC-Upstate
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|18
|.217
|Presbyterian
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|15
|.318
|Charleston Southern
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|18
|.143
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|14
|3
|.824
|19
|3
|.864
|Illinois
|16
|4
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Iowa
|14
|6
|.700
|20
|7
|.741
|Purdue
|13
|6
|.684
|18
|8
|.692
|Ohio St.
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Wisconsin
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Rutgers
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Michigan St.
|9
|11
|.450
|15
|11
|.577
|Maryland
|9
|11
|.450
|15
|12
|.556
|Indiana
|7
|12
|.368
|12
|14
|.462
|Penn St.
|7
|12
|.368
|10
|13
|.435
|Northwestern
|6
|13
|.316
|9
|14
|.391
|Minnesota
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|14
|.481
|Nebraska
|3
|16
|.158
|7
|19
|.269
___
Minnesota vs. Northwestern at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:55 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Maryland at Indianapolis, I.N., 11:30 a.m.
Big Ten – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 1:55 p.m.
Indiana vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.
Big Ten – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Wisconsin at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:55 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|4
|.826
|UC Irvine
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|8
|.667
|UC Riverside
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|UC Davis
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|CS Bakersfield
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|10
|.600
|Hawaii
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|9
|.400
|CS Northridge
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|12
|.429
|Long Beach St.
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Cal Poly
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|19
|.136
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
___
Long Beach St. vs. CS Northridge at Las Vegas, N.V., 6 p.m.
Cal Poly vs. Cal St.-Fullerton at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
Big West – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. UC Santa Barbara at Las Vegas, N.V., 2 p.m.
CS Bakersfield vs. UC Davis at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.
Big West – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. UC Irvine at Las Vegas, N.V., 8 p.m.
Hawaii vs. UC Riverside at Las Vegas, N.V., 11 p.m.
