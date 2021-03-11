On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
March 11, 2021
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Elon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Delaware 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
James Madison 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rice 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
FAU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UTSA 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
FIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marshall 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UAB 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UTEP 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

UTSA 72, Charlotte 62

Rice 72, Marshall 68

FAU 76, UTEP 70

North Texas 76, Middle Tennessee 56

Thursday’s Games

UTSA vs. W. Kentucky at Frisco, T.X., 6:30 p.m.

Rice vs. UAB at Frisco, T.X., 7 p.m.

FAU vs. Louisiana Tech at Frisco, T.X., 9:30 p.m.

North Texas vs. Old Dominion at Frisco, T.X., 10 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Oakland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Detroit 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fairfield 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Iona 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rider 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Marist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iona 55, Siena 52

Fairfield 79, Monmouth (NJ) 60

Thursday’s Games

Rider vs. St. Peter’s at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.

Niagara vs. Marist at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Iona vs. Metro Atlantic – Quarterfinal 2 (win) at Atlantic City, N.J., 6 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Metro Atlantic – Quarterfinal 4 (win) at Atlantic City, N.J., 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Buffalo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ohio 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Toledo 91, Ball St. 89, OT

Ohio vs. Kent St. at Cleveland, O.H., 2:05 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo at Cleveland, O.H., 4 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. Akron at Cleveland, O.H., 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Mid-American – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Toledo at Cleveland, O.H., 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC Central 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Morgan St. vs. Florida A&M at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.

NC Central vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, V.A., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

MEAC – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Coppin St. at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.

MEAC – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. NC A&T at Norfolk, V.A., 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Drake 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bradley 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Boise St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nevada 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Utah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wyoming 111, San Jose St. 80

UNLV 80, Air Force 52

Fresno St. 85, New Mexico 77

Thursday’s Games

Wyoming vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

Nevada vs. Boise St. at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

UNLV vs. Utah St. at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Bryant 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
LIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Belmont 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Murray St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

