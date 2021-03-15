All Times EDT

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hartford 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UMBC 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Vermont 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Memphis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 South Florida 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Tulane 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 East Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 SMU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Temple 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Sunday’s Games

Houston 91, Cincinnati 54

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Davidson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Dayton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 George Mason 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UMass 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Fordham 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Richmond 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Sunday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 74, VCU 65

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo vs. Richmond at Denton, T.X., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Miami 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 North Carolina 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Florida St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Syracuse 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Boston College 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Clemson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Louisville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 NC State 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Stetson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Bellarmine 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 North Florida 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Baylor 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 TCU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Butler 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 DePaul 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UConn 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Marquette 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Providence 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Villanova 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Xavier 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Montana 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Idaho 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Hampton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 High Point 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Longwood 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Radford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Illinois 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Iowa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Maryland 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Michigan 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Rutgers 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Indiana 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Purdue 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Sunday’s Games

Illinois 91, Ohio St. 88, OT

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UC San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

