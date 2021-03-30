Blue Jays’ 3rd homestand at spring ballpark in Dunedin

On Air: Innovation in Government
By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 2:20 pm
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays will play their third homestand of the season at their spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Fliorida, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Toronto announced Feb. 18 that its first two homestands will be at TD Ballpark and on Tuesday added 10 games from May 14-24 against Philadelphia, Boston and Tampa Bay.

Twenty-two of 81 home games have been switched to Florida from the Rogers Center. Toronto hopes to return home at some point in 2021.

Another possible site for home games is Sahlen Field, home of their Buffalo Bisons Triple-A farm team.. The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo and were 17-9 there.

The TD Ballpark in Dunedin seats about 8,500 fans and had a major renovation in 2019-20. The Blue Jays intend to limit capacity to 15%.

Toronto last played at 49,000-capacity Rogers Centre on Sept. 29, 2019, an 8-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Toronto said weeknight games in Dunedin will start at 7:07 p.m. instead of 6:37 p.m., Saturday games at 7:07 p.m., instead of 3:07 p.m., and getaway-day games at 1:07 p.m.,

The Blue Jays open Thursday at the Ne York Yankees and host the Los Angeles Angels in their home opener on April 8.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

