By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 10:07 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
California 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oregon 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stanford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UCLA 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. 70, Colorado 68

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Army 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boston U. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bucknell 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
American U. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Navy 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, Noon

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Florida 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mississippi 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tennessee 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Auburn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
South Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 73, Tennessee 68

LSU 78, Arkansas 71

Sunday’s Games

LSU vs. Alabama at Nashville, T.N., 1 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Mercer 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
ETSU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
The Citadel 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
VMI 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Furman 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Samford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Wofford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Lamar 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nicholls 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 79, Nicholls 45

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern 80, Prairie View 61

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Dakota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Denver 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UMKC 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Alabama 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Troy 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Texas State 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UALR 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
BYU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
San Francisco 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pacific 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Portland 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
San Diego 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seattle 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Grand Canyon 74, New Mexico St. 56

