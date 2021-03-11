All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona St. 64, Washington St. 59
Utah 98, Washington 95
California 76, Stanford 58
Thursday’s Games
Arizona St. vs. Oregon at Paradise, N.V., 2:30 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.
Utah vs. Southern Cal at Paradise, N.V., 8:30 p.m.
California vs. Colorado at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) 67, Army 63
Colgate 105, Bucknell 75
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Vanderbilt 79, Texas A&M 68
Thursday’s Games
Mississippi St. 74, Kentucky 73
Georgia vs. Missouri at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.
South Carolina vs. Mississippi at Nashville, T.N., 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Mississippi St. vs. Alabama at Nashville, T.N., Noon
Southeastern – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Tennessee at Nashville, T.N., 2:30 p.m.
Southeastern – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Arkansas at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.
Southeastern – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. LSU at Nashville, T.N., 9:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
New Orleans 80, SE Louisiana 63
Lamar 62, Houston Baptist 52
Thursday’s Games
New Orleans vs. Northwestern St. at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.
Lamar vs. Sam Houston St. at Katy, T.X., 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Southland – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Nicholls at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.
Southland – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Abilene Christian at Katy, T.X., 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Jackson St. 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 62
Prairie View 91, MVSU 64
Thursday’s Games
Alcorn St. vs. Texas Southern at Birmingham, A.L., 3 p.m.
Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at Birmingham, A.L., 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Southwest Athletic – Quarterfinal 3 (win) vs. Jackson St. at Birmingham, A.L., 3 p.m.
Southwest Athletic – Quarterfinal 4 (win) vs. Prairie View at Birmingham, A.L., 9:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Seattle vs. California Baptist at Las Vegas, N.V., 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, N.V., 11 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Western Athletic – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Grand Canyon at Las Vegas, N.V., 8 p.m.
Western Athletic – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Utah Valley at Las Vegas, N.V., 11 p.m.
