Boston and Baltimore meet on opening day

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

Boston; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles to kick off the 2021 season.

The Red Sox went 14-26 in division play in 2020. Boston hit .265 as a team last season while averaging 9.2 hits per game.

The Orioles finished 14-26 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Baltimore averaged 8.7 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last season.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow).

Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Chris Davis: (back).

