All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|5
|.792
|Southern Cal
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|6
|.778
|Colorado
|14
|6
|.700
|20
|7
|.741
|UCLA
|13
|6
|.684
|17
|8
|.680
|Arizona
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|9
|.654
|Oregon St.
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|Stanford
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|Utah
|8
|11
|.421
|11
|12
|.478
|Arizona St.
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|13
|.435
|Washington St.
|7
|12
|.368
|14
|12
|.538
|Washington
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|20
|.200
|California
|3
|17
|.150
|8
|19
|.296
Wednesday’s Games
Washington St. vs. Arizona St. at Paradise, N.V., 4 p.m.
Washington vs. Utah at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.
California vs. Stanford at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pac-12 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Oregon at Paradise, N.V., 2:30 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.
Pac-12 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Southern Cal at Paradise, N.V., 8:30 p.m.
Pac-12 – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Colorado at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|12
|1
|.923
|15
|3
|.833
|Colgate
|11
|1
|.917
|12
|1
|.923
|Lafayette
|9
|5
|.643
|9
|6
|.600
|Army
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|American U.
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|6
|.400
|Bucknell
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|6
|.455
|Boston U.
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|11
|.389
|Holy Cross
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|11
|.313
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|10
|.333
|Lehigh
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|11
|.267
Wednesday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) at Army, 5:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|16
|2
|.889
|21
|6
|.778
|Arkansas
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|5
|.808
|LSU
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|8
|.667
|Tennessee
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|7
|.708
|Florida
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|8
|.619
|Mississippi
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|10
|.600
|Missouri
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Kentucky
|8
|9
|.471
|9
|15
|.375
|Mississippi St.
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|13
|.519
|Georgia
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|11
|.560
|Auburn
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|14
|.481
|South Carolina
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
|Texas A&M
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Vanderbilt
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|15
|.348
Wednesday’s Games
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Mississippi St. vs. Kentucky at Nashville, T.N., Noon
Southeastern – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Florida at Nashville, T.N., 2:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Missouri at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.
South Carolina vs. Mississippi at Nashville, T.N., 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Southeastern – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Alabama at Nashville, T.N., Noon
Southeastern – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Tennessee at Nashville, T.N., 2:30 p.m.
Southeastern – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Arkansas at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.
Southeastern – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. LSU at Nashville, T.N., 9:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Wofford
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|9
|.625
|Furman
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Chattanooga
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|8
|.692
|ETSU
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|12
|.520
|VMI
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Mercer
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|11
|.621
|The Citadel
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|12
|.520
|W. Carolina
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|16
|.407
|Samford
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|13
|.316
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|14
|2
|.875
|17
|6
|.739
|Abilene Christian
|13
|2
|.867
|21
|4
|.840
|Sam Houston St.
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|8
|.704
|Stephen F. Austin
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Northwestern St.
|9
|7
|.563
|10
|17
|.370
|New Orleans
|8
|7
|.533
|9
|14
|.391
|Lamar
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|17
|.320
|Incarnate Word
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|14
|.364
|SE Louisiana
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|17
|.320
|McNeese St.
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|14
|.417
|Houston Baptist
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|18
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|19
|.208
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|13
|.133
|5
|19
|.208
Tuesday’s Games
SE Louisiana 71, McNeese St. 68
Houston Baptist 80, Incarnate Word 68
Wednesday’s Games
SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.
Houston Baptist vs. Lamar at Katy, T.X., 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Southland – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Northwestern St. at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.
Southland – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Sam Houston St. at Katy, T.X., 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Southland – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Nicholls at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.
Southland – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Abilene Christian at Katy, T.X., 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|13
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Jackson St.
|11
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Texas Southern
|10
|3
|.769
|13
|8
|.619
|Grambling St.
|9
|6
|.600
|11
|11
|.500
|Southern U.
|8
|6
|.571
|8
|10
|.444
|Alcorn St.
|6
|7
|.462
|6
|12
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|9
|.400
|Alabama St.
|4
|14
|.222
|4
|14
|.222
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|20
|.167
|MVSU
|2
|13
|.133
|2
|21
|.087
Wednesday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Jackson St. at Birmingham, A.L., 3 p.m.
MVSU vs. Prairie View at Birmingham, A.L., 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Alcorn St. vs. Texas Southern at Birmingham, A.L., 3 p.m.
Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at Birmingham, A.L., 9:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|South Dakota
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|11
|.560
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|12
|.556
|Oral Roberts
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|10
|.615
|North Dakota
|8
|8
|.500
|9
|17
|.346
|UMKC
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|W. Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|15
|.318
|Nebraska-Omaha
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|20
|.200
|Denver
|1
|13
|.071
|2
|19
|.095
Tuesday’s Games
Oral Roberts 75, N. Dakota St. 72
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|7
|.720
|Georgia St.
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Coastal Carolina
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|7
|.696
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|9
|.654
|South Alabama
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|Texas-Arlington
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|13
|.500
|Appalachian St.
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|Arkansas St.
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|13
|.458
|Georgia Southern
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|13
|.500
|UALR
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|15
|.423
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|19
|.269
|Troy
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|17
|.393
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|15
|0
|1.000
|26
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Loyola Marymount
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|9
|.591
|Pepperdine
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|12
|.500
|Pacific
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|9
|.500
|Santa Clara
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|8
|.600
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|9
|.609
|San Francisco
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|14
|.440
|San Diego
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|11
|.214
|Portland
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
Tuesday’s Games
BYU 82, Pepperdine 77, OT
Gonzaga 88, BYU 78
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Utah Valley
|9
|4
|.692
|11
|10
|.524
|New Mexico St.
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|7
|.588
|California Baptist
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Seattle
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|10
|.524
|Tarleton St.
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|10
|.500
|Dixie St.
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|13
|.381
|Rio Grande
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
Thursday’s Games
Seattle vs. California Baptist at Las Vegas, N.V., 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, N.V., 11 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Western Athletic – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Grand Canyon at Las Vegas, N.V., 8 p.m.
Western Athletic – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Utah Valley at Las Vegas, N.V., 11 p.m.
