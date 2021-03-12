Blue Jackets get D Lehtonen in trade with Maple Leafs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday acquired defenseman Mikko Lehtonen from the Toronto Maple Leafs for goaltender Veini Vehvilainen.

Lehtonen, a 27-year-old rookie, skated in his first NHL game on Jan. 18 against Winnipeg and earned his first career assist on Jan. 30 at Edmonton. He will join Columbus’ taxi squad after securing a work visa and clearing COVID-19 quarantine.

The 24-year-old Vehvilainen made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets on March 4 at Dallas, stopping three of four shots in 10:40 before going back to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Cleveland, where he has played in 34 games.

