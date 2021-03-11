All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arizona St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 California 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Utah 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stanford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UCLA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona St. 64, Washington St. 59

Utah 98, Washington 95

California 76, Stanford 58

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. vs. Oregon at Paradise, N.V., 2:30 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

Utah vs. Southern Cal at Paradise, N.V., 8:30 p.m.

California vs. Colorado at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Army 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Boston U. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Bucknell 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 American U. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Navy 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) 67, Army 63

Colgate 105, Bucknell 75

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Auburn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 LSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 South Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Vanderbilt 79, Texas A&M 68

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi St. 74, Kentucky 73

Georgia vs. Missouri at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi at Nashville, T.N., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Mississippi St. vs. Alabama at Nashville, T.N., Noon

Southeastern – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Tennessee at Nashville, T.N., 2:30 p.m.

Southeastern – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Arkansas at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.

Southeastern – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. LSU at Nashville, T.N., 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Mercer 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 ETSU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 The Citadel 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 VMI 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Chattanooga 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Furman 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Samford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Wofford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Lamar 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Nicholls 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans 80, SE Louisiana 63

Lamar 62, Houston Baptist 52

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans vs. Northwestern St. at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.

Lamar vs. Sam Houston St. at Katy, T.X., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southland – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Nicholls at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.

Southland – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Abilene Christian at Katy, T.X., 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Jackson St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Jackson St. 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 62

Prairie View 91, MVSU 64

Thursday’s Games

Alcorn St. vs. Texas Southern at Birmingham, A.L., 3 p.m.

Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at Birmingham, A.L., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southwest Athletic – Quarterfinal 3 (win) vs. Jackson St. at Birmingham, A.L., 3 p.m.

Southwest Athletic – Quarterfinal 4 (win) vs. Prairie View at Birmingham, A.L., 9:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 South Dakota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Denver 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UMKC 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 South Alabama 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Troy 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Texas State 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UALR 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 BYU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 San Francisco 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Pacific 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Portland 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 San Diego 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dixie St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Seattle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Thursday’s Games

Seattle vs. California Baptist at Las Vegas, N.V., 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, N.V., 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Western Athletic – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Grand Canyon at Las Vegas, N.V., 8 p.m.

Western Athletic – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Utah Valley at Las Vegas, N.V., 11 p.m.

