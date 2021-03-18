Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boise St. 85, SMU 84

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 11:23 pm
< a min read
      

SMU (0-1)

Chargois 2-6 0-0 4, Jasey 2-4 0-2 4, Bandoumel 5-8 3-5 16, Davis 9-16 2-3 23, Jolly 6-9 2-2 17, Douglas 3-6 2-2 9, Anei 2-3 1-1 5, C.Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Ray 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-56 12-17 84.

BOISE ST. (1-0)

Armus 6-8 6-8 18, Akot 6-13 0-0 17, Alston 5-11 1-1 13, Doutrive 4-10 0-1 10, Shaver 4-11 2-4 13, Dennis 2-3 0-1 5, N.Smith 1-1 2-3 5, Milner 2-2 0-1 4. Totals 30-59 11-19 85.

Halftime_Boise St. 48-42. 3-Point Goals_SMU 10-17 (Bandoumel 3-4, Davis 3-4, Jolly 3-4, Douglas 1-3, Chargois 0-1, C.Smith 0-1), Boise St. 14-29 (Akot 5-8, Shaver 3-5, Doutrive 2-6, Alston 2-7, N.Smith 1-1, Dennis 1-2). Rebounds_SMU 26 (Davis 7), Boise St. 30 (Armus 10). Assists_SMU 19 (Davis 12), Boise St. 21 (Akot 9). Total Fouls_SMU 20, Boise St. 18.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sworn in as the first Native American Cabinet Secretary