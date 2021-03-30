Trending:
Blue Jays visit the Yankees to start the 2021 season

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 8:39 pm
Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

New York; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits New York for opening day.

The Yankees went 23-17 in division games in 2020. New York hit .247 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 87 total doubles last season.

The Blue Jays finished 22-18 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Toronto pitchers had a WHIP of 1.46 last year while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow).

Blue Jays: Patrick Murphy: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

