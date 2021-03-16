Blue Jays 14, Phillies 5

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|47
|14
|21
|13
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|
|Sprnger cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|McCtchn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Placios cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|J.Rojas rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Smien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Stott 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bchette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Hrper rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Vlera ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez dh
|4
|3
|2
|1
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Mrtin ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|L.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. 1b
|4
|2
|4
|3
|
|Grgrius ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trreyes ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Sgura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|C.Large lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Duran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Bggio 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|A.Knapp c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Panik 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bthncrt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|M.Mniak cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Fo.Wall rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aa.Nola sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jnkwski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verling lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Toronto
|013
|234
|001
|–
|14
|Philadelphia
|000
|300
|200
|–
|5
E_Stott (1), Bohm (1), Knapp (1). DP_Toronto 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Toronto 9, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hernandez 2 (4), Guerrero Jr. 2 (2), Grichuk 2 (3), Jansen (1), McCutchen (3), Torreyes (1). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (1). HR_Semien (1), Vierling (1). SB_Biggio (2). SF_Knapp.
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Roark W, 2-0
|3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Snead
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stripling H, 1
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Chatwood
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola L, 0-2
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Garcia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hennigan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kintzler
|1
|
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Watson
|
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Ynoa
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mitchell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romero
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by_Roark (Gregorius).
WP_Stripling.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Phil Cuzz.
T_3:27. A_2,278
