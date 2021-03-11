Blue Jays 10, Tigers 6

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|6
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|27
|10
|8
|10
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sprnger cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kridler ss
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|O.Lopez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cndlrio 1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|M.Smien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bchette ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|W.Ramos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Mrtin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|J.Jones lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tllez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Trklson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. 1b
|3
|2
|3
|4
|
|Stewart rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Bggio 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Rbson rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|G.Grcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Kirk c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Clemens 2b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|G.Mreno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|De.Hill cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|000
|001
|5xx
|–
|6
|Toronto
|415
|000
|xxx
|–
|10
E_Torkelson (1). DP_Detroit 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Detroit 2, Toronto 2. 2B_Garneau (1), Hernandez (2). 3B_Clemens (1), Hill (1). HR_Kreidler (1), Springer (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Grichuk (1), Kirk (1). SB_Candelario (1). SF_Candelario.
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fulmer L, 1-1
|2
|
|5
|7
|7
|2
|1
|Taylor
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Skubal
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Roark W, 1-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Yates
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cole
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tice
|
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Castro
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, James Hoye; Third, DJ Reybur.
T_2:08. A_
