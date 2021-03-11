All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Drexel 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Elon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Delaware 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 James Madison 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Towson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Rice 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 FAU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 North Texas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UTSA 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 FIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Marshall 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UAB 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UTEP 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

UTSA 72, Charlotte 62

Rice 72, Marshall 68

FAU 76, UTEP 70

North Texas 76, Middle Tennessee 56

Thursday’s Games

UTSA vs. W. Kentucky at Frisco, T.X., 6:30 p.m.

Rice vs. UAB at Frisco, T.X., 7 p.m.

FAU vs. Louisiana Tech at Frisco, T.X., 9:30 p.m.

North Texas vs. Old Dominion at Frisco, T.X., 10 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Oakland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Detroit 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Fairfield 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Iona 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Rider 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Canisius 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Marist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Niagara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Siena 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iona 55, Siena 52

Fairfield 79, Monmouth (NJ) 60

Thursday’s Games

Rider vs. St. Peter’s at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.

Niagara vs. Marist at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Iona vs. Metro Atlantic – Quarterfinal 2 (win) at Atlantic City, N.J., 6 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Metro Atlantic – Quarterfinal 4 (win) at Atlantic City, N.J., 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Toledo 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Buffalo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Ohio 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Toledo 91, Ball St. 89, OT

Ohio vs. Kent St. at Cleveland, O.H., 2:05 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo at Cleveland, O.H., 4 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. Akron at Cleveland, O.H., 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Mid-American – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Toledo at Cleveland, O.H., 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Howard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NC Central 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Morgan St. vs. Florida A&M at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.

NC Central vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, V.A., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

MEAC – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Coppin St. at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.

MEAC – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. NC A&T at Norfolk, V.A., 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Drake 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Bradley 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Evansville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UNLV 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Air Force 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Boise St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Nevada 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Utah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wyoming 111, San Jose St. 80

UNLV 80, Air Force 52

Fresno St. 85, New Mexico 77

Thursday’s Games

Wyoming vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

Nevada vs. Boise St. at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

UNLV vs. Utah St. at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Bryant 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 CCSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 LIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Merrimack 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wagner 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Morehead St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Belmont 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Murray St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

