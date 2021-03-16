On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Blue Jays 14, Phillies 5

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2021 4:45 pm
Toronto Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 47 14 21 13 Totals 31 5 6 5
Sprnger cf 4 1 2 0 McCtchn lf 3 0 1 0
Placios cf 2 1 2 0 J.Rojas rf 1 0 1 0
M.Smien 2b 4 1 2 2 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0
Espinal 2b 2 0 1 0 B.Stott 2b 1 0 0 0
Bchette ss 4 1 1 0 B.Hrper rf 1 1 0 0
B.Vlera ss 2 0 0 0 Da.Hall 1b 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez dh 4 3 2 1 Al.Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0
A.Mrtin ph 2 0 1 1 L.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0
Grr Jr. 1b 4 2 4 3 Grgrius ss 0 0 0 0
R.Urena 1b 2 0 0 0 Trreyes ss 2 1 1 0
Grr Jr. lf 4 0 1 1 J.Sgura 2b 3 0 1 2
C.Large lf 1 0 0 0 R.Duran ph 1 0 0 0
C.Bggio 3b 3 2 2 2 A.Knapp c 1 0 0 1
J.Panik 3b 1 0 0 0 Bthncrt c 2 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 4 2 2 2 M.Mniak cf 3 1 0 0
Fo.Wall rf 1 0 0 0 Aa.Nola sp 1 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 2 1 1 1 Jnkwski ph 1 0 0 0
McGuire c 1 0 0 0 Verling lf 2 1 1 2
Toronto 013 234 001 14
Philadelphia 000 300 200 5

E_Stott (1), Bohm (1), Knapp (1). DP_Toronto 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Toronto 9, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hernandez 2 (4), Guerrero Jr. 2 (2), Grichuk 2 (3), Jansen (1), McCutchen (3), Torreyes (1). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (1). HR_Semien (1), Vierling (1). SB_Biggio (2). SF_Knapp.

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Roark W, 2-0 3 1-3 3 3 3 2 5
Snead 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Stripling H, 1 3 3 2 2 1 0
Chatwood 2 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Nola L, 0-2 2 2-3 7 6 6 2 1
Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hennigan 1 1 0 0 1 0
Kintzler 1 4 3 0 0 1
Watson 1-3 5 4 4 0 0
Ynoa 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Coonrod 1 1 0 0 0 2
Mitchell 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romero 1 3 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Roark (Gregorius).

WP_Stripling.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Phil Cuzz.

T_3:27. A_2,278

