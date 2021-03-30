Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston and Baltimore meet on opening day

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 8:39 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

Boston; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles to kick off the 2021 season.

The Red Sox went 14-26 in division play in 2020. Boston hit .265 as a team last season while averaging 9.2 hits per game.

The Orioles finished 14-26 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Baltimore averaged 8.7 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last season.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow).

Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 NDIA Delaware Valley Presents: CMMC -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay flowers as they visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial