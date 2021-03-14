On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EDT

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UMBC 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Hartford 64, Mass.-Lowell 50

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SMU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Temple 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 60, Wichita St. 59

Houston 76, Memphis 74

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati vs. Houston at Fort Worth, T.X., 3:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Davidson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Richmond 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

VCU vs. St. Bonaventure at Dayton, O.H., 1 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
North Carolina 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Florida St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Syracuse 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boston College 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Clemson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Louisville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
NC State 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech 80, Florida St. 75

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Baylor 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
TCU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 91, Oklahoma St. 86

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Butler 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
DePaul 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UConn 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Marquette 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Providence 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Villanova 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Xavier 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 73, Creighton 48

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Montana 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington 65, Montana St. 55

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Longwood 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Maryland 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Michigan 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rutgers 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Indiana 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Purdue 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 68, Michigan 67

Illinois 82, Iowa 71

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. vs. Illinois at Indianapolis, I.N., 3:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine 78, UC Riverside 61

UC Santa Barbara 79, UC Irvine 63

