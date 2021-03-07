On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Sports News

Blue Jays 7, Phillies 1

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 2:35 am
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 24 1 3 0 Totals 25 7 10 6
Kingery lf 2 0 0 0 Sprnger dh 3 1 1 0
Herrera cf 3 1 1 0 R.Adams ph 1 0 1 0
Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 Bchette ss 3 0 1 1
Chatham 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Smien 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Mthis c 3 0 0 0 Grr Jr. lf 2 0 1 0
Jnkwski rf 2 0 1 0 O.Lopez pr 1 2 1 0
Wlliams 1b 3 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 3b 1 0 1 0
N.Maton ss 3 0 0 0 R.Urena 3b 1 0 0 0
Da.Hall dh 2 0 0 0 Placios rf 2 0 0 0
Warmoth rf 1 1 1 1
J.Davis cf 2 0 1 0
Fo.Wall cf 0 1 0 0
McGuire c 1 0 0 0
Chr.Bec c 1 1 1 1
T.White 1b 2 0 0 0
C.Large 1b 1 1 1 3
Philadelphia 000 100 0 1
Toronto 001 105 x 7

E_Chatham (1), Williams (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Toronto 5. 2B_Bohm (1). HR_Large (1). SB_Jankowski (2), Springer (1). CS_Bichette (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Medina 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hale 1 2 0 0 0 0
Rondon 1 1 1 0 0 2
Jones L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 2 0
De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 3
Paulino 1 5 5 4 1 0
Toronto
Roark 2 1 0 0 0 1
Chatwood 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dolis BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Snead W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Cole H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Dolis.

PB_Mathis.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Roberto Orti.

T_2:07. A_

