All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
UTSA 72, Charlotte 62
Rice 72, Marshall 68
FAU 76, UTEP 70
North Texas 76, Middle Tennessee 56
Thursday’s Games
UTSA vs. W. Kentucky at Frisco, T.X., 6:30 p.m.
Rice vs. UAB at Frisco, T.X., 7 p.m.
FAU vs. Louisiana Tech at Frisco, T.X., 9:30 p.m.
North Texas vs. Old Dominion at Frisco, T.X., 10 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Iona 55, Siena 52
Fairfield 79, Monmouth (NJ) 60
Thursday’s Games
Rider vs. St. Peter’s at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.
Niagara vs. Marist at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Iona vs. Metro Atlantic – Quarterfinal 2 (win) at Atlantic City, N.J., 6 p.m.
Fairfield vs. Metro Atlantic – Quarterfinal 4 (win) at Atlantic City, N.J., 8:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Toledo 91, Ball St. 89, OT
Ohio vs. Kent St. at Cleveland, O.H., 2:05 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo at Cleveland, O.H., 4 p.m.
Bowling Green vs. Akron at Cleveland, O.H., 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Mid-American – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Toledo at Cleveland, O.H., 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Morgan St. vs. Florida A&M at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.
NC Central vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, V.A., 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
MEAC – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Coppin St. at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.
MEAC – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. NC A&T at Norfolk, V.A., 9 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Wyoming 111, San Jose St. 80
UNLV 80, Air Force 52
Fresno St. 85, New Mexico 77
Thursday’s Games
Wyoming vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.
Nevada vs. Boise St. at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.
UNLV vs. Utah St. at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments