Braves 5, Rays 2

Tampa Bay Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 30 5 9 4 M.Mrgot cf 3 0 1 0 Acn Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Mstrbni cf 1 0 0 0 Almonte rf 1 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 2 1 1 0 D.Kelly pr 1 1 1 0 J.Kpnis 2b 1 1 0 0 Meadows dh 3 0 1 1 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 Jo.Odom ph 1 0 0 0 Adranza ss 1 1 1 0 Brsseau 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 3 1 2 2 E.Qiroz 3b 1 0 0 0 P.Ervin lf 1 0 0 0 W.Admes ss 2 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 3 0 1 0 G.Jones ss 2 1 1 1 Cntrras c 1 1 1 2 Tstsugo lf 2 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 R.Boldt lf 1 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Znino c 2 0 0 0 A.Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 Sllivan ph 1 0 0 0 T.Hrris ph 1 0 0 0 J.Wndle 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 2 0 2 0 Edwards 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Smyly sp 0 0 0 0 M.Gomez rf 3 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb 3b 1 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 001 100 – 2 Atlanta 000 002 03x – 5

E_Rios (1), Boldt (1), Gomez (2). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Margot (6), Meadows (1), Ozuna (3), Contreras (1), Swanson (4), Pache (1). HR_Jones (1), Ozuna (2). SB_Edwards (2), Albies (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Wacha 5 4 1 1 1 5 Roe BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Sherriff 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rios L, 1-1 1 2 3 1 0 1

Atlanta Smyly 5 1 0 0 1 6 Jackson 1 1 1 1 1 3 Matzek BS, 0-2 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 Tomlin W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Martin S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Wacha (Albies).

WP_Rios.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentin.

T_2:38. A_1,903

