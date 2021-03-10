All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UMBC 10 4 .714 14 6 .700 Vermont 10 4 .714 10 5 .667 New Hampshire 9 6 .600 10 9 .526 Hartford 8 6 .571 14 8 .636 Albany (NY) 6 6 .500 7 9 .438 Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 11 11 .500 Stony Brook 7 9 .438 9 14 .391 NJIT 6 10 .375 7 12 .368 Binghamton 4 10 .286 4 14 .222 Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wichita St. 11 2 .846 15 4 .789 Houston 14 3 .824 21 3 .875 Memphis 11 4 .733 15 7 .682 SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733 Cincinnati 8 6 .571 10 10 .500 UCF 8 10 .444 10 11 .476 Tulsa 7 9 .438 11 11 .500 South Florida 4 10 .286 8 12 .400 Temple 4 10 .286 5 10 .333 Tulane 4 12 .250 9 12 .429 East Carolina 2 10 .167 8 10 .444

Thursday’s Games

Temple vs. South Florida at Fort Worth, T.X., Noon

Tulane vs. Tulsa at Fort Worth, T.X., 3 p.m.

East Carolina vs. UCF at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

American Athletic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Wichita St. at Fort Worth, T.X., Noon

Cincinnati vs. SMU at Fort Worth, T.X., 3 p.m.

American Athletic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Houston at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.

American Athletic – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Memphis at Fort Worth, T.X., 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Bonaventure 11 4 .733 15 4 .789 VCU 10 4 .714 19 6 .760 Davidson 7 4 .636 13 8 .619 Saint Louis 6 4 .600 14 6 .700 UMass 6 4 .600 8 7 .533 George Mason 8 6 .571 13 9 .591 Dayton 9 7 .563 14 9 .609 Richmond 6 5 .545 13 8 .619 Duquesne 7 7 .500 9 9 .500 Rhode Island 7 10 .412 10 15 .400 George Washington 3 5 .375 5 12 .294 La Salle 6 11 .353 9 16 .360 Saint Joseph’s 3 9 .250 5 15 .250 Fordham 2 11 .154 2 12 .143

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Virginia 13 4 .765 17 6 .739 Florida St. 11 4 .733 15 5 .750 Virginia Tech 9 4 .692 15 5 .750 Georgia Tech 11 6 .647 15 8 .652 Clemson 10 6 .625 16 6 .727 North Carolina 10 6 .625 16 9 .640 Louisville 8 5 .615 13 6 .684 Syracuse 9 7 .563 15 8 .652 NC State 9 8 .529 13 9 .591 Duke 9 9 .500 12 11 .522 Notre Dame 7 11 .389 11 14 .440 Pittsburgh 6 10 .375 10 12 .455 Miami 4 15 .211 9 16 .360 Wake Forest 3 15 .167 6 16 .273 Boston College 2 11 .154 4 16 .200

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 79, Pittsburgh 73

Duke 86, Boston College 51

Notre Dame 80, Wake Forest 77

Wednesday’s Games

NC State vs. Syracuse at Greensboro, N.C., Noon

Miami vs. Clemson at Greensboro, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Louisville at Greensboro, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina at Greensboro, N.C., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

ACC – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Virginia at Greensboro, N.C., Noon

ACC – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Georgia Tech at Greensboro, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

ACC – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Florida St. at Greensboro, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

ACC – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Virginia Tech at Greensboro, N.C., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 11 2 .846 23 5 .821 Bellarmine 10 3 .769 13 7 .650 Lipscomb 9 6 .600 15 12 .556 North Florida 6 6 .500 8 15 .348 North Alabama 7 8 .467 13 11 .542 Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 10 8 .556 Stetson 7 9 .438 11 14 .440 Jacksonville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458 Kennesaw St. 2 13 .133 5 19 .208

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 13 1 .929 21 1 .955 Kansas 12 6 .667 19 8 .704 Texas 11 6 .647 17 7 .708 West Virginia 11 6 .647 18 8 .692 Oklahoma St. 11 7 .611 18 7 .720 Texas Tech 9 8 .529 17 9 .654 Oklahoma 9 8 .529 14 9 .609 TCU 5 11 .313 12 13 .480 Kansas St. 4 14 .222 8 19 .296 Iowa St. 0 18 .000 2 21 .087

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas St. vs. TCU at Kansas City, M.O., 6:30 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma St. vs. West Virginia at Kansas City, M.O., 11:30 a.m.

Big 12 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Baylor at Kansas City, M.O., 2:30 p.m.

