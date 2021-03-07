Blue Jays 7, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|24
|1
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|25
|7
|10
|6
|
|Kingery lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sprnger dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bchette ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chatham 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mthis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jnkwski rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|O.Lopez pr
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Maton ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Hall dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Placios rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Warmoth rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Davis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fo.Wall cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chr.Bec c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Large 1b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|0
|–
|1
|Toronto
|001
|105
|x
|–
|7
E_Chatham (1), Williams (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Toronto 5. 2B_Bohm (1). HR_Large (1). SB_Jankowski (2), Springer (1). CS_Bichette (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Medina
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hale
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rondon
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Jones L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Paulino
|1
|
|5
|5
|4
|1
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Roark
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chatwood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dolis BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Snead W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Cole H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Dolis.
PB_Mathis.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Roberto Orti.
T_2:07. A_
