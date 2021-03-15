All Times EDT

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Drexel 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Elon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Delaware 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 James Madison 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Towson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Texas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Rice 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 FAU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UAB 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UTSA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 FIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Marshall 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UTEP 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

W. Kentucky vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Frisco, T.X., 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Oakland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Detroit 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iona 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Fairfield 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Niagara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Rider 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Canisius 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Marist 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Siena 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Ohio 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Buffalo 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Akron 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Toledo 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo vs. Richmond at Denton, T.X., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Howard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NC Central 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 SC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Drake 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Bradley 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Evansville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Utah St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Colorado St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Nevada 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UNLV 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Wyoming 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Air Force 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Boise St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Bryant 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 CCSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 LIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Merrimack 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wagner 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Morehead St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Belmont 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Murray St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

