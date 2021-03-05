On Air: Federal News Network program
Brandon's late shot carries Canisius past Siena 76-75

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 11:28 pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ahamadou Fofana and Majesty Brandon each scored 16 points to carry Canisius to a 76-75 win over Siena on Friday night.

Brandon scored the game winner with 11.5 seconds left. Camper and Jackson Stormo missed shots on the other end to seal it for the Golden Griffins.

Malek Green added 12 points and eight rebounds for Canisius (7-5, 7-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Armon Harried had 11 points.

Jalen Pickett scored a season-high 23 points and had eight assists for the Saints (12-4, 12-4), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Manny Camper added 18 points and eight rebounds. Colin Golson, Jr. had 13 points.

The Golden Griffins leveled the season series against the Saints. Siena defeated Canisius 73-66 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

