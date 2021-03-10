All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|7
|.650
|Northeastern
|8
|2
|.800
|10
|9
|.526
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|Hofstra
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|10
|.565
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|8
|.467
|Drexel
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|7
|.632
|William & Mary
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|Elon
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|9
|.526
|Towson
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|14
|.222
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|10
|.412
___
Tuesday’s Games
Drexel 63, Elon 56
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Kentucky
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|6
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|6
|.769
|UAB
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|6
|.778
|Old Dominion
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|7
|.682
|Marshall
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|6
|.714
|North Texas
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|9
|.591
|FAU
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|9
|.571
|UTSA
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|10
|.583
|UTEP
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Rice
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|12
|.538
|Charlotte
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|15
|.375
|Southern Miss.
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|17
|.320
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|17
|.227
|FIU
|2
|15
|.118
|9
|17
|.346
___
Tuesday’s Games
Rice 61, Southern Miss. 52
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte vs. UTSA at Frisco, T.X., 6:30 p.m.
Rice vs. Marshall at Frisco, T.X., 7 p.m.
UTEP vs. FAU at Frisco, T.X., 9:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee vs. North Texas at Frisco, T.X., 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Conference USA – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. W. Kentucky at Frisco, T.X., 6:30 p.m.
Conference USA – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. UAB at Frisco, T.X., 7 p.m.
Conference USA – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Louisiana Tech at Frisco, T.X., 9:30 p.m.
Conference USA – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Old Dominion at Frisco, T.X., 10 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|16
|4
|.800
|18
|6
|.750
|Cleveland St.
|16
|4
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Detroit
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|10
|.545
|N. Kentucky
|11
|7
|.611
|14
|11
|.560
|Oakland
|10
|10
|.500
|12
|18
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|9
|11
|.450
|15
|12
|.556
|IUPUI
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|10
|.444
|Milwaukee
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|12
|.455
|Green Bay
|8
|12
|.400
|8
|17
|.320
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|13
|.409
|Fort Wayne
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|15
|.348
|Robert Morris
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|15
|.211
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland St. 80, Oakland 69
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|12
|4
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Monmouth (NJ)
|12
|6
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Iona
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Canisius
|7
|5
|.583
|7
|6
|.538
|Marist
|10
|8
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|St. Peter’s
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|10
|.565
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|10
|.444
|Quinnipiac
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|13
|.409
|Fairfield
|7
|11
|.389
|8
|16
|.333
|Manhattan
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Rider
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|16
|.273
___
Tuesday’s Games
Iona 72, Quinnipiac 48
Fairfield 59, Manhattan 58, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Iona vs. Siena at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.
Fairfield vs. Monmouth (NJ) at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Rider vs. St. Peter’s at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.
Niagara vs. Marist at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|15
|4
|.789
|20
|7
|.741
|Buffalo
|12
|5
|.706
|14
|7
|.667
|Kent St.
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Akron
|12
|6
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Ohio
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|7
|.650
|Bowling Green
|10
|8
|.556
|14
|10
|.583
|Miami (Ohio)
|9
|8
|.529
|12
|10
|.545
|Ball St.
|8
|9
|.471
|10
|12
|.455
|W. Michigan
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|E. Michigan
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|12
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|16
|.304
|N. Illinois
|2
|12
|.143
|3
|16
|.158
___
Thursday’s Games
Ball St. vs. Toledo at Cleveland, O.H., 11 a.m.
Ohio vs. Kent St. at Cleveland, O.H., 1:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo at Cleveland, O.H., 4 p.m.
Bowling Green vs. Akron at Cleveland, O.H., 6:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|10
|.524
|Norfolk St.
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Coppin St.
|8
|4
|.667
|9
|12
|.429
|Morgan St.
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|7
|.632
|Florida A&M
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|11
|.421
|NC Central
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|8
|.385
|SC State
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|17
|.056
|Delaware St.
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|16
|.158
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Morgan St. vs. Florida A&M at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.
NC Central vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, V.A., 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
MEAC – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Coppin St. at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.
MEAC – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. NC A&T at Norfolk, V.A., 9 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|16
|2
|.889
|24
|4
|.857
|Drake
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|4
|.862
|Missouri St.
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|Indiana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|15
|10
|.600
|N. Iowa
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|15
|.400
|Evansville
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|16
|.360
|Valparaiso
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|18
|.357
|Bradley
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|S. Illinois
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|14
|.462
|Illinois St.
|4
|14
|.222
|7
|18
|.280
___
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|14
|3
|.824
|20
|4
|.833
|Utah St.
|15
|4
|.789
|18
|7
|.720
|Colorado St.
|14
|4
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Boise St.
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|7
|.720
|Nevada
|10
|7
|.588
|15
|9
|.625
|Fresno St.
|9
|11
|.450
|11
|11
|.500
|UNLV
|8
|10
|.444
|11
|14
|.440
|Wyoming
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|10
|.565
|San Jose St.
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|15
|.250
|Air Force
|3
|17
|.150
|5
|19
|.208
|New Mexico
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|15
|.286
___
Wednesday’s Games
San Jose St. vs. Wyoming at Paradise, N.V., 2 p.m.
Air Force vs. UNLV at Paradise, N.V., 4:30 p.m.
New Mexico vs. Fresno St. at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Mountain West – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.
Nevada vs. Boise St. at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.
Mountain West – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Utah St. at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.
Mountain West – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|13
|5
|.722
|13
|7
|.650
|Bryant
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|6
|.714
|Mount St. Mary’s
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|10
|.545
|Sacred Heart
|9
|7
|.563
|9
|9
|.500
|LIU
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Merrimack
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|8
|10
|.444
|9
|15
|.375
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|16
|.273
|CCSU
|5
|13
|.278
|5
|16
|.238
___
Tuesday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s 73, Bryant 68
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|18
|2
|.900
|26
|4
|.867
|Morehead St.
|17
|3
|.850
|23
|7
|.767
|E. Kentucky
|15
|5
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|6
|.684
|18
|9
|.667
|Austin Peay
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Murray St.
|10
|10
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|SE Missouri
|9
|11
|.450
|11
|16
|.407
|SIU-Edwardsville
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|17
|.346
|E. Illinois
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|18
|.333
|UT Martin
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|16
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|15
|.250
|5
|22
|.185
|Tennessee St.
|3
|17
|.150
|4
|19
|.174
___
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments