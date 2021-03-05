On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Blue Jays 13, Orioles 4

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 4:18 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 7 4 Totals 34 13 14 13
Au.Hays cf 3 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 3 0 0 0
McKenna cf 1 1 1 0 C.Young cf 1 1 1 0
Stewart rf 2 0 0 0 Grr Jr. lf 3 1 1 0
Wlkrson pr 2 1 0 0 Warmoth lf 1 0 0 0
Mntcstl lf 3 1 1 2 R.Adams ph 1 1 1 2
N.Cuffo c 1 0 1 1 R.Tllez 1b 3 1 1 0
Ri.Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 R.Urena 1b 1 1 0 0
T.Vavra pr 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez dh 2 2 2 0
Valaika ss 3 1 1 1 Jimenez pr 1 2 1 0
M.McCoy ss 1 0 0 0 C.Bggio 3b 2 0 0 0
C.Sisco c 1 0 0 0 B.Vlera pr 2 1 0 0
Yu.Diaz lf 2 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 1 0 1 2
R.Urias 2b 2 0 1 0 Placios pr 3 2 3 5
J.Jones pr 0 0 0 0 J.Panik 2b 2 0 1 1
T.Nevin 1b 2 0 0 0 Hiraldo ph 0 0 0 1
Mjs-Brn 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 1 2 2
Cmbrlnd dh 2 0 0 0 McGuire c 1 0 0 0
Espinal ss 2 0 0 0
Grshans ss 2 0 0 0
Baltimore 012 000 10 4
Toronto 211 030 15 13

DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Tellez (3), Hernandez (1), Grichuk (1), Palacios (2). 3B_Palacios (1). HR_Mountcastle (1), Valaika (1), Adams (1), Palacios (1), Jansen (1). SF_Hiraldo.

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Harvey 2 4 3 3 0 0
Akin L, 0-1 2 1 1 1 2 2
Fry 1 3 3 3 1 0
Scott 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wells 1 2 1 1 0 0
Sceroler 1-3 3 5 5 2 0
Toronto
Ryu 2 1 1 1 1 2
Kay W, 2-0, BS, 0-1 2 1 2 2 2 3
Phelps H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Borucki 1 3 0 0 0 1
Romano 1 2 1 1 0 2
Liriano 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Harvey (Hernandez), Wells (Hiraldo), Kay (Cumberland).

WP_Romano.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Sean Barber; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Roberto Orti.

T_2:51. A_

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday