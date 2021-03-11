Blue Jays 10, Tigers 6

Detroit Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 6 8 6 Totals 27 10 8 10 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 3 1 1 1 Kridler ss 1 1 1 2 O.Lopez cf 1 0 0 0 Cndlrio 1b 2 0 2 1 M.Smien 2b 3 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0 Jimenez 2b 1 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 Bchette ss 2 1 0 0 W.Ramos c 2 0 0 0 A.Mrtin ss 1 0 0 0 Garneau c 1 1 1 0 Hrnndez lf 2 2 1 1 J.Jones lf 3 0 0 0 R.Tllez dh 3 1 1 0 Trklson 3b 3 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 1b 3 2 3 4 Stewart rf 2 0 0 0 C.Bggio 3b 2 1 0 0 J.Rbson rf 0 1 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 1 1 3 G.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0 Al.Kirk c 2 1 1 1 Clemens 2b 1 1 1 2 G.Mreno c 1 0 0 0 De.Hill cf 3 2 2 1

Detroit 000 001 5xx – 6 Toronto 415 000 xxx – 10

E_Torkelson (1). DP_Detroit 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Detroit 2, Toronto 2. 2B_Garneau (1), Hernandez (2). 3B_Clemens (1), Hill (1). HR_Kreidler (1), Springer (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Grichuk (1), Kirk (1). SB_Candelario (1). SF_Candelario.

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Fulmer L, 1-1 2 5 7 7 2 1 Taylor 1 2 3 3 1 0 Skubal 3 1 0 0 0 4

Toronto Roark W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 3 Yates 1 2 0 0 0 0 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2 Cole 1 1 1 1 0 2 Tice 2-3 4 5 5 1 2 Castro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, James Hoye; Third, DJ Reybur.

T_2:08. A_

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.