Big 12 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 6:30 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Texas at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Villanova 11 4 .733 16 5 .762 Creighton 14 6 .700 18 7 .720 UConn 11 6 .647 14 6 .700 St. John’s 10 9 .526 16 10 .615 Seton Hall 10 9 .526 13 12 .520 Providence 9 10 .474 13 12 .520 Xavier 6 7 .462 13 7 .650 Georgetown 7 9 .438 9 12 .429 Marquette 8 11 .421 13 13 .500 Butler 8 12 .400 9 14 .391 DePaul 2 13 .133 4 13 .235

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette vs. Georgetown at New York, N.Y., 3 p.m.

Butler vs. Xavier at New York, N.Y., 6 p.m.

DePaul vs. Providence at New York, N.Y., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Big East – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Villanova at New York, N.Y., Noon

Seton Hall vs. St. John’s at New York, N.Y., 3 p.m.

Big East – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Creighton at New York, N.Y., 6 p.m.

Big East – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. UConn at New York, N.Y., 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Utah 12 2 .857 19 3 .864 Weber St. 12 3 .800 17 5 .773 E. Washington 12 3 .800 13 7 .650 Idaho St. 8 6 .571 13 10 .565 Montana St. 8 6 .571 11 9 .550 Montana 7 9 .438 13 12 .520 N. Colorado 6 8 .429 10 10 .500 Portland St. 6 8 .429 9 12 .429 Sacramento St. 5 9 .357 8 11 .421 N. Arizona 4 10 .286 5 15 .250 Idaho 1 17 .056 1 20 .048

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento St. vs. N. Colorado at Boise, I.D., 11 a.m.

N. Arizona vs. Portland St. at Boise, I.D., 2 p.m.

Idaho vs. Montana at Boise, I.D., 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Big Sky – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. S. Utah at Boise, I.D., 1 p.m.

Montana St. vs. Idaho St. at Boise, I.D., 4 p.m.

Big Sky – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. E. Washington at Boise, I.D., 7 p.m.

Big Sky – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Weber St. at Boise, I.D., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 17 1 .944 23 1 .958 Radford 12 6 .667 15 12 .556 Campbell 11 6 .647 17 10 .630 UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 10 .500 Longwood 10 10 .500 12 16 .429 Gardner-Webb 10 10 .500 11 15 .423 Hampton 9 9 .500 11 14 .440 High Point 6 11 .353 9 15 .375 SC-Upstate 5 11 .313 5 18 .217 Presbyterian 5 12 .294 7 15 .318 Charleston Southern 2 15 .118 3 18 .143

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan 14 3 .824 19 3 .864 Illinois 16 4 .800 20 6 .769 Iowa 14 6 .700 20 7 .741 Purdue 13 6 .684 18 8 .692 Ohio St. 12 8 .600 18 8 .692 Wisconsin 10 10 .500 16 11 .593 Rutgers 10 10 .500 14 10 .583 Michigan St. 9 11 .450 15 11 .577 Maryland 9 11 .450 15 12 .556 Indiana 7 12 .368 12 14 .462 Penn St. 7 12 .368 10 13 .435 Northwestern 6 13 .316 9 14 .391 Minnesota 6 14 .300 13 14 .481 Nebraska 3 16 .158 7 19 .269

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Northwestern at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. vs. Maryland at Indianapolis, I.N., 11:30 a.m.

Big Ten – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 1:55 p.m.

Indiana vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Wisconsin at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:55 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Big Ten – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Michigan at Indianapolis, I.N., 11:30 a.m.

Big Ten – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, I.N., 1:55 p.m.

Big Ten – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Illinois at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Iowa at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:55 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Santa Barbara 13 3 .813 19 4 .826 UC Irvine 10 4 .714 16 8 .667 UC Riverside 8 4 .667 13 7 .650 UC Davis 6 4 .600 9 7 .563 CS Bakersfield 9 7 .563 15 10 .600 Hawaii 9 9 .500 11 9 .550 Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 6 10 .375 CS Northridge 5 9 .357 9 13 .409 Long Beach St. 4 8 .333 6 11 .353 Cal Poly 1 15 .063 4 19 .174 UC San Diego 0 0 .000 7 10 .412

Tuesday’s Games

Long Beach St. 85, CS Northridge 63

Cal Poly 87, Cal St.-Fullerton 82

Thursday’s Games

Long Beach St. vs. UC Santa Barbara at Las Vegas, N.V., 2 p.m.

CS Bakersfield vs. UC Davis at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine at Las Vegas, N.V., 8 p.m.

Hawaii vs. UC Riverside at Las Vegas, N.V., 11 p.m.

