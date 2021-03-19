Blue Jays 8, Tigers 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|15
|8
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|J.Davis cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|J.Jones cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|A.Mrtin cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grene lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Panik 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|O.Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
|W.Cstro ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|G.Grcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tllez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Kirk c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Schop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodrum 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Placios rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|R.Nunez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Warmoth ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Ramos c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.White dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Rgers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grssman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Vlera ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Bddoo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fo.Wall lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|011
|312
|000
|–
|8
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000
|–
|1
DP_Toronto 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Detroit 3. 2B_Davis (2), Wall (2). 3B_McGuire (1), Palacios (2). HR_Espinal (1), Kirk (2), Palacios (2), Jones (2). CS_Jones (1). SF_Tellez, White.
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray W, 2-0
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Mayza
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thornton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mize L, 1-2
|3
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Del Pozo
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Norris
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Krol
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Cisnero (Martin).
WP_Mize.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Joe West; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Marty Foste.
T_2:51. A_2,092
