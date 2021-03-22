Blue Jays 4, Tigers 3

Detroit Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 7 1 Totals 29 4 6 4 V.Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 M.Smien 2b 3 2 2 2 Grssman dh 3 0 2 0 B.Vlera 2b 1 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 2 0 C.Bggio 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Nunez 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Smith ph 0 1 0 0 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 Bchette ss 3 0 1 1 J.Jones cf 2 1 0 0 Espinal ss 1 0 1 1 R.Grene rf 1 0 1 0 Grr Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 A.Bddoo lf 4 1 1 0 R.Tllez 1b 3 0 1 0 Paredes 2b 4 0 0 0 Grr Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Greiner c 2 1 1 1 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 Garneau c 2 0 0 0 Al.Kirk c 3 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 2 1 0 0

Detroit 030 000 000 – 3 Toronto 100 002 01x – 4

E_Semien (1). DP_Detroit 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Detroit 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Grossman 2 (3), Greene (2), Semien (2), Espinal (3), Guerrero Jr. (3). HR_Greiner (1), Semien (3). SB_Baddoo (3), Davis (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Teheran 2 1 1 1 0 3 Ramirez H, 2 3 1 0 0 0 2 Lange 1-3 1 2 2 0 1 Krol BS, 0-1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Burrows L, 0-1 2 1 1 1 1 1

Toronto Stripling 3 2-3 5 3 3 0 7 Payamps 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 3 Liriano 1 0 0 0 0 1 Mayza W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jimenez S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Lange (Davis), Stripling (Grossman), Mayza (Jones).

WP_Stripling.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sean Barbe.

T_2:43. A_

