Sports News

Blue Jays 4, Tigers 3

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 9:34 pm
Detroit Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 7 1 Totals 29 4 6 4
V.Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 M.Smien 2b 3 2 2 2
Grssman dh 3 0 2 0 B.Vlera 2b 1 0 0 0
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 2 0 C.Bggio 3b 3 0 0 0
R.Nunez 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Smith ph 0 1 0 0
Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 Bchette ss 3 0 1 1
J.Jones cf 2 1 0 0 Espinal ss 1 0 1 1
R.Grene rf 1 0 1 0 Grr Jr. dh 4 0 1 0
A.Bddoo lf 4 1 1 0 R.Tllez 1b 3 0 1 0
Paredes 2b 4 0 0 0 Grr Jr. lf 3 0 0 0
Greiner c 2 1 1 1 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0
Garneau c 2 0 0 0 Al.Kirk c 3 0 0 0
J.Davis cf 2 1 0 0
Detroit 030 000 000 3
Toronto 100 002 01x 4

E_Semien (1). DP_Detroit 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Detroit 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Grossman 2 (3), Greene (2), Semien (2), Espinal (3), Guerrero Jr. (3). HR_Greiner (1), Semien (3). SB_Baddoo (3), Davis (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Teheran 2 1 1 1 0 3
Ramirez H, 2 3 1 0 0 0 2
Lange 1-3 1 2 2 0 1
Krol BS, 0-1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Burrows L, 0-1 2 1 1 1 1 1
Toronto
Stripling 3 2-3 5 3 3 0 7
Payamps 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 3
Liriano 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mayza W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jimenez S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Lange (Davis), Stripling (Grossman), Mayza (Jones).

WP_Stripling.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sean Barbe.

T_2:43. A_

Sports News

