All Times EDT
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. 70, Colorado 68
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, Noon
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama 73, Tennessee 68
LSU 78, Arkansas 71
Sunday’s Games
LSU vs. Alabama at Nashville, T.N., 1 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian 79, Nicholls 45
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Southern 80, Prairie View 61
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Grand Canyon 74, New Mexico St. 56
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments