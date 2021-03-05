Blue Jays 13, Orioles 4

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|13
|14
|13
|
|Au.Hays cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sprnger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Young cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stewart rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wlkrson pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Warmoth lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mntcstl lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|R.Adams ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|N.Cuffo c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Tllez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Urena 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|T.Vavra pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez dh
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|Valaika ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jimenez pr
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|M.McCoy ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Bggio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Sisco c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Vlera pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Yu.Diaz lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|R.Urias 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Placios pr
|3
|2
|3
|5
|
|J.Jones pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Panik 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|T.Nevin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiraldo ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mjs-Brn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cmbrlnd dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espinal ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grshans ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|012
|000
|10
|–
|4
|Toronto
|211
|030
|15
|–
|13
DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Tellez (3), Hernandez (1), Grichuk (1), Palacios (2). 3B_Palacios (1). HR_Mountcastle (1), Valaika (1), Adams (1), Palacios (1), Jansen (1). SF_Hiraldo.
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harvey
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Akin L, 0-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Fry
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Scott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wells
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sceroler
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Kay W, 2-0, BS, 0-1
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Phelps H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Borucki
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romano
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Liriano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Harvey (Hernandez), Wells (Hiraldo), Kay (Cumberland).
WP_Romano.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Sean Barber; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Roberto Orti.
T_2:51. A_
