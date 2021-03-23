Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Sports News

Blue Jays 9, Phillies 3

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 9:36 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 9 10 8 Totals 33 3 7 3
Espinal 3b 4 1 2 1 R.Quinn lf 3 1 1 1
K.Smith 3b 1 0 0 0 Haseley lf 2 0 1 0
Hrnndez rf 5 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 2 2 1 1
Bchette dh 3 2 1 1 E.Cbral c 1 0 0 0
Mrtinez ph 1 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 2 0 1 0
Grr Jr. lf 3 2 1 2 Jnkwski rf 1 0 0 0
C.Large lf 1 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0
R.Tllez 1b 3 1 1 1 A.Knapp ph 1 0 0 0
T.White 1b 1 1 0 0 Verling lf 1 0 0 0
Al.Kirk c 3 0 1 1 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0
G.Mreno c 1 0 1 0 Wlliams 3b 0 0 0 0
J.Panik 2b 3 1 1 1 J.Sgura 2b 3 0 2 1
Hiraldo 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Stott ss 1 0 0 0
Placios cf 3 1 1 0 Kingery cf 3 0 0 0
Fo.Wall cf 1 0 1 1 L.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0
B.Vlera ss 3 0 0 0 Trreyes 3b 3 0 0 0
R.Urena ss 1 0 0 0 R.Duran ph 1 0 1 0
Wheeler sp 1 0 0 0
Da.Hall 1b 2 0 0 0
Toronto 223 000 110 9
Philadelphia 101 001 000 3

E_Gregorius (2), Stott (3). LOB_Toronto 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Kirk (1). HR_Gurriel Jr. (2), Quinn (1), Realmuto (1). SB_Espinal (1), Bichette (3), Palacios (1). CS_Bichette (4), Harper (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Milone W, 1-1 4 1-3 4 2 2 0 2
Romano 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Snead 1 1 1 1 2 0
Waguespack 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bergen 1 0 0 0 1 3
Tice 1 1 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Wheeler L, 1-2 3 1-3 6 7 5 1 5
Carr 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley 2 0 0 0 0 1
Kintzler 1 2 1 1 0 0
Watson 1-3 2 1 0 0 0
Hammer 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Feliz 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Wheeler (Gurriel Jr.).

WP_Kintzler.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, James Hoye; Second, DJ Reyburn; Third, Roberto Orti.

T_3:16. A_2,278

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 37th Annual NABE Economic Policy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

JPEO-CBRND shows off its sensory integration on robotic platforms