Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Boston U. 69, Lehigh 58

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 8:59 pm
< a min read
      

LEHIGH (4-11)

Li 1-2 0-0 2, Lynch 0-5 0-0 0, Fenton 1-4 0-0 3, Taylor 1-7 0-2 2, M.Wilson 8-18 0-0 19, J.Wilson 7-15 3-4 17, Parolin 1-6 0-0 2, Alamudun 3-3 4-4 10, Betlow 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 23-62 7-10 58.

BOSTON U. (7-10)

Mathon 7-10 2-3 16, Brittain-Watts 1-2 2-3 5, Harper 4-12 0-1 10, McCoy 5-9 2-4 13, Whyte 7-9 4-4 19, Hemphill 2-3 0-0 4, Tynen 1-1 0-0 2, Pascoe 0-3 0-0 0, Brewster 0-0 0-0 0, Petcash 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 10-15 69.

Halftime_Boston U. 31-23. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 5-17 (M.Wilson 3-5, Betlow 1-2, Fenton 1-4, Li 0-1, Taylor 0-2, J.Wilson 0-3), Boston U. 5-13 (Harper 2-8, Brittain-Watts 1-1, McCoy 1-1, Whyte 1-2, Pascoe 0-1). Rebounds_Lehigh 30 (M.Wilson 8), Boston U. 32 (Harper 9). Assists_Lehigh 7 (Taylor 3), Boston U. 11 (Mathon 3). Total Fouls_Lehigh 15, Boston U. 8.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary