Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 3:24 pm
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
California 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Utah 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stanford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UCLA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona St. 64, Washington St. 59

Utah 98, Washington 95

California 76, Stanford 58

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. vs. Oregon at Paradise, N.V., 2:30 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

Utah vs. Southern Cal at Paradise, N.V., 8:30 p.m.

California vs. Colorado at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Army 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boston U. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bucknell 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
American U. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Navy 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) 67, Army 63

Colgate 105, Bucknell 75

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Auburn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
LSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Vanderbilt 79, Texas A&M 68

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi St. 74, Kentucky 73

Georgia vs. Missouri at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi at Nashville, T.N., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Mississippi St. vs. Alabama at Nashville, T.N., Noon

Southeastern – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Tennessee at Nashville, T.N., 2:30 p.m.

Southeastern – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Arkansas at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.

Southeastern – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. LSU at Nashville, T.N., 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Mercer 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
ETSU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
The Citadel 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
VMI 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Furman 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Samford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Wofford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Nicholls 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans 80, SE Louisiana 63

Lamar 62, Houston Baptist 52

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans vs. Northwestern St. at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.

Lamar vs. Sam Houston St. at Katy, T.X., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southland – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Nicholls at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.

Southland – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Abilene Christian at Katy, T.X., 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jackson St. 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 62

Prairie View 91, MVSU 64

Thursday’s Games

Alcorn St. vs. Texas Southern at Birmingham, A.L., 3 p.m.

Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at Birmingham, A.L., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southwest Athletic – Quarterfinal 3 (win) vs. Jackson St. at Birmingham, A.L., 3 p.m.

Southwest Athletic – Quarterfinal 4 (win) vs. Prairie View at Birmingham, A.L., 9:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Dakota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Denver 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UMKC 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Alabama 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Troy 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Texas State 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UALR 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
BYU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
San Francisco 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pacific 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Portland 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
San Diego 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle vs. California Baptist at Las Vegas, N.V., 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, N.V., 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Western Athletic – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Grand Canyon at Las Vegas, N.V., 8 p.m.

Western Athletic – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Utah Valley at Las Vegas, N.V., 11 p.m.

