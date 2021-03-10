On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 14 4 .778 19 5 .792
Southern Cal 15 5 .750 21 6 .778
Colorado 14 6 .700 20 7 .741
UCLA 13 6 .684 17 8 .680
Arizona 11 9 .550 17 9 .654
Oregon St. 10 10 .500 14 12 .538
Stanford 10 10 .500 14 12 .538
Utah 8 11 .421 11 12 .478
Arizona St. 7 10 .412 10 13 .435
Washington St. 7 12 .368 14 12 .538
Washington 4 16 .200 5 20 .200
California 3 17 .150 8 19 .296

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington St. vs. Arizona St. at Paradise, N.V., 4 p.m.

Washington vs. Utah at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.

California vs. Stanford at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pac-12 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Oregon at Paradise, N.V., 2:30 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

Pac-12 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Southern Cal at Paradise, N.V., 8:30 p.m.

Pac-12 – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Colorado at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 12 1 .923 15 3 .833
Colgate 11 1 .917 12 1 .923
Lafayette 9 5 .643 9 6 .600
Army 7 7 .500 12 8 .600
American U. 4 5 .444 4 6 .400
Bucknell 4 6 .400 5 6 .455
Boston U. 6 10 .375 7 11 .389
Holy Cross 5 11 .313 5 11 .313
Loyola (Md.) 4 10 .286 5 10 .333
Lehigh 4 10 .286 4 11 .267

___

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Army, 5:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 16 2 .889 21 6 .778
Arkansas 13 4 .765 21 5 .808
LSU 11 6 .647 16 8 .667
Tennessee 10 7 .588 17 7 .708
Florida 9 7 .563 13 8 .619
Mississippi 10 8 .556 15 10 .600
Missouri 8 8 .500 15 8 .652
Kentucky 8 9 .471 9 15 .375
Mississippi St. 8 10 .444 14 13 .519
Georgia 7 11 .389 14 11 .560
Auburn 7 11 .389 13 14 .481
South Carolina 4 12 .250 6 14 .300
Texas A&M 2 8 .200 8 9 .471
Vanderbilt 3 13 .188 8 15 .348

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi St. vs. Kentucky at Nashville, T.N., Noon

Southeastern – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Florida at Nashville, T.N., 2:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Missouri at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi at Nashville, T.N., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southeastern – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Alabama at Nashville, T.N., Noon

Southeastern – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Tennessee at Nashville, T.N., 2:30 p.m.

Southeastern – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Arkansas at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.

Southeastern – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. LSU at Nashville, T.N., 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 13 5 .722 21 8 .724
Wofford 12 5 .706 15 9 .625
Furman 10 5 .667 16 9 .640
Chattanooga 9 7 .563 18 8 .692
ETSU 8 7 .533 13 12 .520
VMI 7 7 .500 13 12 .520
Mercer 8 9 .471 18 11 .621
The Citadel 5 11 .313 13 12 .520
W. Carolina 4 13 .235 11 16 .407
Samford 2 9 .182 6 13 .316

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 14 2 .875 17 6 .739
Abilene Christian 13 2 .867 21 4 .840
Sam Houston St. 13 3 .813 19 8 .704
Stephen F. Austin 12 3 .800 16 5 .762
Northwestern St. 9 7 .563 10 17 .370
New Orleans 8 7 .533 9 14 .391
Lamar 6 10 .375 8 17 .320
Incarnate Word 5 9 .357 8 14 .364
SE Louisiana 5 10 .333 8 17 .320
McNeese St. 4 10 .286 10 14 .417
Houston Baptist 4 11 .267 6 18 .250
Cent. Arkansas 4 12 .250 5 19 .208
Texas A&M-CC 2 13 .133 5 19 .208

___

Tuesday’s Games

SE Louisiana 71, McNeese St. 68

Houston Baptist 80, Incarnate Word 68

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.

Houston Baptist vs. Lamar at Katy, T.X., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southland – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Northwestern St. at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.

Southland – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Sam Houston St. at Katy, T.X., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southland – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Nicholls at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.

Southland – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Abilene Christian at Katy, T.X., 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 13 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Jackson St. 11 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Texas Southern 10 3 .769 13 8 .619
Grambling St. 9 6 .600 11 11 .500
Southern U. 8 6 .571 8 10 .444
Alcorn St. 6 7 .462 6 12 .333
Alabama A&M 4 9 .308 6 9 .400
Alabama St. 4 14 .222 4 14 .222
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 12 .200 4 20 .167
MVSU 2 13 .133 2 21 .087

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Jackson St. at Birmingham, A.L., 3 p.m.

MVSU vs. Prairie View at Birmingham, A.L., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alcorn St. vs. Texas Southern at Birmingham, A.L., 3 p.m.

Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at Birmingham, A.L., 9:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 9 3 .750 16 7 .696
South Dakota 11 4 .733 14 11 .560
N. Dakota St. 11 5 .688 15 12 .556
Oral Roberts 10 5 .667 16 10 .615
North Dakota 8 8 .500 9 17 .346
UMKC 7 7 .500 11 13 .458
W. Illinois 5 9 .357 7 15 .318
Nebraska-Omaha 3 11 .214 5 20 .200
Denver 1 13 .071 2 19 .095

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oral Roberts 75, N. Dakota St. 72

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 12 3 .800 18 7 .720
Georgia St. 8 4 .667 16 6 .727
Coastal Carolina 9 5 .643 16 7 .696
Louisiana-Lafayette 10 7 .588 17 9 .654
South Alabama 10 7 .588 17 11 .607
Texas-Arlington 9 8 .529 13 13 .500
Appalachian St. 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
Arkansas St. 7 8 .467 11 13 .458
Georgia Southern 7 9 .438 13 13 .500
UALR 7 11 .389 11 15 .423
Louisiana-Monroe 5 13 .278 7 19 .269
Troy 4 12 .250 11 17 .393

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 15 0 1.000 26 0 1.000
BYU 10 3 .769 20 6 .769
Loyola Marymount 7 5 .583 13 9 .591
Pepperdine 7 6 .538 12 12 .500
Pacific 6 7 .462 9 9 .500
Santa Clara 4 5 .444 12 8 .600
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4 6 .400 14 9 .609
San Francisco 4 9 .308 11 14 .440
San Diego 2 7 .222 3 11 .214
Portland 0 11 .000 6 15 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

BYU 82, Pepperdine 77, OT

Gonzaga 88, BYU 78

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 9 3 .750 15 6 .714
Utah Valley 9 4 .692 11 10 .524
New Mexico St. 7 6 .538 10 7 .588
California Baptist 6 6 .500 13 9 .591
Seattle 4 5 .444 11 10 .524
Tarleton St. 5 7 .417 10 10 .500
Dixie St. 4 10 .286 8 13 .381
Rio Grande 2 5 .286 9 9 .500
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle vs. California Baptist at Las Vegas, N.V., 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, N.V., 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Western Athletic – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Grand Canyon at Las Vegas, N.V., 8 p.m.

Western Athletic – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Utah Valley at Las Vegas, N.V., 11 p.m.

