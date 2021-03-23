Blue Jays 9, Phillies 3

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|9
|10
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|Espinal 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|R.Quinn lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Smith 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ralmuto c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Bchette dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|E.Cbral c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Hrper rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Jnkwski rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Large lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tllez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.White 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Verling lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Mreno c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Panik 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Sgura 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hiraldo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Stott ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Placios cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kingery cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fo.Wall cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Vlera ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trreyes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Duran ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|223
|000
|110
|–
|9
|Philadelphia
|101
|001
|000
|–
|3
E_Gregorius (2), Stott (3). LOB_Toronto 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Kirk (1). HR_Gurriel Jr. (2), Quinn (1), Realmuto (1). SB_Espinal (1), Bichette (3), Palacios (1). CS_Bichette (4), Harper (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milone W, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Romano
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Snead
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Waguespack
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bergen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Tice
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler L, 1-2
|3
|1-3
|6
|7
|5
|1
|5
|Carr
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kintzler
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Watson
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hammer
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Feliz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Wheeler (Gurriel Jr.).
WP_Kintzler.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, James Hoye; Second, DJ Reyburn; Third, Roberto Orti.
T_3:16. A_2,278
