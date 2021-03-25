Listen Live
Blue Jays 3, Tigers 3

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 9:50 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 37 3 9 3
J.Jones lf 3 0 0 1 M.Smien 2b 4 0 0 0
A.Bddoo lf 1 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 1 0 0 0
V.Reyes cf 2 1 2 0 C.Bggio 3b 3 0 1 0
Woodrow cf 1 0 0 0 J.Panik 3b 1 0 0 0
Goodrum 1b 3 0 1 0 Bchette ss 3 0 1 0
Trklson 1b 1 0 0 0 K.Smith ss 2 0 0 0
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 1 Hrnndez dh 3 1 1 0
Kridler 3b 0 0 0 0 C.Large ph 0 0 0 0
W.Cstro ss 3 0 1 0 Grr Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1
Clemens 2b 1 0 0 0 T.White ph 2 0 0 0
R.Nunez dh 3 0 0 0 Grr Jr. lf 3 0 1 1
E.Haase ph 1 1 1 1 Warmoth lf 1 1 1 0
Cameron rf 1 1 0 0 Grichuk rf 2 0 0 0
R.Grene rf 2 0 0 0 Placios rf 1 0 1 0
Z.Short 2b 3 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0
Greiner c 2 0 1 0 P.Clrke c 1 0 0 0
Garneau c 2 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 3 0 1 0
Fo.Wall cf 1 0 1 1
Detroit 001 001 001 3
Toronto 000 200 010 3

E_Jones (1), Biggio (2). DP_Detroit 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Toronto 11. 2B_Goodrum (2), Short (2), Bichette (3), Hernandez (6), Guerrero Jr. (4). HR_Haase (3). CS_Castro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Mize 4 5 2 2 0 9
Jimenez 1 1 0 0 1 1
Fulmer 4 3 1 1 1 7
Toronto
Matz 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 3
Bergen 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Manoah 2 0 0 0 0 4
Phelps BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Mize (Biggio), Fulmer (Grichuk), Manoah (Kreidler).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Roberto Orti.

T_2:53. A_

