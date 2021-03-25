Braves 5, Rays 2

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|9
|4
|
|M.Mrgot cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Acn Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mstrbni cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ya.Diaz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Albes 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Kelly pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Kpnis 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Odom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adranza ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brsseau 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|E.Qiroz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Ervin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Jones ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cntrras c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Tstsugo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Boldt lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kzm Jr. 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Znino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sllivan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Hrris ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wndle 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pache cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Edwards 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Smyly sp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Gomez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Lamb 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|100
|–
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|03x
|–
|5
E_Rios (1), Boldt (1), Gomez (2). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Margot (6), Meadows (1), Ozuna (3), Contreras (1), Swanson (4), Pache (1). HR_Jones (1), Ozuna (2). SB_Edwards (2), Albies (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Roe BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sherriff
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rios L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smyly
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Jackson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Matzek BS, 0-2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Tomlin W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martin S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Wacha (Albies).
WP_Rios.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentin.
T_2:38. A_1,903
