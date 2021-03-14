All Times EDT
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Hartford 64, Mass.-Lowell 50
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 60, Wichita St. 59
Houston 76, Memphis 74
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati vs. Houston at Fort Worth, T.X., 3:15 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
VCU vs. St. Bonaventure at Dayton, O.H., 1 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Tech 80, Florida St. 75
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas 91, Oklahoma St. 86
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown 73, Creighton 48
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Washington 65, Montana St. 55
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 68, Michigan 67
Illinois 82, Iowa 71
Sunday’s Games
Ohio St. vs. Illinois at Indianapolis, I.N., 3:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
UC Irvine 78, UC Riverside 61
UC Santa Barbara 79, UC Irvine 63
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments