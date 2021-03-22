Blue Jays 4, Tigers 3

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|
|V.Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smien 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Grssman dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|B.Vlera 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|C.Bggio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Nunez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bchette ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Jones cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Grene rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grr Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Bddoo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Tllez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greiner c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Davis cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|030
|000
|000
|–
|3
|Toronto
|100
|002
|01x
|–
|4
E_Semien (1). DP_Detroit 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Detroit 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Grossman 2 (3), Greene (2), Semien (2), Espinal (3), Guerrero Jr. (3). HR_Greiner (1), Semien (3). SB_Baddoo (3), Davis (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Teheran
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Ramirez H, 2
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lange
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Krol BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Burrows L, 0-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|7
|Payamps
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Liriano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayza W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jimenez S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Lange (Davis), Stripling (Grossman), Mayza (Jones).
WP_Stripling.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sean Barbe.
T_2:43. A_
