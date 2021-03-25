Blue Jays 3, Tigers 3

|Detroit
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|J.Jones lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|M.Smien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Bddoo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|C.Bggio 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Woodrow cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Panik 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bchette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trklson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hrnndez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kridler 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Large ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grr Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Clemens 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.White ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|E.Haase ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Warmoth lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cameron rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Grene rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Placios rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Z.Short 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|P.Clrke c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Fo.Wall cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Detroit
|001
|001
|001
|–
|3
|Toronto
|000
|200
|010
|–
|3
E_Jones (1), Biggio (2). DP_Detroit 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Toronto 11. 2B_Goodrum (2), Short (2), Bichette (3), Hernandez (6), Guerrero Jr. (4). HR_Haase (3). CS_Castro (1).
|Detroit
|Mize
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Jimenez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fulmer
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Toronto
|Matz
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Bergen
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Manoah
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Phelps BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by_Mize (Biggio), Fulmer (Grichuk), Manoah (Kreidler).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Roberto Orti.
T_2:53. A_
