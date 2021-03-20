Blue Jays 3, Phillies 1

Toronto Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 31 1 7 1 Sprnger dh 2 0 1 0 R.Quinn cf 3 1 1 0 Jimenez ph 1 0 1 0 J.Rojas rf 1 0 0 0 Hiraldo ph 1 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Smien 2b 3 1 0 0 Da.Hall 1b 2 0 1 0 B.Vlera 2b 0 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 2 0 1 1 Bchette ss 3 1 2 1 M.Mniak pr 1 0 0 0 R.Urena ss 1 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 Hrnndez rf 3 0 1 1 Verling lf 1 0 0 0 Placios rf 1 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0 T.White 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Sgura 2b 2 0 1 0 Grr Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 B.Stott pr 2 0 0 0 Warmoth lf 1 0 1 0 Kingery lf 3 0 1 0 C.Bggio 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Mthis c 2 0 1 0 K.Smith 3b 1 0 0 0 Trreyes 3b 1 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 2 0 M.Moore sp 1 0 0 0 Fo.Wall cf 1 0 0 0 R.Duran ph 1 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 Bthncrt c 0 0 0 0 R.Adams c 1 1 1 1

Toronto 101 000 001 – 3 Philadelphia 000 100 000 – 1

DP_Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Toronto 10, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Jimenez (1), Bichette 2 (2), Hernandez (5), Harper (2), Mathis (1). HR_Adams (2). SB_Springer (2), Bichette (2), Warmoth (1), Quinn (2). CS_Bichette (3), Stott (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Matz W, 2-0 5 5 1 1 0 6 Yates H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Chatwood H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Payamps H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 Bergen S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 3

Philadelphia Moore L, 2-1 4 5 2 2 1 3 Brogdon 2-3 0 0 0 3 1 Warren 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Neris 1 1 0 0 0 0 Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 3 Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 1 Ynoa 1 1 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Bergen (Moniak), Moore (Tellez).

WP_Brogdon.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, DJ Reybur.

T_3:04. A_2,278

