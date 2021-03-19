Blue Jays 8, Tigers 1

Toronto Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 8 15 8 Totals 30 1 4 1 J.Davis cf 4 2 2 1 J.Jones cf 3 1 2 1 A.Mrtin cf 0 0 0 0 R.Grene lf 1 0 0 0 J.Panik 2b 3 1 2 1 Cndlrio 3b 2 0 1 0 O.Lopez 2b 1 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 2 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 3b 3 0 3 0 W.Cstro ss 2 0 0 0 Espinal ph 1 1 1 2 G.Grcia ss 2 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 3 0 1 1 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 R.Urena 1b 1 0 0 0 Cameron ph 1 0 0 0 Al.Kirk c 4 1 1 1 J.Schop 2b 3 0 0 0 McGuire c 1 0 1 0 Goodrum 1b 2 0 0 0 Placios rf 3 2 2 1 R.Nunez 1b 1 0 0 0 Warmoth ph 2 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 2 0 1 0 T.White dh 3 0 0 1 J.Rgers c 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez ph 1 0 0 0 Grssman lf 1 0 0 0 B.Vlera ss 4 0 1 0 A.Bddoo lf 1 0 0 0 K.Smith ss 1 0 0 0 V.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Fo.Wall lf 4 1 1 0

Toronto 011 312 000 – 8 Detroit 000 001 000 – 1

DP_Toronto 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Detroit 3. 2B_Davis (2), Wall (2). 3B_McGuire (1), Palacios (2). HR_Espinal (1), Kirk (2), Palacios (2), Jones (2). CS_Jones (1). SF_Tellez, White.

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ray W, 2-0 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 7 Mayza 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Thornton 2 0 0 0 0 4 Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 3

Detroit Mize L, 1-2 3 2-3 8 5 5 1 5 Del Pozo 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Norris 2 4 3 3 0 3 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1 Krol 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Cisnero (Martin).

WP_Mize.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Joe West; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Marty Foste.

T_2:51. A_2,092

