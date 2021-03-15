On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
March 15, 2021 10:06 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Elon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Delaware 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
James Madison 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Rice 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UAB 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
FIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marshall 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UTEP 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

W. Kentucky vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Frisco, T.X., 9 p.m.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Oakland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Detroit 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Niagara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rider 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Marist 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Buffalo 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Akron 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Toledo 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo vs. Richmond at Denton, T.X., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC Central 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Drake 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bradley 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Utah St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nevada 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wyoming 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Air Force 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Boise St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

        Read more Sports News news.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Bryant 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
LIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Belmont 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Murray St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 Corporate CFO Best Practices for...
3|15 Use Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Edmond Russo inducted into the Senior Executive Service