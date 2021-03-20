Blue Jays 3, Phillies 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|
|Sprnger dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Quinn cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jimenez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rojas rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiraldo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smien 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Vlera 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Hrper rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bchette ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|M.Mniak pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Verling lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Placios rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tllez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Sgura 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Stott pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Warmoth lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kingery lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Bggio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mthis c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Smith 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trreyes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|M.Moore sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fo.Wall cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Duran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bthncrt c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Adams c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|101
|000
|001
|–
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000
|–
|1
DP_Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Toronto 10, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Jimenez (1), Bichette 2 (2), Hernandez (5), Harper (2), Mathis (1). HR_Adams (2). SB_Springer (2), Bichette (2), Warmoth (1), Quinn (2). CS_Bichette (3), Stott (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Matz W, 2-0
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Yates H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chatwood H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Payamps H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bergen S, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moore L, 2-1
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Brogdon
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Warren
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bradley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ynoa
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by_Bergen (Moniak), Moore (Tellez).
WP_Brogdon.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, DJ Reybur.
T_3:04. A_2,278
