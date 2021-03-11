On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Blue Jays 10, Tigers 6

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 3:30 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 6 8 6 Totals 27 10 8 10
Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 3 1 1 1
Kridler ss 1 1 1 2 O.Lopez cf 1 0 0 0
Cndlrio 1b 2 0 2 1 M.Smien 2b 3 0 0 0
Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0 Jimenez 2b 1 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 Bchette ss 2 1 0 0
W.Ramos c 2 0 0 0 A.Mrtin ss 1 0 0 0
Garneau c 1 1 1 0 Hrnndez lf 2 2 1 1
J.Jones lf 3 0 0 0 R.Tllez dh 3 1 1 0
Trklson 3b 3 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 1b 3 2 3 4
Stewart rf 2 0 0 0 C.Bggio 3b 2 1 0 0
J.Rbson rf 0 1 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 1 1 3
G.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0 Al.Kirk c 2 1 1 1
Clemens 2b 1 1 1 2 G.Mreno c 1 0 0 0
De.Hill cf 3 2 2 1
Detroit 000 001 5xx 6
Toronto 415 000 xxx 10

E_Torkelson (1). DP_Detroit 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Detroit 2, Toronto 2. 2B_Garneau (1), Hernandez (2). 3B_Clemens (1), Hill (1). HR_Kreidler (1), Springer (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Grichuk (1), Kirk (1). SB_Candelario (1). SF_Candelario.

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Fulmer L, 1-1 2 5 7 7 2 1
Taylor 1 2 3 3 1 0
Skubal 3 1 0 0 0 4
Toronto
Roark W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 3
Yates 1 2 0 0 0 0
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cole 1 1 1 1 0 2
Tice 2-3 4 5 5 1 2
Castro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, James Hoye; Third, DJ Reybur.

T_2:08. A_

