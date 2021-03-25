On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Braves 5, Rays 2

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 3:56 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 30 5 9 4
M.Mrgot cf 3 0 1 0 Acn Jr. rf 3 0 0 0
Mstrbni cf 1 0 0 0 Almonte rf 1 0 0 0
Ya.Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 2 1 1 0
D.Kelly pr 1 1 1 0 J.Kpnis 2b 1 1 0 0
Meadows dh 3 0 1 1 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0
Jo.Odom ph 1 0 0 0 Adranza ss 1 1 1 0
Brsseau 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 3 1 2 2
E.Qiroz 3b 1 0 0 0 P.Ervin lf 1 0 0 0
W.Admes ss 2 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 3 0 1 0
G.Jones ss 2 1 1 1 Cntrras c 1 1 1 2
Tstsugo lf 2 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0
R.Boldt lf 1 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. 1b 1 0 0 0
M.Znino c 2 0 0 0 A.Riley 3b 3 0 0 0
Sllivan ph 1 0 0 0 T.Hrris ph 1 0 0 0
J.Wndle 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 2 0 2 0
Edwards 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Smyly sp 0 0 0 0
M.Gomez rf 3 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb 3b 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 001 100 2
Atlanta 000 002 03x 5

E_Rios (1), Boldt (1), Gomez (2). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Margot (6), Meadows (1), Ozuna (3), Contreras (1), Swanson (4), Pache (1). HR_Jones (1), Ozuna (2). SB_Edwards (2), Albies (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Wacha 5 4 1 1 1 5
Roe BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Sherriff 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rios L, 1-1 1 2 3 1 0 1
Atlanta
Smyly 5 1 0 0 1 6
Jackson 1 1 1 1 1 3
Matzek BS, 0-2 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
Tomlin W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Martin S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Wacha (Albies).

WP_Rios.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentin.

T_2:38. A_1,903

National Medal of Honor Day, March 25