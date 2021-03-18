Boise St. 85, SMU 84

SMU (0-1)
Chargois 2-6 0-0 4, Jasey 2-4 0-2 4, Bandoumel 5-8 3-5 16, Davis 9-16 2-3 23, Jolly 6-9 2-2 17, Douglas 3-6 2-2 9, Anei 2-3 1-1 5, C.Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Ray 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-56 12-17 84.
BOISE ST. (1-0)
Armus 6-8 6-8 18, Akot 6-13 0-0 17, Alston 5-11 1-1 13, Doutrive 4-10 0-1 10, Shaver 4-11 2-4 13, Dennis 2-3 0-1 5, N.Smith 1-1 2-3 5, Milner 2-2 0-1 4. Totals 30-59 11-19 85.
Halftime_Boise St. 48-42. 3-Point Goals_SMU 10-17 (Bandoumel 3-4, Davis 3-4, Jolly 3-4, Douglas 1-3, Chargois 0-1, C.Smith 0-1), Boise St. 14-29 (Akot 5-8, Shaver 3-5, Doutrive 2-6, Alston 2-7, N.Smith 1-1, Dennis 1-2). Rebounds_SMU 26 (Davis 7), Boise St. 30 (Armus 10). Assists_SMU 19 (Davis 12), Boise St. 21 (Akot 9). Total Fouls_SMU 20, Boise St. 18.
