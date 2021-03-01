On Air: Federal News Network program
Blue Jays 2, Pirates 2

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 9:47 pm
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 2 3 2 Totals 21 2 3 2
C.Tcker ss 3 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0
Ji-.Bae ss 1 0 0 0 J.Panik 3b 2 1 1 0
Wi.Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 Grshans 3b 1 0 0 0
Gnzales 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 2 1 1 0
Goodwin cf 1 0 0 0 T.White 1b 1 0 0 0
Swggrty cf 1 0 0 0 Al.Kirk c 1 0 0 1
P.Evans 3b 2 0 1 1 McGuire c 1 0 0 0
R.Cstro 3b 1 0 0 0 B.Vlera cf 2 0 1 1
A.Alfrd dh 2 1 1 1 O.Lopez cf 1 0 0 0
M.Perez c 2 0 0 0 D.Jnsen dh 2 0 0 0
J.Hdson c 1 0 0 0 Fo.Wall lf 2 0 0 0
Stk Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 A.Mrtin ss 1 0 0 0
W.Craig 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Young rf 1 0 0 0
M.Mrtin 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Urena rf 1 0 0 0
Hu.Owen rf 2 1 0 0
On.Cruz eh 1 0 1 0
Pittsburgh 011 000 0 2
Toronto 200 000 x 2

E_Tucker (1), Perez (1), Martin 2 (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Toronto 3. 2B_Tellez (2). HR_Alford (1). SB_Stokes Jr. (1), Martin (1). SF_Kirk.

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Keller 1 3 2 2 0 1
Crick 1 0 0 0 1 1
Shreve 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cederlind 1 0 0 0 0 1
Weiman 1 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Ray 2 1 1 1 0 2
Pearson BS, 0-1 1 1 1 0 1 2
Liriano 1 0 0 0 0 1
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 2
Borucki 1 1 0 0 0 0
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, DJ Reyburn; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Roberto Orti.

T_1:58. A_

