Blue Jays 2, Pirates 2

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|26
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|21
|2
|3
|2
|
|C.Tcker ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ji-.Bae ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Panik 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wi.Difo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grshans 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzales 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tllez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Goodwin cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swggrty cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Kirk c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|P.Evans 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Cstro 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Vlera cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Alfrd dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|O.Lopez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Jnsen dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hdson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fo.Wall lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stk Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Mrtin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Craig 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Young rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mrtin 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hu.Owen rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|On.Cruz eh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|011
|000
|0
|–
|2
|Toronto
|200
|000
|x
|–
|2
E_Tucker (1), Perez (1), Martin 2 (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Toronto 3. 2B_Tellez (2). HR_Alford (1). SB_Stokes Jr. (1), Martin (1). SF_Kirk.
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Crick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Shreve
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bednar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cederlind
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weiman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pearson BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Liriano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Borucki
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, DJ Reyburn; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Roberto Orti.
T_1:58. A_
