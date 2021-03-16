On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Bourne agrees to 3-year, $22.5 million deal with Patriots

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
March 16, 2021 12:41 pm
BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots have agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million contract with free agent receiver Kendrick Bourne.

His agent, Henry Organ of Disruptive Sports, says the deal is for three years and could be worth as much as $22.5 million. New contracts can’t officially be signed until the league year begins on Wednesday.

New England entered free agency looking to spend at least a portion of the more than $65 million it had in salary cap space to upgrade its receiver group. The Patriots’ receivers combined for only four touchdown receptions this past season.

The 25-year-old Bourne has caught 11 touchdowns in his four seasons in San Francisco. He’ll arrive in Foxborough coming off his best season in 2020, catching 49 passes for 667 yards.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

