Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 8 2 .800 13 7 .650
Northeastern 8 2 .800 10 9 .526
Coll. of Charleston 6 4 .600 9 10 .474
Hofstra 8 6 .571 13 10 .565
Delaware 5 4 .556 7 8 .467
Drexel 4 5 .444 12 7 .632
William & Mary 4 6 .400 7 10 .412
Elon 4 7 .364 10 9 .526
Towson 3 9 .250 4 14 .222
UNC-Wilmington 1 6 .143 7 10 .412

___

Tuesday’s Games

Drexel 63, Elon 56

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Kentucky 11 3 .786 18 6 .750
Louisiana Tech 12 4 .750 20 6 .769
UAB 13 5 .722 21 6 .778
Old Dominion 11 5 .688 15 7 .682
Marshall 9 5 .643 15 6 .714
North Texas 9 5 .643 13 9 .591
FAU 7 5 .583 12 9 .571
UTSA 9 7 .563 14 10 .583
UTEP 8 8 .500 12 11 .522
Rice 6 10 .375 14 12 .538
Charlotte 5 11 .313 9 15 .375
Southern Miss. 4 13 .235 8 17 .320
Middle Tennessee 3 13 .188 5 17 .227
FIU 2 15 .118 9 17 .346

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rice 61, Southern Miss. 52

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte vs. UTSA at Frisco, T.X., 6:30 p.m.

Rice vs. Marshall at Frisco, T.X., 7 p.m.

UTEP vs. FAU at Frisco, T.X., 9:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. North Texas at Frisco, T.X., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Conference USA – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. W. Kentucky at Frisco, T.X., 6:30 p.m.

Conference USA – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. UAB at Frisco, T.X., 7 p.m.

Conference USA – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Louisiana Tech at Frisco, T.X., 9:30 p.m.

Conference USA – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Old Dominion at Frisco, T.X., 10 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 16 4 .800 18 6 .750
Cleveland St. 16 4 .800 19 7 .731
Detroit 10 6 .625 12 10 .545
N. Kentucky 11 7 .611 14 11 .560
Oakland 10 10 .500 12 18 .400
Youngstown St. 9 11 .450 15 12 .556
IUPUI 7 9 .438 8 10 .444
Milwaukee 7 10 .412 10 12 .455
Green Bay 8 12 .400 8 17 .320
Ill.-Chicago 6 10 .375 9 13 .409
Fort Wayne 6 14 .300 8 15 .348
Robert Morris 3 12 .200 4 15 .211

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland St. 80, Oakland 69

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 12 4 .750 12 4 .750
Monmouth (NJ) 12 6 .667 12 7 .632
Iona 6 3 .667 9 5 .643
Canisius 7 5 .583 7 6 .538
Marist 10 8 .556 12 8 .600
St. Peter’s 10 8 .556 13 10 .565
Niagara 7 9 .438 8 10 .444
Quinnipiac 7 10 .412 9 13 .409
Fairfield 7 11 .389 8 16 .333
Manhattan 6 12 .333 7 13 .350
Rider 5 13 .278 6 16 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Iona 72, Quinnipiac 48

Fairfield 59, Manhattan 58, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Iona vs. Siena at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Monmouth (NJ) at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rider vs. St. Peter’s at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.

Niagara vs. Marist at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 15 4 .789 20 7 .741
Buffalo 12 5 .706 14 7 .667
Kent St. 12 6 .667 15 7 .682
Akron 12 6 .667 14 7 .667
Ohio 9 5 .643 13 7 .650
Bowling Green 10 8 .556 14 10 .583
Miami (Ohio) 9 8 .529 12 10 .545
Ball St. 8 9 .471 10 12 .455
W. Michigan 4 12 .250 5 16 .238
E. Michigan 3 11 .214 6 12 .333
Cent. Michigan 3 13 .188 7 16 .304
N. Illinois 2 12 .143 3 16 .158

___

Thursday’s Games

Ball St. vs. Toledo at Cleveland, O.H., 11 a.m.

Ohio vs. Kent St. at Cleveland, O.H., 1:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo at Cleveland, O.H., 4 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. Akron at Cleveland, O.H., 6:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 7 1 .875 11 10 .524
Norfolk St. 8 4 .667 14 7 .667
Coppin St. 8 4 .667 9 12 .429
Morgan St. 7 5 .583 12 7 .632
Florida A&M 7 5 .583 8 11 .421
NC Central 3 5 .375 5 8 .385
SC State 1 7 .125 1 17 .056
Delaware St. 1 11 .083 3 16 .158
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Morgan St. vs. Florida A&M at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.

NC Central vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, V.A., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

MEAC – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Coppin St. at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.

MEAC – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. NC A&T at Norfolk, V.A., 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 16 2 .889 24 4 .857
Drake 15 3 .833 25 4 .862
Missouri St. 12 6 .667 17 7 .708
Indiana St. 11 7 .611 15 10 .600
N. Iowa 7 11 .389 10 15 .400
Evansville 7 11 .389 9 16 .360
Valparaiso 7 11 .389 10 18 .357
Bradley 6 12 .333 12 16 .429
S. Illinois 5 13 .278 12 14 .462
Illinois St. 4 14 .222 7 18 .280

___

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 14 3 .824 20 4 .833
Utah St. 15 4 .789 18 7 .720
Colorado St. 14 4 .778 17 5 .773
Boise St. 14 6 .700 18 7 .720
Nevada 10 7 .588 15 9 .625
Fresno St. 9 11 .450 11 11 .500
UNLV 8 10 .444 11 14 .440
Wyoming 7 9 .438 13 10 .565
San Jose St. 3 13 .188 5 15 .250
Air Force 3 17 .150 5 19 .208
New Mexico 2 15 .118 6 15 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose St. vs. Wyoming at Paradise, N.V., 2 p.m.

Air Force vs. UNLV at Paradise, N.V., 4:30 p.m.

New Mexico vs. Fresno St. at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mountain West – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

Nevada vs. Boise St. at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

Mountain West – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Utah St. at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.

Mountain West – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 13 5 .722 13 7 .650
Bryant 10 4 .714 15 6 .714
Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 12 10 .545
Sacred Heart 9 7 .563 9 9 .500
LIU 9 9 .500 9 9 .500
Merrimack 9 9 .500 9 9 .500
St. Francis Brooklyn 9 9 .500 9 10 .474
Fairleigh Dickinson 8 10 .444 9 15 .375
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 6 16 .273
CCSU 5 13 .278 5 16 .238

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 73, Bryant 68

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 18 2 .900 26 4 .867
Morehead St. 17 3 .850 23 7 .767
E. Kentucky 15 5 .750 22 7 .759
Jacksonville St. 13 6 .684 18 9 .667
Austin Peay 10 10 .500 14 13 .519
Murray St. 10 10 .500 13 13 .500
SE Missouri 9 11 .450 11 16 .407
SIU-Edwardsville 7 12 .368 9 17 .346
E. Illinois 6 14 .300 9 18 .333
UT Martin 6 14 .300 8 16 .333
Tennessee Tech 5 15 .250 5 22 .185
Tennessee St. 3 17 .150 4 19 .174

___

Sports News

